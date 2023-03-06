U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,049.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,385.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,319.75
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    -1.14 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.40
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.13
    -0.46 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2000
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0880
    +0.2570 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,394.17
    -28.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,904.09
    -43.02 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Low Dielectric Materials Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the low dielectric materials market are Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), CeramTec GmbH, Zeon Corporation, DuPont, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Dielectric Materials Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426369/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd., Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited, Daikin Industries Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Gelest Inc., and DNF Co Ltd.

The global low dielectric materials market grew from $1.69 billion in 2022 to $2.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The low dielectric materials market is expected to grow to $4.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

The low dielectric material market consists of sales of ceramics, benzocyclobutene (BCB), SiLK, SLK, and polyetheretherketone (PEEK).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

A low dielectric material refers to a poor conductor of electricity and also an efficient supporter of electrostatic fields.It can store electrical charges.

These are made of solid, liquid, or gaseous substances such as paper, air, polyethylene film, or silicone oil.The low dielectric materials are used to reduce the loss of electric power for high frequency or power applications.

Dielectric materials act as electric insulators that can hold electric charges. They serve as a medium for temporary charge storage.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the low dielectric materials market in 2022. The regions covered in the low dielectric materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of low dielectric materials markets are thermoset, thermoplastic, and ceramics.Thermoset are used in electronic fields as printed circuit boards and encapsulation due to their dimensional stability, and good chemical resistance, insulation, and adhesion properties.

Thermoset materials refer to substances that will or have undergone a chemical reaction as a result of the action of heat, a catalyst, ultraviolet light, and other factors, leaving the substance in a state that is largely infusible. The different types of materials include fluoropolymer, modified polyphenylene ether, polyimide, cyclic olefin copolymer, cyanate ester, liquid crystal polymer, and others that are used in PCBs, antenna, microelectronics, wire and cable, radome, and others.

The advent of 5G communications is expected to propel the growth of the low dielectric materials market going forward.Fifth-generation wireless communication (5G) refers to the most recent cellular technology, that is designed to significantly improve the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks.

Low dielectric constant resins are commonly used for manufacturing equipment such as antenna interlayers, cables, and communication devices for 5G networks.For instance, according to Fierce Wireless, a US-based publisher of the wireless industry and technology-related news, in December 2021, 60% of the smartphones used in the US are 5G smartphones.

This includes the market of China and the US which involves 160 million and 35 million 5G smartphones in use.The remaining 90 million users are from all other countries globally.

Therefore, the advent of 5G communications is driving the growth of the low dielectric materials market.

New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the low dielectric materials market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technology products that are manufactured by using optimized electrical technology to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2021, Sartomer, a US-based company that manufactures specialty UV resins and additives launched PRO14729, PRO14730, and PRO14731 which are dielectric constant (Dk) UV-curable resins that are designed for use in various electronics such as antenna elements, radomes, lenses, copper clad laminates, B-staging, server storage, and IoT applications.Optimized electrical performance technology helps to improve the performance, functionality, and speed of these electrical devices.

These new ultra-low dielectric loss materials are part of growing UV-curable solutions for electronics.

In May 2021, Rogers Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of electric components and low dielectric materials has partnered with Fortify for an undisclosed amount.The partnership would allow the companies to extend their manufacturing of low-loss dielectric materials for radio frequency (RF) devices and electronics and to leverage their areas of expertise to unlock scalable manufacturing of high-value RF components.

Fortify is a US-based 3D printing company.

The countries covered in the low dielectric materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The low dielectric materials market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides low dielectric materials market statistics, including low dielectric materials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a low dielectric materials market share, detailed low dielectric materials market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the low dielectric materials industry. This low dielectric materials market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426369/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst fo

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Near-Term US Stock Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson pivoted on the short-term outlook for US stocks, saying the rally may have room to run before earnings headwinds increase.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View“Equity markets

  • Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

    Wall Street says it is done with TINA. For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that “there is no alternative” to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom—they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe.

  • Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens

    The digital assets-focused bank said late on Friday that effective immediately it had made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). Shares of the La Jolla, California-based bank were down more than 4% in premarket trading, while crypto lending peer Signature Bank fell 3%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global and BTC mining machine maker Ebang International were both down about 1% each.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Why the stock market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone.

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices on 2 Models. Analyst Raises Target for the Stock.

    The electric-vehicle company lowers the tags on the Model S and Model X. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois is now looking for $230 a share from $180.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources

    Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks in an attempt to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.