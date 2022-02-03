Low-code integration platform Digibee raises $25M Series A

Digibee, a low-code integration platform is doing what all low-code integration platforms are apparently doing right now: raising funding. The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series A round led by SoftBank Latin America Fund. Brazil-based Kinea and G2D Investments also participated in this round.

Launched in 2017, Digibee makes it easy for businesses to build and deploy integration workflows without having to touch any code. While there are plenty of other platforms that will happily do the same, one thing that sets Digibee apart is that in addition to building integrations, the service also focuses on turning those integrations into reusable business logic. A year ago, the company also launched what it calls 'Capsules,' that is, packs of common integrations that can be shared across organizations.

Image Credits: Digibee

Current customers include the likes of Accenture, Brazilian stock exchange B3, and retail chain Carrefour.

“We are helping global enterprises on their digital journey, so they can grow and scale without economically prohibitive upfront costs while empowering their talent to focus on driving their business forward. We look forward to reaching the world’s most innovative companies in the US and globally," said Rodrigo Bernardinelli, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Digibee.

The company tells me that it plans to use the new funding to support its U.S. go-to-market strategy.

"Our product is solving system integration challenges much better than competitors and our multinational customers are asking us to expand our global operation. To do it the right way, we needed this funding round to hire the best people in each target market," Bernardinelli told me.

He also noted that the company plans to quickly grow its employee base across virtually all functions.

"We are very excited about the Digibee investment. The company tackles a cost line – integrations – that accounts for over 50% of software spend, enabling organizations to connect their systems to turn the digital transformation into reality," says Rodrigo Baer, Managing Partner of early-stage investments at SoftBank Latin America Fund. "The company is building a world-class salesforce to take that solution to market, which will turn their product into a really global player."