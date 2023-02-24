Low foam surfactants market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% by 2027; Growth led by Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The low foam surfactants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,844.49 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. Technavio's research report on the low foam surfactants market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) – Download a sample Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Foam Surfactants Market 2023-2027

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Geographic landscape with analysis of 10+ countries

Global low foam surfactants market segmentation analysis

The low foam surfactants market is segmented based on application, type, and geography.

Based on application, the low foam surfactants market is segmented into home and personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, food and dairy cleaning, and others.

Based on type, the market is segmented into non-ionic, cationic, and amphoteric.

Based on geography, the low foam surfactants market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Low foam surfactants market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the low foam surfactants market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Middle East and Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

APAC is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for surfactants from various industries such as personal care, textiles, detergents, and food processing.

China and Japan are key countries in the APAC market. Increasing urbanization and the rising consumption of laundry cleaners in households are driving the growth of the low foam surfactants market in APAC.

Global low foam surfactants market: Dynamics & insights

The rising demand for personal care products is notably driving the market growth. The rising consumer demand for beauty and personal care products such as hair care, skincare, and baby care products is increasing the consumption of low foam surfactants in the personal care segment. Low foam surfactants are easily absorbed by the skin and do not create a greasy film on the surface of the skin. They also do not cause irritation on the skin and eyes. Hence, they are widely used by personal care product manufacturers, which is driving the growth of the market.

The availability of substitutes is a major challenge impeding the market. Anionic surfactants have similar properties as low-foam surfactants. They find wide applications in personal care products, detergents, cosmetics, industrial and institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and agrochemicals. This is due to their performance, low cost, and effectiveness in cleaning applications. The increasing availability of such substitutes will reduce the growth potential of the market in focus.

Low foam surfactants market: vendor analysis

Some of the major players operating in the low foam surfactants market are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Enaspol A.S., EOC Group, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Innospec Inc., Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Marubeni Corp., Nufarm Ltd., RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp., among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, download a PDF sample!

Low Foam Surfactants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5844.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Enaspol A.S., EOC Group, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Innospec Inc., Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Marubeni Corp., Nufarm Ltd., RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

