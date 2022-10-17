U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,682.03
    +98.96 (+2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,212.50
    +577.67 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,687.11
    +365.72 (+3.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.10
    +46.69 (+2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    -0.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    +8.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    +0.52 (+2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1358
    +0.0178 (+1.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8600
    +0.1400 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,499.36
    +367.66 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.71
    +7.24 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit!

Low-cost hearing aids are now available over the counter in the US

Brian Heater
·1 min read

Over the summer, Joe Biden issued the "Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy." Included in the legislation was a push to make more affordable hearing aids available without prescription. Following a final rule from the FDA, those products are finally arriving on store shelves.

A number of major U.S. drugstore chains have announced hardware that’s either available now or coming soon. The list includes a $799 model from Walgreens, a $200 device from Best Buy, a $199 hearing aid from Walmart and a variety of different options from CVS. In most cases, the hardware will be available as both an in-store purchase and online.

Per the FDA, the new, prescription-free model will make hearing aids up to $3,000 cheaper in many cases. On the subject of prospected costs moving forwars, the agency writes,

Currently, states regulate the personnel who may distribute hearing aids. We have no reason to suppose states will impose more onerous restrictions on hearing aids that will be prescription medical devices as a result of this final rule than are currently imposed on distribution of hearing aids. However, it is possible changes in state regulation of prescription hearing aids as well as potentially increased variation in state regulation of prescription hearing aids may increase the cost of hearing aids that convert to prescription medical devices.

Hearing aids are one aspect of the executive order announced back in July to "promote competition in the American economy, which will lower prices for families, increase wages for workers, and promote innovation and even faster economic growth."

The order also includes items designed to lower prescription drug prices, banning or limiting non-compete agreements, expediting airline refunds and cutting the price of internet bills.

Recommended Stories

  • How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You

    For the first time, you can now buy OTC hearing aids as easily as you can buy reading glasses. Here's how to figure out if they might work for you.By Catherine RobertsOver-the-counter (OTC) heari...

  • Over-the-counter hearing aids go on sale in the US

    A prescription is no longer needed for those with mild-to-moderate hearing impairment, the FDA said.

  • This Simple Bedtime Habit Can Help You Live Longer, Study Says

    Okay, we get it: Being a morning person may not be your thing. But if you're not on an early-to-bed, early-to-rise routine, then tweaking your bedtime can actually help you live a longer existence, according to a recent study. Keep reading to learn more about the simple bedtime habit to slow aging and live longer and healthier.Research conducted at Rutgers University reveals that early risers endure a lower metabolic risk of developing a super-common illness than individuals who go to bed late.

  • White House marks rollout of over-the-counter hearing aids at retailers nationwide

    The White House on Monday marked the rollout of hearing aids at retailers such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart following steps from the Biden administration to allow them to be sold over the counter. On Monday, Walgreens started selling hearing aids in stores and online for $799 a pair, CVS started selling them online at…

  • This Popular Kitchen Appliance Is Being Recalled Because It's a Fire Hazard

    Celebrated for its ability to crisp up food using less time, energy, and oil, the air fryer has been taking the home cooking world by storm over the years. However, if you currently have the popular appliance sitting on your kitchen countertop, you're going to want to check the model.That's because the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Oct. 13 that compact appliance brand Newair has recalled about 11,750 Magic Chef Air Fryers.According to the company, the kitchen applia

  • Police offer no update on mass shooting at Worcester warehouse

    An ambulance crew from a neighboring town sprung into action to assist a wounded woman.

  • Kanye West to acquire 'uncancelable' social media platform Parler

    Kanye West, the rapper who also goes by the name Ye, has reached an agreement to buy "uncancelable free speech platform" Parler, the two said in a statement Monday, in a move they said will help individuals express their conservative opinions freely. As part of the deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Parler has agreed to sell fully to West, but the social network will continue to receive technical support from Parlement Technologies, including access to its private cloud services and its data center infrastructure. West, who has accused Meta and Twitter of censoring him in recent weeks, said in a statement: "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."

  • Disappointed With Your 8.7% Social Security COLA? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

    Inflation has been battering consumers since the latter part of 2021, and seniors on Social Security have certainly felt that crunch. At the start of 2022, Social Security benefits got a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). At one point earlier this year, some experts were calling for a 2023 Social Security COLA as high as 11%.

  • White House calls Trump's comments on American Jews ‘anti-semitic’ and ‘insulting’

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls Trump's comments on American Jews ‘anti-semitic’ and ‘insulting’ at latest presserReuters

  • ‘It was an instant reaction’: Drivers shoot daughters in road rage confrontation

    One daughter suffered a wound to her upper calf, while the other suffered a collapsed lung.

  • Kansas Jayhawks, Baylor Bears tied for fifth in preseason AP men’s basketball Top 25

    Baylor last week was picked to win the Big 12 Conference regular-season title over defending national champion KU.

  • Landspout spotted in metro Phoenix: What to know about the tornado-like phenomena

    Sun Lakes residents spotted a landspout on Sunday. It looks like a tornado forming under storm clouds. Here's what Arizonans should know.

  • 8 Lidl Finds Customers Are Currently Raving About

    We're all looking for ways to deal with inflation, whether that means buying less, planning ahead, or finding discounts. Here's a not-so-secret way to cut costs on food: instead of searching for sales across a handful of stores, opt for a grocer that offers everyday low prices.Lidl is one such chain. This grocery brand hailing from Germany opened its first American location in 2015, and has been surging in popularity since, thanks to the significantly lower prices on top-quality items. The chain

  • You Probably Didn't Know This Popular McDonald's Sauce Is Made From Fruit

    No trip to the Golden Arches is complete without ripping open at least a few sauce packets. Whether you're craving Spicy Mustard to go with some McNuggets or Tangy Barbeque to pair with your fries, there's truly a Mickey D's sauce style for any craving.One of McDonald's most popular sauces is the tangy yet subtly savory Sweet 'N Sour Sauce, but have you ever stopped to read the list of ingredients displayed on the packet before chowing down? If a recent popular social media post is any indicatio

  • Over-the-counter hearing aids hit retailers’ shelves nationwide

    Story at a glance Starting Monday, over-the-counter hearing aids will be sold in stores such as Walgreens, Walmart and CVS across the country. The move was made possible due to a historic decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that allowed adults with mild-to-moderate hearing damage to purchase a hearing aid without a prescription.…

  • Bill Gates Uses His Wealth Against Deadly Viral Disease

    Bill Gates rarely gives up in a fight. The billionaire philanthropist had a sounded frustrated last summer after what he called "setbacks." "Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to get worse," the co-founder of software giant Microsoft lamented on Twitter on July 13.

  • Sex, guns and sedition: Prosecutors describe Oath Keeper road trip to D.C.

    Jurors hear vivid details about weapons stashes and Rhodes' relationship with key lawyer.

  • Kari Lake Squirms Her Way Out of CNN’s Election Question

    CNNIn lieu of an actual debate, Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs each appeared separately on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday to offer their vision for Arizona’s future. But in each of their one-on-ones with anchor Dana Bash, neither candidate could provide substantive responses to the prevailing issues dogging their respective campaigns.After a brief question on inflation, Bash’s initial questioning of Lake centered on immigration, asking her if she felt the U.S. had a

  • Hearing aids now available without a prescription over the counter

    The move by the FDA not only makes hearing aids more accessible, but also cost-effective.

  • Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions land after a loss to Michigan?

    The team is now 5-1 but some have them projected for New Year’s Six games.