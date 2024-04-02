Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s (SGX:F1E) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited (SGX:F1E) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of June to SGD0.015. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Even though Low Keng Huat (Singapore) isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

EPS has fallen by an average of 35.2% in the past, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from SGD0.045 total annually to SGD0.015. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 67% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s earnings per share has shrunk at 35% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Low Keng Huat (Singapore) will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Low Keng Huat (Singapore) you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

