Low Intensity Sweeteners Market to Reach Over USD 3.89 Billion by 202 - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market size is expected to reach over USD 3.89 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8 % during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

The rising awareness regarding healthy food products among consumers, increasing demand in various food & beverage applications for low intensity sweeteners and rising awareness related with functionalities of these sweeteners in the pharma sector is fuelling the demand, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Low Intensity Sweeteners Market by Type (D-Tagatose, Sorbitol, Maltitol, Xylitol), by Application (Food, Bakery products, Confectioneries, Dairy & frozen desserts), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Low Intensity Sweeteners Market:

ADM (US)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US)

Roquette Frères (France)

Whole Earth Brands (US)

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan)

Samyang Corporation (South Korea)

CJ CheilJedang (South Korea)

Van Wankum Ingredients (Netherlands)

Daesang Corporation (South Korea)

Hylen Co., Ltd (China)

Fooding Group Limited (China)

Sweeteners Plus (US)

Savanna Ingredients (Germany)

Apura Ingredients (US)

Food chem International Corporation (China)

Shandong Saigo Group Corporation (China)

Bonumose Inc. (US)

Icon Foods (US)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increase in Low Intensity Sweeteners Demand in F&B Applications

Low intensity sweeteners have negligible calories and therefore are suitable substitutes to sugar. They are used in processed foods generally such as baked goods, soft drinks, functional drink mixes, candy, jams, jellies, puddings, canned foods, others. Low intensity sweeteners have various physical characteristics that are necessary in food processing, like, cooling effect, level of sweetness, molecular weight, and solubility. They also exist in numerous forms, such as liquid and powder, serving various functional roles, which includes use as bulk sweeteners as carriers which are sugar-free for colors, enzymes, and flavors.

Restraints: Cost of Production for F&B Items is High

The cost of production is increasing when low intensity sweeteners are used as a sugar alternative bounds the low intensity sweeteners adoption in the market. The low intensity sweeteners price is higher than sugar owing to the extravagant technology needed for the extractions. Price of cost of labor and raw materials is also elevated. In several food sectors, such as confectionery, dairy, bakery, the sweeteners are used in huge quantities, and as a substitute, low intensity sweeteners are likely to rise the cost of the end product substantially. This has been restricting these sweeteners, particularly polyols such as mannitol, erythritol, and sorbitol in numerous food items consumed by consumers daily.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific is likely to rise at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the low intensity sweeteners market globally, in terms of value. In this region, the market is witnessing a severe transformation with respect to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and liberal trade policies in the F&B Industry. Additionally, increase in consumer awareness related to health issues, a rise in the shift of consumers toward food products which are health-benefiting, and a rise in purchasing power and income are the key factors driving the market. China contributes substantially to the region’s dominating position, with Japan and India being the developing low intensity sweeteners market.

Recent Developments

Jan, 2021: Tate & Lyle announced the expansion of its DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose portfolio with a crystalline form certified as non-GMO Project Verified. This expansion will provide manufacturers with a great opportunity to increase the number of retail products bearing NON-GMO Project Verified label and certification.

Jan, 2021 : Tate & Lyle extended and deepened its partnership with Codexis (US), a leading protein engineering company. This strategic move is taken to enhance the production of Tate & Lyle’s newest sweeteners, DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose and TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener. Codexis’ latest novel enzyme products, generated in close collaboration with Tate & Lyle’s experts, would enable additional production efficiencies.

July, 2020: Tate & Lyle launched SWEETENER VANTAGE Expert Systems, a set of new and innovative sweetener solution design tools, together with an education program. This will help formulators to create sugar-reduced food and drink using low-calorie sweeteners.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Low Intensity Sweeteners Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.89 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 4.8 % from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - D-Tagatose, Sorbitol, Maltitol, Xylitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Allulose, Other types



Application: - Food, Bakery products, Confectioneries, Dairy & frozen desserts, Dairy & frozen desserts, Other food applications, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & personal care products,



Form: - Dry, Liquid Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

