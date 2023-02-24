Low foam surfactants market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% by 2027; Growth led by Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The low foam surfactants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,844.49 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. Technavio's research report on the low foam surfactants market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) – Download a sample Now!
In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:
Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions
Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021
Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth
Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis
Geographic landscape with analysis of 10+ countries
Global low foam surfactants market segmentation analysis
The low foam surfactants market is segmented based on application, type, and geography.
Based on application, the low foam surfactants market is segmented into home and personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, food and dairy cleaning, and others.
Based on type, the market is segmented into non-ionic, cationic, and amphoteric.
Based on geography, the low foam surfactants market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
For insights on the market contribution of each segment, buy the report!
Low foam surfactants market: Country-level analysis
The countries covered in the low foam surfactants market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Middle East and Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).
APAC is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for surfactants from various industries such as personal care, textiles, detergents, and food processing.
China and Japan are key countries in the APAC market. Increasing urbanization and the rising consumption of laundry cleaners in households are driving the growth of the low foam surfactants market in APAC.
The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and
changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, request a
sample!
Global low foam surfactants market: Dynamics & insights
The rising demand for personal care products is notably driving the market growth. The rising consumer demand for beauty and personal care products such as hair care, skincare, and baby care products is increasing the consumption of low foam surfactants in the personal care segment. Low foam surfactants are easily absorbed by the skin and do not create a greasy film on the surface of the skin. They also do not cause irritation on the skin and eyes. Hence, they are widely used by personal care product manufacturers, which is driving the growth of the market.
The availability of substitutes is a major challenge impeding the market. Anionic surfactants have similar properties as low-foam surfactants. They find wide applications in personal care products, detergents, cosmetics, industrial and institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and agrochemicals. This is due to their performance, low cost, and effectiveness in cleaning applications. The increasing availability of such substitutes will reduce the growth potential of the market in focus.
Low foam surfactants market: vendor analysis
Some of the major players operating in the low foam surfactants market are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Enaspol A.S., EOC Group, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Innospec Inc., Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Marubeni Corp., Nufarm Ltd., RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp., among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, download a PDF sample!
Related reports:
The natural surfactants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,201.64 million. The increasing generation of industrial waste is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of natural surfactants compared to synthetic surfactants may impede the market growth.
The isopropylamine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 110.91 million. The expansion of the rubber and plastic industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as volatility in crude oil prices may impede the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Low Foam Surfactants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
181
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5844.49 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.59
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Enaspol A.S., EOC Group, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Innospec Inc., Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Marubeni Corp., Nufarm Ltd., RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's materials market reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global low foam surfactants market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Types Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Home and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Industrial and institutional cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Food and dairy cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Non-ionic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Cationic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Amphoteric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
12.4 Akzo Nobel NV
12.5 Arkema SA
12.6 Ashland Inc.
12.7 BASF SE
12.8 Clariant International Ltd.
12.9 Croda International Plc
12.10 Dow Inc.
12.11 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
12.12 Huntsman Corp.
12.13 Innospec Inc.
12.14 Kao Corp.
12.15 RAG Stiftung
12.16 Solvay SA
12.17 Stepan Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-foam-surfactants-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-21-by-2027-growth-led-by-air-products-and-chemicals-inc-akzo-nobel-nv-among-others---technavio-301754321.html
SOURCE Technavio