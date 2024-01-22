Low Keng Huat (Singapore) (SGX:F1E) shareholders have endured a 27% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited (SGX:F1E) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 40% over a half decade. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Low Keng Huat (Singapore) didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Low Keng Huat (Singapore) saw its revenue increase by 7.6% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. We doubt many shareholders are ok with the fact the share price has fallen 7% each year for half a decade. Clearly, the expectations from back then have not been satisfied. The lesson is that if you buy shares in a money losing company you could end up losing money.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SGX:F1E Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Low Keng Huat (Singapore), it has a TSR of -27% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 2.0% in the twelve months, Low Keng Huat (Singapore) shareholders did even worse, losing 18% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Low Keng Huat (Singapore) better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Low Keng Huat (Singapore) (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

