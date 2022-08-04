U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Low Code Development Platform Market to Record a CAGR of 27.96%, Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights - Technavio

·13 min read

Surge in digital transformation in the IT industry will be one of the key trends in the
low code development platform market during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The low code development platform market is a part of the global systems software market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low Code Development Platform Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low Code Development Platform Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the global low code development platform market is anticipated to grow by USD 35.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.96% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

Find market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and
make effective decisions. View our Exclusive FREE Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

  • Overview of the Market

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Factors Impacting Market Growth

  • Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation

Segments

Product

Platform and Services

Geography

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Low Code Development Platform Market?

The growth of the low code development platform market will be driven by the pricing strategies of vendors. Vendors are re-evaluating software pricing and delivery models owing to the high price of software and constrained IT budgets. They have to consider various customer pricing preferences and budgets. Vendors also provide SaaS, commercial open-source models, and term licensing to be in sync with changing demands.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Low Code Development Platform Market?

Surge in digital transformation in the IT industry is a key trend that will support the growth of the low code development platform market. Many industries, including IT solutions, telecommunication network infrastructure, healthcare, banking and finance, retail, and utilities are investing in low code development platforms. Moreover, governments are collaborating with market participants to accelerate the deployment of 5G technology. Thus, digital transformation is anticipated to be a highly valued edge computing service across end-user industries.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market.
Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Low Code Development Platform Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the low code development platform market include AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corp., Aura Difusion SL, Betty Blocks BV, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Cybozu Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Idera Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corp., Netcall plc, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Pramati Software Pvt. Ltd., Quickbase Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Skuid Inc., Thinkwise Innovation B.V., TrackVia Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The low code development platform market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. Technological advances in the market are bringing significant competitive advantages. Therefore, new players are expanding their market presence in the global low code development platform market.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

Geographic Information System Analytics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Low Code Development Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.96%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 35.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.57

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corp., Aura Difusion SL, Betty Blocks BV, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Cybozu Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Idera Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corp., Netcall plc, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Pramati Software Pvt. Ltd., Quickbase Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Skuid Inc., Thinkwise Innovation B.V., TrackVia Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

 

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Appian Corp.

  • 10.4 Betty Blocks BV

  • 10.5 Mendix Technology BV

  • 10.6 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.7 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.8 OutSystems Software em Rede SA

  • 10.9 Pegasystems Inc.

  • 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.11 ServiceNow Inc.

  • 10.12 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-code-development-platform-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-27-96-find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights---technavio-301599026.html

SOURCE Technavio

