U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.50
    -5.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,967.00
    -46.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,871.00
    -9.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.80
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.40
    -1.13 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.05 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • Vix

    26.73
    -0.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1924
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6700
    -0.2450 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,500.60
    +298.46 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.51
    +10.99 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,185.86
    +78.21 (+0.30%)
     

Low-Power Wide-Area Networks Market| High Growth Potential for Agricultural Exports to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low-Power Wide-Area Networks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the Low-Power Wide-Area Networks Market is USD 109.76 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get a Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The low cost and low power consumption of LPWAN technology are one of the main drivers fueling the growth of the market for low-power wide-area networks. Many M2M and IoT applications, which have limited funding and power sources, are made possible by LPWAN. A major driver propelling the market for low-power wide-area networks is the expanding demand for safe and legal cloud solutions.

However, one of the major obstacles impeding the growth of the low-power wide-area networks industry is privacy and security concerns.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead Sample Report Right Now!

Key Segment Analysis

Agriculture and the environment will significantly increase their market share of low-power wide-area networks during the anticipated period. Fishing, land monitoring, and animal tracking are some common activities in the agricultural sector. Monitoring of the environment includes keeping an eye on things like boreholes, pollution, noise, rain, wind, and other environmental hazards. During the projection period, the agricultural and environment category is anticipated to increase significantly. This is due to the use of LPWAN, which is practical and cost-effective in the industry.

View the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Insights

The Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Actility SA

  • AT&T Inc.

  • Bouygues Telecom

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Ingenu Inc.

  • Link Labs Inc.

  • Semtech Corp.

  • Telefonica SA

  • Thales Group

  • Vodafone Group Plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Industrial IoT Gateway Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

eSIM Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 58%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 109.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

36.34

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Actility SA, AT&T Inc., Bouygues Telecom, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Ingenu Inc., Link Labs Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, and Vodafone Group Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Agriculture and environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Smart buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Competitive Scenario

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Actility SA

  • 10.4 AT&T Inc.

  • 10.5 Bouygues Telecom

  • 10.6 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Ingenu Inc.

  • 10.8 Link Labs Inc.

  • 10.9 Semtech Corp.

  • 10.10 Telefonica SA

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 Vodafone Group Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-power-wide-area-networks-market-high-growth-potential-for-agricultural-exports-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301580584.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Yen to remain weaker than key 130-per-dollar level at year-end - Reuters poll

    The Japanese yen will likely remain weaker than the key psychological level of 130 per dollar over the next six months as a gap between Japanese and U.S. benchmark yields weighs on the currency, a Reuters poll showed. This year the yen has slumped against the greenback and other major peers as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) resolutely stuck to its ultra-dovish monetary policy, in contrast to a growing number of increasingly hawkish central banks overseas. Weakness in the currency comes mainly from widening interest rate differentials between Japan and elsewhere.

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • Russia Targets Europe With a Commodity Weapon: Kazakh Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine -- Kazakhstan’s crude -- and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It'

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Amazon and Grubhub partner to offer membership perk for Prime members

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon and Grubhub partnering to offer a free, year-long Grubhub+ membership trial to Prime members. Correction: A previous headline incorrectly stated that Amazon bought a stake in Grubhub, and a previous description described the partnership as an "investment." We regret the errors.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Food Inflation Fears Abate as Cooking Oils and Grains Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- Worries over surging global food costs are easing as prices of everything from cooking oils to wheat and corn tumble to the lowest levels in months on increasing physical supplies and as investors reduce their bullish bets on futures markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

    Following in the footsteps of Guyana, Suriname promises to be the world’s next great offshore drilling hotspot

  • Saudi Oil Pricing Signals Strains of Rising Competition in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaSaudi Arabia is offering some of its crude

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing.

  • Amazon is giving Prime subscribers a free year of Grubhub+ deliveries

    The food delivery service typically costs $10 a month.