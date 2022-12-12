U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

Low Dielectric Materials Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

Major players in the low dielectric materials market are Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd. , Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. , Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), CeramTec GmbH, Zeon Corporation, DuPont, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co.

Major players in the low dielectric materials market are Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd. , Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. , Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), CeramTec GmbH, Zeon Corporation, DuPont, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co.
Ltd., Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited, Daikin Industries Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Gelest Inc, and DNF Co Ltd.

The global low dielectric materials market is expected to grow from $ 1.42 billion in 2021 to $ 1.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The low dielectric materials market is expected to reach $ 2.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%.

The low dielectric material market consists of sales of ceramics, benzocyclobutene (BCB), SiLK, SLK, and polyetheretherketone (PEEK).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

A low dielectric material refers to a poor conductor of electricity and also an efficient supporter of electrostatic fields.It can store electrical charges.

These are made of solid, liquid, or gaseous substances such as paper, air, polyethylene film, or silicone oil.The low dielectric materials are used to reduce the loss of electric power for high frequency or power applications.

Dielectric materials act as electric insulators that can hold electric charges. They serve as a medium for temporary charge storage.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the low dielectric materials market in 2021. The regions covered in the low dielectric materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ ) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of low dielectric materials markets are thermoset, thermoplastic, and ceramics.Thermoset are used in electronic fields as printed circuit boards and encapsulation due to their dimensional stability, and good chemical resistance, insulation, and adhesion properties.

Thermoset materials refer to substances that will or have undergone a chemical reaction as a result of the action of heat, a catalyst, ultraviolet light, and other factors, leaving the substance in a state that is largely infusible. The different types of materials include fluoropolymer, modified polyphenylene ether, polyimide, cyclic olefin copolymer, cyanate ester, liquid crystal polymer, and others that are used in PCBs, antenna, microelectronics, wire and cable, radome, and others.

The advent of 5G communications is expected to propel the growth of the low dielectric materials market going forward.Fifth-generation wireless communication (5G) refers to the most recent cellular technology, that is designed to significantly improve the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks.

Low dielectric constant resins are commonly used for manufacturing equipment such as antenna interlayers, cables, and communication devices for 5G networks.For instance, according to Fierce Wireless, a US-based publisher of the wireless industry and technology-related news, in December 2021, 60% of the smartphones used in the US are 5G smartphones.

This includes the market of China and the US which involves 160 million and 35 million 5G smartphones in use.The remaining 90 million users are from all other countries globally.

Therefore, the advent of 5G communications is driving the growth of the low dielectric materials market.

New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the low dielectric materials market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technology products that are manufactured by using optimized electrical technology to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2021, Sartomer, a US-based company that manufactures specialty UV resins and additives launched PRO14729, PRO14730, and PRO14731 which are dielectric constant (Dk) UV-curable resins that are designed for use in various electronics such as antenna elements, radomes, lenses, copper clad laminates, B-staging, server storage, and IoT applications.Optimized electrical performance technology helps to improve the performance, functionality, and speed of these electrical devices.

These new ultra-low dielectric loss materials are part of growing UV-curable solutions for electronics.

In May 2021, Rogers Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of electric components and low dielectric materials has partnered with Fortify for an undisclosed amount.The partnership would allow the companies to extend their manufacturing of low-loss dielectric materials for radio frequency (RF) devices and electronics and to leverage their areas of expertise to unlock scalable manufacturing of high-value RF components.

Fortify is a US-based 3D printing company.

The countries covered in the low dielectric materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The low dielectric materials market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides low dielectric materials market statistics, including low dielectric materials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a low dielectric materials market share, detailed low dielectric materials market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the low dielectric materials industry. This low dielectric materials market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
