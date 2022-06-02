U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,144.65
    +43.42 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,973.39
    +160.16 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.62
    +227.16 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.89
    +29.06 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.09
    +1.83 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.30
    +24.60 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.41 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0085 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    -0.0070 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    +0.0088 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7860
    -0.3480 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,255.64
    -188.26 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.55
    +9.92 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Low- and No-Code Is the Future of App Development Amid Talent Shortages, Says Info-Tech Research Group

·4 min read

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its newest research-backed blueprint, titled Satisfy Digital End Users With Low- and No-Code. IT departments are increasingly experiencing capacity constraints due to the current talent shortage and the overwhelming demand to meet business priorities while maintaining mission-critical applications. This timely research will help IT teams leverage low- and no-code solutions to solve their software delivery challenges and explore new digital capabilities.

LOGO (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
LOGO (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Low- and no-code (LCNC) application builders leverage graphical user interfaces (GUI) and configurations to define and build databases, business logic, process flows, forms, and other application artifacts with minimal hand-coding. These tools convert the developer's designs into workable software that can then be deployed to corporate systems.

Low-code technologies, alongside customizable scripts and configurations, assist GUI designers in defining and building applications. Similar to low-code, no-code technologies create deployable and functioning solutions to develop applications primarily for people who are not familiar with coding.

However, without the right training, adoption plan, and governance structure for LCNC, IT can become quickly overwhelmed with product quality, management challenges, and maintenance. Info-Tech advises organizations must work with IT for LCNC to succeed.

"Low- and no-code empowers users to tailor the tools they need to be more productive and innovative," says Info-Tech's Senior Research Analyst Andrew Kum-Seun. "This capability also encourages the business and IT to build trust, respect, and accountability with each other by working more closely together."

Although LCNC has been around for years, it has recently become a popular choice among organizations. For example, Info-Tech's 2022 Tech Trends Report revealed that 69% of IT practitioners had digital transformation as a high priority for their organization during the pandemic. Additionally, according to a 2021 TechRepublic survey, 47% of respondents indicated that their organizations use LCNC platforms, which provide numerous benefits and help with transformation by easing the implementation of key initiatives. Info-Tech's blueprint breaks down why LCNC is an attractive option for organizations, outlined below:

  • Extendable & Scalable: LCNC solutions are extendable and adaptable with out-of-the-box connectors and/or representational state transfer API. The plug-and-play architecture allows non-technical staff to bridge LCNC to third-party systems and explore new use cases.

  • Seamless Deployment: Most LCNC vendors offer one-click deployment to their proprietary platform as well as cloud services such as PaaS, IaaS, or direct publishing to app stores. Built-in automated tests ensure compatibility with the target environment.

  • Extensive LCNC Use Cases: The LCNC marketplace is extensive and offers a broad range of use cases. 17% of organizations are planning on using LCNC to automate workflows, 15% to create new apps, and 15% plan to use it to speed up development time (Source: TechRepublic, 2021).

  • Operational Change Acceptance: Stakeholders realize that fighting shadow IT is a losing battle, so they are finding ways to embrace it. They also recognize that IT operations and organizational culture must change to see the full benefits of LCNC in a business-managed environment. LCNC is a notable option given its centralized administration capabilities and compatibility with existing systems.

  • Hands-Off Operational Support: Many LCNC solutions operate in an as-a-service model where the underlying and integrated technologies are managed by the vendor and abstracted away from the end user. AI and machine learning are often used to reconfigure or load balance the system as needed.

LCNC is the perfect solution to remove the stress that comes from traditional software development. Only a single codebase is needed to create solutions across different form factors, minimizing the need for platform-specific expertise and toolsets.

