Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Containers Market is set to surpass a revenue of US$ 59 Billion amid recent surge in demand for packaged foods across the globe | Future Market Insights, Inc.

CP Lab Safety Inc., Polymers Merona Inc., Amcor Limited, and SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc. are the prominent manufacturers in the LDPE containers market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global LDPE container market due to increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals in countries such as India, China, and Japan

NEWARK, Del, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Containers Market is anticipated to create flourishing growth opportunities over the forecast period by registering a CAGR of 5%-6% from 2022 to 2032. The global market was valued at roughly US$ 41.4 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 59 Billion by 2032.



The growth of the market is anticipated to augment due to surging demand for packaged food. Furthermore, increasing hygiene and safety concerns in countries such as India, China, the U.S., and the U.K. are projected to increase the applications of LDPE containers in the forthcoming years.

LDPE is a commonly used polyethylene used to make bars, jars, bottles, and pouches due to its structural strength and impact resistance. Hence, the adoption of LDPE containers is rising in the chemicals and food and beverages sectors, thereby augmenting the growth in the market. In addition to this, increasing penetration of the internet is projected to surge online retail activities, which will spur demand for these products for e-commerce transportation.



The widespread application of flexible packaging in the healthcare sector is anticipated to rise due to the growing demand for vaccines, medicines, and biomedical products. Driven by this, sales of LDPE containers will increase at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

Report Highlights

The usage of LDPE containers in the food and beverage industry is on the rise owing to their moisture resistance and extensive storage properties, thereby driving the market growth throughout the assessment period.

Surging concerns regarding carbon emissions are estimated to bolster the application of lightweight plastics, which will continue spurring demand for LDPE containers in the forthcoming years.

Surging preference for environmentally friendly packaging solutions and awareness about single-use plastics and concerns associated with their disposal are projected to inhibit the use of LDPE containers.

Recent Developments

LDPE is known to contain no bisphenol A (BPA). Attributing to the growing awareness regarding the risk of BPA on health is likely to bolster the application of LDPE containers. Besides, the benefits of LDPE packaging such as nominal weight, durability, and resistant properties will further bolster the growth in the LDPE containers market.

The introduction of stringent government regulations against the use of plastic and demand for oxo-biodegradable materials is likely to further limit the sales of the global LDPE containers market. Besides this, changing the prices of the raw materials used in the manufacturing of LDPE containers is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturing players operating in the global LDPE containers market include CP Lab Safety Inc., Polymers Merona Inc., Amcor Limited, SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., O. Berk Company LLC, Vivek Polymer India, TYH Container Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Zhenhua Plastic Co. Ltd., among others.

Dominant market players are focusing on enhancing their manufacturing processes in order to develop high mechanical strength packaging solutions. Furthermore, companies are adopting new business strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

More Insights into the LDPE Containers Market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global LDPE container market over the evaluation period. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat meals in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

A significant surge has been witnessed in the incidents of lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes and blood pressure is spurring demand for injections and medicines. This, in turn, will fuel the adoption of LDPE containers in the pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific.

A rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector is generating interest in online shopping in various developing countries like China and India. Therefore, increasing sales through online channels will bolster the applications of LDPE containers.

The North American region is expected to create the fastest growth in the global LDPE container market during the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding the risks of plastic-based products is increasing the demand for packaging products without BPA. This is projected to augment the sales of LDPE containers in the region. Furthermore, the easy availability of LDPE polymers in the U.S. is boosting its use as a resin for the development of containers, thereby spurring demand for LDPE containers.

Key Segments Profiled in the LDPE Containers Market

Product Type:

Jars

Bottles

End Use:

Food & Beverages Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Retail Packaging

Personal and Homecare Packaging

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa





