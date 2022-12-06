U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.83
    -44.01 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.08
    -200.02 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,060.78
    -179.16 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,823.94
    -16.29 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.47
    -1.46 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    -0.0470 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5550
    -0.1300 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,001.81
    -95.18 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.88
    -0.92 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.43
    -31.11 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Low Friction Coating Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing demand for low friction coating from the automotive industry, across major economies.

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Friction Coating Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370514/?utm_source=GNW
However, government regulations on the toxicity of overheated PTFE are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The growing demand for low friction coating in the healthcare industry is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.

By the end-user industry, the automotive industry is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand Low Friction Coating in Automotive Industry

Low friction coatings give improved performance and service life while dispensing with the requirement for wet lubricants in a working environment that expect protection from heat, synthetic substances, or cleanroom conditions.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, one-third of automobiles fuel or electric energy consumption is spent overcoming friction which has a direct impact on emissions and miles per gallon (MPG) or Miles per gasoline-equivalent (MPGe).
The Implementation of low-friction and super-hard coatings in the automotive industry provides a low friction surface, increased fuel economy, durability, and environmental compatibility of advanced engine systems.
The automotive industry is expected to grow significantly over the coming years. Evolving digital technology, change in customer sentiment and economic health have played a vital role in non-commercial business practices of manufacturing vehicles.
Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of low friction coating in automotive industry is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for low friction coating with the growing automotive and healthcare industry in countries like China and India is expected to drive the demand for low friction coating in this region.
The largest producers of low friction coating are based in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of low friction coating are VITRACOAT, CARL BECHEM GMBH, The Chemours Company, Dow, and ASV Multichemie Private Limited among others.
According to Economic Times projection, the Asian healthcare market grew by almost USD 200 billion between 2016 and 2020, to a total value of USD 2,660 billion and is expected to continue growing in coming years.
Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for low friction coating in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Competitive Landscape

The global low friction coating is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major companies in the market include Whitford, CARL BECHEM GMBH, The Chemours Company, Dow, and Poeton among others

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370514/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • 2023 Could Be a Tough Year for New Warren Buffett Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

    Reports of TSM's fab capacity utilization rates decreasing could cause headwinds for this chip giant.

  • Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg

    A group of Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting, CNBC reports. Nearly every member of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, more than 60 workers, was let go from the company as part of its m

  • PepsiCo to lay off 'hundreds' in snack and beverage divisions: WSJ

    PepsiCo Inc. is laying off "hundreds" of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, The Wall Street Journal

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template

    United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines and its pilots union would set an industry pattern. "It's a rich contract but I think the really good news is it means we'll all get deals done essentially on the same terms and can move forward," Kirby told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington late Monday. Delta struck a tentative deal Friday to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • NRG to Buy Vivint for $2.8 Billion in Bet on Smart Home Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- NRG Energy Inc. agreed to buy Vivint Smart Home Inc. for $2.8 billion to accelerate the US power producer’s strategy of diversifying from its core electricity-generation business by focusing on retail consumers.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Ma

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder on Revlon Loan Near Final Resolution

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. fighting over an accidental $900 million payment the bank made two years ago said they are close to resolving their litigation over the mistake.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s I

  • Why the war on fossil fuels is causing chaos

    The United States and other advanced nations are making crucial investment in green energy. What they're not doing is safeguarding the fossil fuels consumers depend on today.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • PepsiCo Stock Bumps Higher On Report of North American Job Cuts

    PepsiCo is looking to cut hundreds of jobs at its north American snacks and beverages division, the Wall Street Journal reported.