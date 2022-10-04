U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,768.96
    +90.53 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,142.38
    +651.49 (+2.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,110.12
    +294.69 (+2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.30
    +51.43 (+3.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.48
    +2.85 (+3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.90
    +27.90 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.49 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    +0.0143 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1452
    +0.0133 (+1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1190
    -0.5010 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,954.36
    +404.21 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    +8.03 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market worth $68.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·7 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt Ltd. announced the release of a currently updated market assessment report on the "Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market - Industry Competition Analysis, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis,  Revenue and Forecast To 2030." According to the recent research by InsightAce Analytic, the global low & no alcohol beverages market is valued at US$ 22.5 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 68.9 billion by 2030, with the CAGR of 14.0 % during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

InsightAce Analytic Logo
InsightAce Analytic Logo


Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1100

The term "low-alcohol beverages" refers to beverages with an alcoholic strength by volume (ABV) between 0.05 and 1.2%, whereas the term "no-alcohol" refers to beverages with an ABV below 0.05%. Newly launching products with fresh formulas and new manufacturers that have entered the market in recent years has boosted the demand for beverages with low or no alcohol content. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have been educated on the significance of health and a healthy food diet. No- and low-alcohol beers, spirits, and mocktails are gaining popularity due to innovations in flavour, function, and variety as health-conscious consumers seek refreshing, flavourful, and satisfying alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. Such alcohol substitute drinks can be made with signature alcohol ingredients, layered flavours that mimic the wine-drinking experience, or formats that are appropriate for special occasions.

Key Trends and Drivers of the Market:

  • Rise in mindful drinking and focus on individual health and wellness

  • Investments by key beverage alcohol companies to attract new and younger consumers

  • A shift towards natural and organic food products by consumers

  • Popularity gained by non-alcoholic beverages from health-conscious consumers

  • Different initiatives are taken by governments across the globe to regulate and restrict the consumption of alcoholic beverages

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-low--no-alcohol-beverages-market-/1100

A recent study showed that the awareness of obesity and other health issues arising from alcohol consumption is pushing the expansion rate of the low-and no-alcoholic beverages market in the upward direction. Also, introduction of new functional drinks, traditional flavours, smart packaging, supportive government laws these important factors will anticipate this market. It is further projected that ongoing R&D efforts for creating a product based on customers' changing needs would witness considerable market growth during the projection period. Regarding Low & No Alcohol Beverages, family-owned vineyards are devoted to providing a wide range of products with varying flavours and textures. Some of the major manufacturers of complex alcoholic beverages are broadening their market by releasing lighter variants. All these factors contribute to the development of the market.

Regional Insights:

Europe is expected to be the market's largest contributor in the coming years, As the European people are shifting from alcoholic to low- and no-alcohol beverages. This shift is being brought about by increased health concerns. Also, major manufacturers are located in the Europe with strong presence and well established distribution channels. These factors are expected to strengthen the Europe major share in the global market. North America is expected to have the second largest market share for low and no-alcoholic beverages after Europe, owing to growing awareness of the health risks of excessive alcohol consumption. An increase in low-alcohol beverage innovative products demand in America is another opportunity for the low-and-no-alcohol beverages market.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1100

The key players of this market include Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd., Anheuser-Busch In Bev, Carlton & United Breweries, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Curious Elixirs, Athletic Brewing Company, Beam Suntory, Inc., Gnista Spirits, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. Floreat Wines, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Hoplark HopTea, Mocktail Beverages, Inc., Lowlander Beer Co., Molson Coors Beverage Company, Noki & Co., Pernod Ricard, Pierre Chavin, Seedlip Limited, Small Beer Brew Co. Ltd, Spy Valley Wines,      St. Peter's Brewery, Stryyk, Portobello Road Gin, Partake Brewing, The Drivers drinks company, Three Spirit Drinks Ltd, Xachoh Ltd., Genius Brewing, Beavertown Brewery, Caleño Drinks, Sence Hard Seltzer, Hella Cocktail Co., Whyte & Mackay, Lyre's Spirit Co, ISH SPIRITS, Spirit of Bermondsey, Kererū Brewing Company Limited, Nirvana Brewery, Wine Water LTD., ERDINGER Weißbräu and Many Other Prominent Players.

Key developments in the market

  • In Mar 2022, The Athletic Brewing Company has introduced a new non-alcoholic beer called Athletic Lite that is both low in calories and carbohydrates. In addition to being brewed with organic grains and boasting only 25 calories and 5 grammes of carbs per 12 ounce can, Athletic Lite is a refreshing beverage that can be consumed at any point during the day.

  • In Feb 2021, Big Drop had entered the U.S. market with Chicago-Brew Non-Alcoholic Beers. New NA Beers Are Now Nationally Available Online and in Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. By engineering a brewing technique using special yeast and controlling the temperature during brewing, all Big Drop beers are naturally non-alcoholic and contain less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume.

