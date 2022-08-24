Low VOC Paint Market Size to Grow by USD 2.82 billion with 48% contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis titled Low VOC Paint Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint market as a part of the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the low VOC paint market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The low VOC paint market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. One of the key drivers for the low VOC paint market growth is the increased regulations on high emissions of VOC. Low VOC paints are non-toxic and eco-friendly and have anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Thus, stringent regulations and policies are expected to drive the growth of the global low VOC paint market during the forecast period. In addition, One of the key low VOC paint market trends contributing to the market growth is the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products. The growing environmental and food and drug regulations are fostering the consumption of bio-based polymer paints in food packaging, consumer goods, and other products.

However, one of the challenges limiting the low VOC paint market growth is the volatility in raw material prices. The prices of raw materials used to manufacture low VOC paints are highly unpredictable, mainly due to their high dependence on crude oil prices and natural forest products. A decline in crude oil prices in recent years prompted players in the oil and gas industry to implement cost-cutting measures such as workforce layoffs and rig idling. Fluctuations in raw material prices bring unpredictability to the market, affect production costs adversely, and reduce vendors' profit margins. Therefore, volatility in crude oil prices is expected to negatively impact the global low VOC paint market growth during the forecast period.

The low VOC paint market analysis includes Type and Geography landscape.

Low VOC Paint Market Type Landscape: The low VOC paint market share growth in the water-borne segment will be significant during the forecast period. Water-borne low VOC paints provide superior resistance to moisture and humidity and produce no or less odor during soldering. These paints do not emit heat during the curing process and are thus used to protect heat-sensitive automotive components. Moreover, the numerous benefits, such as environmentally friendly and cost-effectiveness, offered by water-borne low VOC paints drive the growth of the low VOC paint market. Thus, the demand for water-borne low VOC paints is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Low VOC Paint Market Regional Outlook: 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for the low VOC paint market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the automobile sector, along with the growing economy and emerging middle class, will fuel the low VOC paint market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The low VOC paint market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Low VOC Paint Market Sizing

Low VOC Paint Market Forecast

Low VOC Paint Market Analysis

The low VOC paint market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the low VOC paint market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The low VOC paint market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Low VOC Paint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aexcel Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, American Formulating and Manufacturing, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Fine Paints of Europe, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., NEI Corp., Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

