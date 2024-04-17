Low-cost airline launches double-digit fare discount promotion from CT airport. See how much you could save.

Hartford Courant· Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/TNS
Kenneth R. Gosselin, Hartford Courant
1 min read
0

Low-cost Breeze Airways, which started flying out of Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport in 2021, is launching yet another airfare promotion — this time for travel at the beginning and the end of what is expected to be a busy summer travel season.

Breeze is marketing a two-day sale with 40% off base roundtrip airfares from Bradley and other airports the airline serves, a promotion that expires at the end of Thursday.

The promotion covers travel from April 29 to June 13 and August 26 to Sept. 30. The promotion excludes travel on May 27 and Sept. 2.

The promotion is tied to the upcoming college graduation season, but the sale is open to all travelers who qualify for the discount. To get in on the sale, passengers booking flights must use the code “CONGRATS” either on the Breeze app or flybreeze.com.

Breeze recently introduced a new category — No Flex Fare — to its bundled, fare options that include Nice, Nicer, Nicest. No Flex Fare is now the lowest priced category, but the category does not permit flight changes, though it does issue partial credit for cancellations. The credit depends on how close the cancellation is to the flight date.

Breeze Airways marks milestone with fare sale and new route from CT airport

Breeze cautions that certain flights or days of travel may not be available.

In addition to the adding its 50th destination in February, Breeze has said it will purchase 10 Airbus A220s to expand its fleet to 32 by the end of 2024. Marketed for its tall ceilings and wide aisles, the A220s, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, are also known for fuel efficiency and cutting down on emissions.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com.