  • In May 2019, Beer brewed with botanical ingredients but containing no alcohol was made available by Lowlander. The citrus peel that is used in the production of fresh orange and lemon juice in bars and restaurants is saved and used in the production of a wit or white beer that has 0% alcohol by volume. The alcohol-free beer was first introduced in the United Kingdom and Germany, and it will begin distribution in other international markets in May 2019.

Market Segmentation:

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Beer

  • Still and Sparkling Wine

  • Mixed Drinks

  • Spirits (liqueurs)

  • Spirits (non-liqueurs):

  • Others

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Liquor Stores

  • Convenience Stores

  • Supermarkets

  • Online Stores

  • Restaurants & Bar

  • others

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

North America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • U.S.

  • Canada

 

Europe Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • South Africa

  • GCC Countries

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-low--no-alcohol-beverages-market-/1100

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global low & no alcohol beverages industry

  • To receive a COVID 19 impact analysis and future trends of the global low & no alcohol beverages market

  • To analyze the low & no alcohol beverages market dynamics drivers, opprtunities and challenges

  • To get information on the global low & no alcohol beverages market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

  • To get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the low & no alcohol beverages industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Alcohol Market

Global Sparkling Water Market

Global Kombucha Market

Global Functional Beverages Market

Global Organic Wine Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 551 226 6109
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low--no-alcohol-beverages-market-worth-68-9-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301640621.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Micron to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New York

    The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest semiconductor fabrication facility, is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs in New York, with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade. Micron in August announced its plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the United States. The spur in new chip investments comes after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August, providing $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research to boost competitiveness with China.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollBrazil has so much f

  • Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

    Bullish catalysts are coming together in oil markets to send oil prices higher, with OPEC+ preparing to cut production targets, the U.S. SPR release coming to an end, and new Russian sanctions coming into effect

  • 4 Amazing Kirkland Products You Have to Try in October

    When I first started shopping at Costco regularly, I was, admittedly, a bit skeptical about trying the store's signature Kirkland brand. Meanwhile, the great thing about Costco's Kirkland brand is that new products are constantly being introduced.

  • Tesla could face its toughest challenge yet as economy cools

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -As recently as July, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric-car maker did not have a problem with customer demand, simply a problem making and shipping all the Model Ys and Model 3s consumers were ready to buy. Analysts see early signs of caution for the world's most valuable car maker, including for its increasingly premium pricing, at a time when the global economy is slowing and expectations for global auto sales are being dialed back. Tesla has navigated supply-chain challenges better than most of its rivals and analysts expect it to post strong growth through next year as it expands output, but there are also indications it is being forced to respond to a tougher market.

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Oil Rallies for Second Day as OPEC+ Considers Larger Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering an output cut of as much as 2 million barrels a day, a million barrels higher than previously anticipated.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollUS b

  • Why an OPEC+ oil production cut could be less than meets the eye

    OPEC+ is expected to deliver a big oil production cut Wednesday, but such a move may be less than meets the eye.

  • Apple loses bid to cancel Qualcomm smartphone patent in the U.S. Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's bid to cancel three Qualcomm smartphone patents, part of a dispute that originated back in 2017.

  • EQT Corp (EQT) Set to Gain From Higher Natural Gas Prices

    Higher natural gas prices are boons for EQT Corp's (EQT) operations, since it is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.

  • Ford reports strong demand for new vehicles in September

    Ford sold 464,674 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 400,843 vehicles a year earlier. Ford's commentary comes days after an inflation warning from the country's largest used-car retailer, CarMax Inc, which said softness in used consumer purchases spilled into last month. Analysts are warning that red-hot demand for cars and trucks may lose steam in the coming quarters as rising interest rates discourage consumers from paying more money for vehicles.

  • Oil Prices Jump On Likely OPEC+ Production Cuts

    U.S. crude oil prices increased Tuesday, after rising sharply Monday, amid growing speculation that OPEC+ is readying to make significant production quota cuts when it meets Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its key allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are reportedly considering a cut of 1 million barrels or more per day (bpd). Production cut estimates...

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • OPEC+ supply cuts loom over tight oil market

    LONDON/GENEVA/VIENNA (Reuters) -OPEC+ looks set to cut output when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an oil market that energy company executives and analysts say is under strain from robust demand, lack of investment and production problems. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar. OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, surprised the market by suggesting output cuts in excess of one million barrels per day (bpd), sources from the group have said in what would be the biggest output cut since the pandemic.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresSpot prices for coal from Central

  • How to Caramelize Onions So They're Sweet and Golden Brown

    Wondering how to caramelize onions? Use this technique for caramelized onions and they make the ultimate topping for burgers, steaks, pizzas, and more.