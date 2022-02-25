U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market to grow at a CAGR of 28.32% by 2025| Adoption of 3D Printing Technology for Vehicle Customization & Faster LSEV Roll-out to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ACG Inc., Automobiles Chatenet, Citytransformer Ltd., Hebei Yudea New Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ICON Electric Vehicles, Ligier Group, Renault s.a.s, Shandong Shifeng Group Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market is set to grow by 7340.52 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 28.32% according to the latest market report of Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
For more highlights on the low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market - Request a free
sample report.

Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market report covers the following areas:

Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The adoption of 3D printing technology for vehicle customization and faster LSEV roll-out, growing awareness of LSEVs as a low-cost and eco-friendly transportation option, relaxation in legal age limit, and driver licensing for LSEVs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of safety quotient in LSEVs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2021-2025: Region & Revenue Generating Segment

87% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV) in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high demand for LSEVs in rapidly growing economies such as China will facilitate the low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market share growth by the passenger vehicles segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for LSEV in dominant markets such as China will facilitate growth in this segment. Moreover, the regulations introduced by the Chinese government in 2016 to legalize LSEVs are expected to accelerate the demand for LSEVs and further drive the growth of the passenger vehicle segment during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of regions & segments - Download a
free sample now!

Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market vendors

Automotive Market in GCC -The automotive market share in GCC is expected to increase by 346.37 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%. Download a free sample now!

Fuel Cell Vehicle Market -The fuel cell vehicle market share is expected to increase by 176.78 thousand units from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 81.92%. Download a free sample now!

Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.32%

Market growth 2021-2025

7340.52 thousand units

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

70.50

Performing market contribution

APAC at 87%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACG Inc., Automobiles Chatenet, Citytransformer Ltd., Hebei Yudea New Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ICON Electric Vehicles, Ligier Group, Renault s.a.s, Shandong Shifeng Group Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

