Low revenue will close Discovery Shop, after decades of love from shoppers and volunteers

Volunteer Carol Shamhart, of Port Ludlow, slides a dress off of the counter as she rings up a customer’s purchases at the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Silverdale on Friday. Shamhart has been a volunteer at the shop for 10 years.

SILVERDALE — American Cancer Society Discovery Shop — known for its high quality and low price sale of clothing, wigs, accessories, art, antiques and collectibles — will close Jan. 12, after a 30-year run full of deals, dedicated volunteers and community connection.

“This horrible disease affects everybody in that everybody knows somebody, or is suffering themselves, so I just think we're too important of a resource to the community,” said five-year volunteer Buck Rayburn, who said he felt blindsided when he and shop management heard in November that the shop would close. The work hits home for Rayburn, who has a nephew with stage-three cancer. “It's an important part of my life and it's a way to give back.”

But for the American Cancer Society’s corporate leadership, it had become time for the location, in a strip mall at the north end of Silverdale Way, to shut down.

Volunteer Jennifer Greenfield drapes a sweater around one of the mannequin torsos in the front window of the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Silverdale on Friday.

“The American Cancer Society does a constant review of our financial viability and how we can have the greatest impact on our mission and that is to eradicate cancer for everyone,” said Field Director Michael O’Sullivan. “And after a review and evaluation, it was decided there's not a way to financially support the expenses of running (the shop).”

One of Rayburn’s fondest memories of the shop is its personal appearance station, fondly known as the “wig bar,” where patients who have just received chemotherapy can go to find a wig, often sent by St. Michael Medical Center staff. Rayburn remembers a woman coming by the shop with a wig that just wasn’t doing the job when Discovery Shop staff were initially setting up the station with materials donated from Lowe’s. Though the wig bar wasn’t open just yet, the staff brought her in and gave her a new wing with a backup for free.

The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop’s personal appearance station, fondly known as the “wig bar,” where patients who have just received chemotherapy can go to find a wig, often sent by St. Michael’s medical center staff.

“The great part of it is generally when somebody needs a wig, they're getting them from somebody that's gone through the same thing,” said Rayburn. “The sad part is that we have done so much to benefit the community.”

“Those volunteers have a real personal connection to cancer, which has made the Silverdale Discovery Shop and almost every Discovery Shop such a major impact on our community,” O’Sullivan said. “We understand the impact on the community, but the bottom line here is that we absolutely need to be committed to being fiscally responsible for every cent we raise and we're just in a position where this decision has to happen.”

Rayburn and shop management hope that they’ll be able to find affordable rent at another empty storefront in Silverdale, though O’Sullivan said that is not an option.b

The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Silverdale on Dec. 15.

Some staff members started a petition in a spiral notebook to collect signatures and phone numbers from customers who want to see the discovery shop stay open, Rayburn said. The book currently has over 20 pages of signatures.

For now, staff are trying to liquidate the shop’s inventory. Everything in the store is 50 percent off until the shop closes from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, O’Sullivan said. When the shop reopens, there will be another sizable sale until the shop closes for good on Jan. 12.

Those looking for information and encouragement about cancer can call the American Cancer Society’s hotline at 1-800-227-2345.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Silverdale American Cancer Society Discovery Shop to close