Low VOC Adhesive Market Size to Reach USD 70.31 Billion by 2027, Acrylic Segment to Grow at the Fastest CAGR during Forecast Period – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read

The low VOC adhesive market size was valued at USD 49.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 70.31 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period.

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The low VOC adhesive market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2021−2027.

The low VOC adhesives market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be augmented by increasing the adoption of low VOC adhesives in emerging economies of China, India, and Brazil along with numerous industries. In addition, adhesive manufacturers are also switching from traditional methods of joining fasteners to low VOC acrylic and epoxy adhesives to increase their presence in the market. Emerging economies, especially India, China, and Brazil, represent lucrative opportunities for the adhesive vendor owing to the increase in population, especially the population that has migrated to urban areas in the past five years, government policy to attract foreign players to set up their manufacturing base, and most importantly the increasing purchasing power of consumers, resulting in increased demand for goods along with the quality aspect in the industry.

LOW VOC ADHESIVE MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

$70.31 BILLION (2027)

CAGR

6.19% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

LARGEST MARKET

APAC

MARKET SEGMENTS

Technology (Water-Based, Hot Melt, Pressure Sensitive, Reactive), Resin (Polyvinyl Acetate, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Epoxy, Styrenic Block Copolymer, and Others), End-user (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Furniture, Automotive & Transportation, Leather & Footwear, Consumer & DIY, Medical Devices, and Others)

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, Italy, UK, France and Spain

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Low VOC adhesive manufacturers have immense opportunities across the globe due to the increasing use of green adhesive products in numerous industries, including construction, packaging, automotive & transportation, and consumer goods. Furthermore, strict government regulation to reduce the VOC content on adhesives products and the consumer demand for clean air quality boosts the market growth.

  • Water-based adhesives dominate the low VOC adhesives market because of the increasing adoption of the end-user industry for green and eco-friendly adhesives and the growing strictness in government regulation regarding VOC emission.

  • In the resin type segment, PVA captures the highest market share. The primary driver for market growth is its superior properties, such as excellent adhesion to various materials and low content of VOCs.

  • APAC is the leading market for low VOC adhesive. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and living standards that have significantly contributed to the growth of construction activities, demand for modern furniture, growing trend for home delivered food, and the presence of the automotive industry have contributed to the largest market for low VOC adhesives in APAC.

LOW VOC ADHESIVE MARKET - TRENDS & DRIVERS
The paper and packaging industry is one of the major consumers of low VOC adhesives. However, the pharmaceutical packaging market in the US is a major revenue contributor to the market. North America is expected to account for 40% to 45% of the global pharma market value and is projected to contribute approximately 45% of the global market growth between 2020 and 2026. The demand for lightweight vehicles is also gaining high traction in the market. Manufacturers are shifting their focus to water-based adhesives and hot melt adhesives due to the low or zero content of VOCs, thus, making these adhesives eco-friendly to create lucrative opportunities for the players to grow in the market.
Growth in construction in APAC has increased the demand for furniture that is propelling the market for polyurethane adhesives. In addition, China is one of the largest packaging industries witnessing the rise in demand for polyurethane adhesives due to customized packaging growth. For instance, Henkel offers one of the popular and oldest polyurethane-based hot melt adhesives called TECHNOMELT PUR adhesive, which has high bond strength and is used in automotive, building material, and bookbinding purposes. An increase in polyurethane adhesives will boost the presence of the vendors in the global market.

LOW VOC ADHESIVE MARKET - SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Technology:

  • Water-Based

  • Hot Melt

  • Pressure Sensitive

  • Reactive

Market Segmentation by Resin

  • Polyvinyl Acetate

  • Acrylic

  • Polyurethane

  • Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

  • Epoxy

  • Styrenic Block Copolymer

  • Others

Market Segmentation by End-User

  • Paper & Packaging

  • Building & Construction

  • Furniture

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Leather & Footwear

  • Consumer & DIY

  • Medical Devices

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • UAE

    • South Africa

  • Asia - Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Indonesia

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • Indonesia

    • UK

    • Spain

Looking for more information? https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/low-voc-adhesive-market

LOW VOC ADHESIVE MARKET – COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Introducing innovative and proprietary products that cater to customer demands requires companies to devote significant effort and resources. The research and development team needs to continuously analyze market trends to design, develop, and manufacture new product categories with distinctive features and added advantages. The global low VOC adhesive market is consolidated in nature and is characterized by the presence of many global and domestic players across geographies.

Several players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC, to gain more market share. The growth of the players in the market depends on the competitive landscape, GDP growth, and industry development. At the same time, high capital requirements and rapid technological advancements are the major entry barriers for new players in water-borne coatings. Vendors across the low VOC adhesive market will boost profitability using efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks in the future.

Key Vendors

  • 3M

  • Sika

  • H.B Fuller

  • Henkel

  • Arkema (Bostik)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Ashland

  • Delo

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Dymax

  • Permatex

  • Beacon Adhesives

  • Jowat

  • PPG industries

  • Pidilite Industries

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Lord Corporation

  • Avery Dennison AG

  • Alfa Klebstoffe

  • Uniseal

  • Roberts Consolidated Industries

  • IFS Industries

  • Infinity Bond

  • Jowat

  • Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

  • Franklin International

Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

Arizton has gained a paramount standpoint in the market research arena as it offers top of the line solutions to clients to assess market landscape and to finalize fool proof business strategies. We are committed to provide inclusive market research reports and consulting services to clients from diversified industries including –Consumer Goods & Retail Technology, Automotive and Mobility, Smart Tech, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Industrial Machinery, Chemicals and Materials, IT and Media, Logistics and Packaging

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Chicago, Illinois, 60605
Click here to reach us
Call: +1-312-235-2040/+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


