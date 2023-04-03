Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s (SGX:F1E) Dividend Will Be Reduced To SGD0.01

The board of Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited (SGX:F1E) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 50% from last year's payment of SGD0.02 on the 23rd of June, with shareholders receiving SGD0.01. The yield is still above the industry average at 4.9%.

Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Low Keng Huat (Singapore) is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

EPS has fallen by an average of 13.2% in the past, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.045 total annually to SGD0.02. This works out to be a decline of approximately 7.8% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings per share has been sinking by 13% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Low Keng Huat (Singapore) (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