View and download the complete Satisfy Digital End Users With Low- and No-Code blueprint.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group and to download all the latest research, visit www.infotech.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook. Media professionals are encouraged to register for Info-Tech's Media Insiders program for more research and insights. This program provides unrestricted, on-demand access to IT, HR, and software industry content and subject matter experts from a group of more than 200 research analysts. To apply for access, contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Low Code (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Low Code (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low--and-no-code-is-the-future-of-app-development-amid-talent-shortages-says-info-tech-research-group-301560400.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • Nvidia's Potential Is Massive as 2 New Data Center Types Emerge

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record sales from data centers during Q1 (the three months ended May 1, 2022). Industries across the entire economy are putting AI to work, and Nvidia is emerging as the top platform for the movement. As a result, data centers are likely to remain the company's top revenue source going forward.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • BlackBerry seeks other patent sale options as deal with Catapult delayed

    The Canadian company had earlier this year agreed to sell its patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for $600 million to the special purpose vehicle. Catapult is working to secure its required financing, BlackBerry said, adding that it "looks forward" to the completion of the transaction. The sale to Catapult was expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Chipotle now accepts cryptocurrency payments

    As long as your wallet app supports the Flexa digital payments platform.

  • Oracle Wins Regulatory Approvals for $28 Billion Cerner Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. said it has received all regulatory clearances needed to complete its $28.3 billion purchase of digital medical-records provider Cerner Corp., paving a further expansion into health care for the software giant.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment o

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Microsoft launches compact Surface Laptop Go 2 for students and businesses

    Microsoft debuted its newest laptop on Wednesday, the Surface Laptop Go 2.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • T-Mobile Goes After AT&T, Verizon Over Higher Prices

    In light of both AT&T and Verizon increasing their prices, T-Mobile has announced an interesting new approach for frustrated mobile customers. In a press release, T-Mobile says its issuing a "Carrier Callout Throwdown," promising that customers who switch over to T-Mobile can get up to $1000 for doing so. "To put it into perspective, that's more than 260 million gallons of inflation gas that The Carriers are swiping from customers over the next year," T-Mobile said.

  • Tim Hortons app tracking 'a mass invasion of Canadians' privacy': watchdog

    "What happened here once again makes plain the urgent need for stronger privacy laws to protect the rights and values of Canadians," said federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrein.

  • Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 for students and businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the launch of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2.

  • Apple’s VR headset needs to be a hit — for itself and for the VR industry

    Apple's planned VR/AR headset is a hugely important product for itself and the VR industry.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • What Investors Should Know About Ethereum's Upcoming Merge

    Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), was aware all the way back in 2016 that an upgrade would be necessary to increase its transaction capacity and speeds. Previously dubbed Ethereum 2.0, The Merge is expected to iron out most of the flaws that now are inherent in Ethereum. This move will make it more energy-efficient and should also make Ethereum's high transaction fees a thing of the past.

  • Who's liable for AI-generated lies?

    Who will be liable for harmful speech generated by large language models? As advanced AIs such as OpenAI's GPT-3 are being cheered for impressive breakthroughs in natural language processing and generation -- and all sorts of (productive) applications for the tech are envisaged from slicker copywriting to more capable customer service chatbots -- the risks of such powerful text-generating tools inadvertently automating abuse and spreading smears can't be ignored. Indeed, OpenAI is concerned enough about the risks of its models going "totally off the rails," as its documentation puts it at one point (in reference to a response example in which an abusive customer input is met with a very troll-esque AI reply), to offer a free content filter that "aims to detect generated text that could be sensitive or unsafe coming from the API" -- and to recommend that users don't return any generated text that the filter deems "unsafe."

  • Amazon takes on PS5 and Xbox scalpers with a new invite system

    The goal is to help legitimate shoppers get their hands on in-demand products.

  • Logitech's new MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are already on sale

    Logitech's MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are on sale for the first time at Amazon.

  • Meta is adding a dedicated 'Calls' tab to Messenger

    Meta is rolling out a new Calls tab for Messenger, the company announced this week. The company says the new tab will make it easier to connect with friends and family through the app in one tap. The new Calls tab is now available globally on iOS and will roll out to Android users in the next few weeks.