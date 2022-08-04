Low Code Development Platform Market to Record a CAGR of 27.96%, Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights - Technavio
Surge in digital transformation in the IT industry will be one of the key trends in the
low code development platform market during 2022-2026
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The low code development platform market is a part of the global systems software market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the global low code development platform market is anticipated to grow by USD 35.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.96% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
Overview of the Market
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Factors Impacting Market Growth
Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
Segmentation
Segments
Product
Platform and Services
Geography
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Low Code Development Platform Market?
The growth of the low code development platform market will be driven by the pricing strategies of vendors. Vendors are re-evaluating software pricing and delivery models owing to the high price of software and constrained IT budgets. They have to consider various customer pricing preferences and budgets. Vendors also provide SaaS, commercial open-source models, and term licensing to be in sync with changing demands.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Low Code Development Platform Market?
Surge in digital transformation in the IT industry is a key trend that will support the growth of the low code development platform market. Many industries, including IT solutions, telecommunication network infrastructure, healthcare, banking and finance, retail, and utilities are investing in low code development platforms. Moreover, governments are collaborating with market participants to accelerate the deployment of 5G technology. Thus, digital transformation is anticipated to be a highly valued edge computing service across end-user industries.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Low Code Development Platform Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the low code development platform market include AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corp., Aura Difusion SL, Betty Blocks BV, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Cybozu Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Idera Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corp., Netcall plc, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Pramati Software Pvt. Ltd., Quickbase Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Skuid Inc., Thinkwise Innovation B.V., TrackVia Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The low code development platform market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. Technological advances in the market are bringing significant competitive advantages. Therefore, new players are expanding their market presence in the global low code development platform market.
Low Code Development Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.96%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 35.73 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
26.57
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corp., Aura Difusion SL, Betty Blocks BV, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Cybozu Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Idera Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corp., Netcall plc, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Pramati Software Pvt. Ltd., Quickbase Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Skuid Inc., Thinkwise Innovation B.V., TrackVia Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Appian Corp.
10.4 Betty Blocks BV
10.5 Mendix Technology BV
10.6 Microsoft Corp.
10.7 Oracle Corp.
10.8 OutSystems Software em Rede SA
10.9 Pegasystems Inc.
10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.
10.11 ServiceNow Inc.
10.12 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
