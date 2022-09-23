U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,672.77
    -85.22 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,446.78
    -629.90 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,818.08
    -248.72 (-2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,670.79
    -51.52 (-2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    -5.17 (-6.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.70
    -27.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.79 (-4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9722
    -0.0116 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7290
    +0.0210 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0344 (-3.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1360
    +0.8010 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,697.57
    -270.36 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.89
    -14.64 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Low Power Geolocation Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the low power geolocation market are Cisco Systems, Digital Matter, Favendo GmbH, Hoopo, Kerlink S. A. , Nestwave SAS, Semtech Corporation, Sigfox S. A. , STMicroelectronics, Tracktio, Actility S.

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Power Geolocation Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316981/?utm_source=GNW
A., Senet Inc., Carius TECH, Ubiscale SAS, Sagemcom and Zozio.

The global low power geolocation market is expected to grow from $25.77 billion in 2021 to $32.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The low power geolocation market is expected to grow to $79.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.4%.

The low power geolocation market consists of sales of low power geolocation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for identifying, locating, and communicating locations of a networking device based on geographical coordinates and measures. Low power geolocation systems are tracking solutions that use low-power wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee for location tracking and for maintaining real-time location information.

The main types of low-power geolocation are hardware, software, and platform and services.Low power geolocation hardware is used in low power geolocation such as trackers, transceivers, radios, displays, batteries, and others.

The different low-power geolocation technologies include global positioning system (GPS), Wi-Fi, bluetooth, ultra-wideband, low-power wide area network (LPWAN), and other technologies. The low power geolocation areas include outdoor and indoor for different industries such as logistics and transportation, healthcare, power utilities, agriculture, and consumer electronics.

North America was the largest region in the low power geolocation market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the low power geolocation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The low power geolocation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides low power geolocation market statistics, including low power geolocation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a low power geolocation market share, detailed low power geolocation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the low power geolocation industry. This low power geolocation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Increased deployment of 5G network solutions across key nations is driving the growth of the low power geolocation market.The penetration of 5G networks allows more devices to be connected over the internet with high speed which offers better positioning accuracy, thus boosting the low power geolocation market.

According to UK-based consulting company, Omdia, the world added 124 million 5G connections between Q1 and Q2 of 2021, increasing 41% from 305 million to 429 million. Hence, the increasing deployment of 5G network solutions is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

Technological advancement are shaping the low power geolocation market.Many companies are developing new innovative solutions and products to provide an enhanced experience to its client and users.

For instance, in 2019 Semtech Corporation, a US-based leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced two new LoRa EdgeTM enabling solutions.Lora BasicsTM Modem-E, a software modem for the LoRa Edge platform that runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver, and the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design, a device-to-cloud commercial-grade reference solution for asset tracking applications.

The product would enable a diverse range of indoor and outdoor asset management applications, with a focus on the industrial, building, home, agriculture, transportation, and logistics markets.

In December 2021, Nestwave IP, a France-based provider of low-power geolocation for the IoT collaborated with Sequans to deliver accurate and efficient GNSS positioning for low-power IoT tracking. Sequans Communications S.A. is a global provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT connectivity solutions This partnership aims to address the challenge of integrating accurate geolocation into a compact, often battery-powered, low-cost IoT nodes and allows Sequans customers to learn from higher performing, lower cost tracking solutions. Sequans Communications is a fabless company that markets integrated circuits for 4G mobile technology, based in Paris.

The countries covered in the low power geolocation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316981/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Here’s What Makes AT&T (T) a Smart Investment Choice

    Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top […]

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson is selling. If you want to skip our analysis of Neilson’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks. Kerr Neilson is a billionaire investor who co-founded Platinum Asset Management with Andrew Clifford nearly 28 […]

  • 2 Things Warren Buffett Just Did for the First Time This Century

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. It's jaw-dropping returns like this that have garnered Buffett quite the following from professional and everyday investors alike. The easiest way to track what Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding is to keep tabs on Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

    Now that these companies are direct competitors more than ever, which stock can better serve investors?

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • MSFT and 9 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]

  • Costco reports earnings beat, squeezed margins

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Costco.

  • Why Ford, ChargePoint, and Blink Charging Are Plunging This Week

    Even some federal funding help for the EV sector couldn't keep stocks in the sector from crashing this week.

  • Traders Brace for S&P 500 Free Fall as Chart Supports Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- The spillover from the UK’s proposed tax cuts is washing into the US stock market.The S&P 500 fell as much as 1.9% on Friday, bringing its rout in the week past 4.5%. The index already closed below the closely watched level of 3,800 this week, leaving the June bear-market low of 3,666 as the next line of support on technical charts.The UK government unveiled a sweeping tax-cut plan that crashed the pound and the nation’s bonds as investors fretted over the stimulative effects with

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • Why We Like The Returns At Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...