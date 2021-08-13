U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market worth $3.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Low Intensity Sweeteners Market by Type (Sorbitol, Maltitol, Xylitol, D-Tagatose, Erythritol, Mannitol, Allulose), Application (Food, Beverages), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, & RoW)- Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among consumers regarding health and wellness is driving the demand for low intensity sweeteners.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4777320

The sorbitol segment accounted for the largest share in the low intensity sweeteners market

Based on type, sorbitol segment dominated the low intensity sweeteners market. Sorbitol is primarily used as a sweetener, humectant, flavoring agent, and diuretic dehydrating agent for various applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products.

The food segment accounts for the largest market share in the low intensity sweeteners market

Based on application, the food segment is the largest segment in the overall low intensity sweeteners market. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the number of functional and organoleptic properties exhibited by low intensity sweeteners, which make them ideal for the use in most food applications.

The bakery products segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the low intensity sweeteners market during the forecast period

By food applications, the low intensity sweeteners market is segmented into confectioneries, bakery products, dairy & frozen desserts and other food applications. The demand for low intensity sweeteners in bakery products is rising. Low intensity sweeteners act as a substitute for sucrose in bakery products as they impart sweetness, increase the shelf-life, and act as bulking agents.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Low Intensity Sweeteners Market"

159 – Tables
45 – Figures
221 – Pages

The liquid segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the low intensity sweeteners market during the forecast period

By form, the low intensity sweeteners market is segmented into dry and liquid. Liquid segment accounted for the second-largest market share in the overall low intensity sweeteners market. The liquid segment is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted period, as they are cost-effective and require less processing cost and time in comparison with powder/crystal low intensity sweeteners.

The North America region is the largest region in the low intensity sweeteners market in the forecast period

North America is the largest region in the global low intensity sweeteners market in the forecast period. The presence of major low intensity sweeteners manufacturers such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US), and Whole Earth Brands (US), further drives the market.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=4777320

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan), Whole Earth Brands (US), CJ CheilJedang (South Korea), Samyang Corporation (South Korea), Daesang Corporation (South Korea), Van Wankum Ingredients (Netherlands), Hylen Co., Ltd (China), Sweeteners Plus (US), Fooding Group Limited (China), Savanna Ingredients (Germany), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Apura Ingredients (US), Shandong Saigo Group Corporation (China), Icon Foods (US), and Bonumose Inc. (US).

Related Reports:

Sugar Substitutes Market by Type (High Fructose Syrup, High-Intensity Sweetener, Low-Intensity Sweetener), Composition, Application (Beverages, Food Products, and Health & Personal Care Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sugar-substitute-market-1134.html

Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), End-use Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, and Others), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/naturalsweeteners-market-1071.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/low-intensity-sweeteners-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/low-intensity-sweeteners.asp

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-intensity-sweeteners-market-worth-3-6-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301354940.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

