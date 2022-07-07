Low-Power Wide-Area Networks Market| High Growth Potential for Agricultural Exports to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low-Power Wide-Area Networks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The low cost and low power consumption of LPWAN technology are one of the main drivers fueling the growth of the market for low-power wide-area networks. Many M2M and IoT applications, which have limited funding and power sources, are made possible by LPWAN. A major driver propelling the market for low-power wide-area networks is the expanding demand for safe and legal cloud solutions.

However, one of the major obstacles impeding the growth of the low-power wide-area networks industry is privacy and security concerns.

Key Segment Analysis

Agriculture and the environment will significantly increase their market share of low-power wide-area networks during the anticipated period. Fishing, land monitoring, and animal tracking are some common activities in the agricultural sector. Monitoring of the environment includes keeping an eye on things like boreholes, pollution, noise, rain, wind, and other environmental hazards. During the projection period, the agricultural and environment category is anticipated to increase significantly. This is due to the use of LPWAN, which is practical and cost-effective in the industry.

Vendor Insights

The Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Actility SA

AT&T Inc.

Bouygues Telecom

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Ingenu Inc.

Link Labs Inc.

Semtech Corp.

Telefonica SA

Thales Group

Vodafone Group Plc

Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 58% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 109.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 36.34 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Actility SA, AT&T Inc., Bouygues Telecom, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Ingenu Inc., Link Labs Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Agriculture and environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Smart buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Actility SA

10.4 AT&T Inc.

10.5 Bouygues Telecom

10.6 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

10.7 Ingenu Inc.

10.8 Link Labs Inc.

10.9 Semtech Corp.

10.10 Telefonica SA

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 Vodafone Group Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

