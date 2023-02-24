Low-Cost Carrier Market size is estimated to grow by USD 248.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising preference for smart airports to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global low-cost carrier market size is estimated to grow by USD 248.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 15.15% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will decelerate. APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027

Low-cost carrier market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (Passenger service and Cargo service), and type (Narrow body and Wide body).

The passenger service segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factor such as major aircraft OEMs has begun modernizing their existing manufacturing facilities to ensure on-time deliveries. Most LCCs are looking to modernize their existing fleets to take advantage of new market opportunities in the global LCC market. For example, in October 2020, AirAsia India received its first Airbus A320 as part of its plans to expand its fleet. Increased passenger numbers are driving the procurement of new aircraft. Therefore, increasing passenger numbers will continue to be the major driver of the market in this segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global low-cost carrier market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global low-cost carrier market.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. A steady increase in passenger traffic in APAC provides growth opportunities for providers. This has led to investments in the construction of new airports and the modernization of existing ones. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are contributing significantly to the growth of the LCC market in the region due to increased passenger numbers. The number of air passengers traveling domestically and internationally is expected to increase during the forecast year. Additionally, the growing popularity of LCCs is boosting the growth of the market.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Low-cost carrier market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in air passenger traffic is notably driving the global low-cost carrier low-cost airline market growth.

Factors such as the expanding middle-class population in emerging economies, the inclination of this population toward air travel, and the rise in the global working-age population are expected to increase total air passenger traffic.

Therefore, several aircraft carriers are expanding their fleets. The rising number of passengers has compelled airport authorities across the world to build large hangars and airport facilities.

Moreover, LCCs offer seasonal discounts and frequent flyer concessions to their customers. These factors are propelling the growth of the low-cost airline market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising preference for smart airports is a key trend influencing the global low-cost carrier market growth.

Airline operators and airport authorities are using new and improved approaches to manage the complex ecosystem of aviation operations.

Several airline operators have developed a shared, agile infrastructure, which enables multiple stakeholders can share information seamlessly within a short time span.

From a business value perspective, this type of infrastructure ensures advanced operational efficiency for aviation ecosystem partners.

Therefore, the emergence of agile and smart airports is expected to have a positive impact on the global LCC market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The increasing operating expenses may impede the global low-cost carrier market growth.

Rising fuel prices and rising labor costs are increasing the total cost of ownership (OPEX) for LCCs. Fuel costs are based on crude oil prices and are subject to change.

The unit labor costs have risen significantly after many years of stability. Rising labor costs are putting upward pressure on unit prices and affecting LCC profit margins.

The market has become highly competitive due to factors such as a large increase in the number of LCCs and multiple consolidation deals. These factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses

What are the key data covered in this Low-cost carrier market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the low-cost carrier market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the low-cost carrier market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the low-cost carrier market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of low-cost carrier market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Low-Cost Carrier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 248.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Arabia PJSC, Air Canada, Capital A Berhad, Cebu Pacific, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, easyJet Airline Co. Ltd., Fly LEVEL SL, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Jet2 Plc, Lion Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, PAL Holdings Inc., Pegasus Air Transport Corp., PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk., Qantas Airways Ltd., Ryanair DAC, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., Vueling Airlines SA, and WestJet Airlines Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

