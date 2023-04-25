Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market size to grow by 10,540.84 thousand units, Driven by the adoption of 3D printing technology- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 The low speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,540.84 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 26.89%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the adoption of 3D printing technology for vehicle customization and faster LSEVs roll-out, growing awareness of LSEVs as a low-cost and eco-friendly transportation option, and relaxation in legal age limit and driver licensing for LSEVs. For Comprehensive analysis on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample PDF Report.

The global LSEV market is fairly fragmented. Factors such as tremendous opportunities across different countries and intense competition among equal-sized players have heightened the competition in the global LSEV market. Countries such as India have a considerable presence of cost-sensitive customers and are allowing the sale of motorized quadricycles, which will enable the prominent LSEV manufacturers to compete for a greater market share.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ACG Inc., AGT Electric Cars, Automobiles Chatenet, Citytransformer Ltd., Hebei Yudea New Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ICON Electric Vehicles, Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., Ltd., Kandi Technologies Group Inc., LIGIER GROUP, Moto Electric Vehicles, Polaris Inc., Renault SAS, Shandong Shifeng Group Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tazzari Group, Toyota Motor Corp., Tropos Technologies Inc., XEV Ltd., and Xinxiang Hezon Xinhui Vehicle Co. Ltd.

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (golf courses, tourist destination, hotel and resort, airport, and residential and commercial premises), product (passenger vehicle and utility vehicle), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the golf courses segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The market for LSEVs on golf courses is driven in part by increased environmental awareness and awareness. Many golf courses are often located in green neighborhoods, aiming to minimize environmental impact and reduce carbon footprint. LSEVs have zero emissions and are much quieter than petrol-powered carts, making them a greener option for use on the golf course. Rising fuel prices are also driving the market for his LSEVs on golf courses. In addition, LSEVs run on electricity only, so they have much lower running costs. Over time, this can lead to significant cost savings for golf courses. Technological advancements are also fueling the low speed golf course electric vehicle market during the forecast period.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global LSEV market is the adoption of 3D printing technology for vehicle customization and faster adoption of LSEV.

Smaller LSEVs and engines have reduced vehicle ownership costs, making LSEVs a relatively safe and economical alternative.

China is the world's leading user of his LSEV. The growing demand for custom LSEVs in the country is prompting the automaker to use advanced technology such as his 3D printing technology to support the launch of new models.

In 2016, Honda Motor unveiled a micro commuter electric car made with a 3D printer at CEATEC, Japan's largest consumer electronics trade show. XEV used a 3D printer to 3D print his LSEV in China.

Such technological advancements and their adoption by vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the featured market during the forecast period.

Another key factor driving the growth of the global LSEV market is the development of foldable LSEVs.

One of the many developments aimed at solving this mass transit problem is the introduction of foldable LSEVs, which are gaining momentum in developed countries.

However, the Hiroko Driving Mobility Consortium released a prototype of his Hiroko Fold in 2012 and began production in 2013. The Hiroko Fold has a top speed of 50 km/h/31 mph and a range of 120 km/75 miles.

The collapsible body reduces the 2.5m long car to 1.5m which can be conveniently parked in standard street parking spaces.

One of the major challenges to the growth of the global LSEV market is the lack of a safety index for LSEV.

Many countries have not set mandatory safety standards for these vehicles, making it easy for vehicle manufacturers to manufacture and sell these vehicles without complying with strict safety regulations.

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) crash-tested popular motorized quadricycle models in Europe in 2014 and 2016 and reported that these vehicles offered minimal occupant protection in frontal and side crash tests.

Hence, such factors are expected to hamper the demand for these vehicles, thereby limiting the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market vendors

Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.89% Market growth 2023-2027 10,540.84 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACG Inc., AGT Electric Cars, Automobiles Chatenet, Citytransformer Ltd., Hebei Yudea New Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ICON Electric Vehicles, Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., Ltd., Kandi Technologies Group Inc., LIGIER GROUP, Moto Electric Vehicles, Polaris Inc., Renault SAS, Shandong Shifeng Group Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tazzari Group, Toyota Motor Corp., Tropos Technologies Inc., XEV Ltd., and Xinxiang Hezon Xinhui Vehicle Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

