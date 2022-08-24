U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Low VOC Paint Market Size to Grow by USD 2.82 billion with 48% contribution from APAC - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis titled Low VOC Paint Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint market as a part of the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the low VOC paint market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Request for FREE Sample Report

The low VOC paint market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. One of the key drivers for the low VOC paint market growth is the increased regulations on high emissions of VOC. Low VOC paints are non-toxic and eco-friendly and have anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Thus, stringent regulations and policies are expected to drive the growth of the global low VOC paint market during the forecast period. In addition, One of the key low VOC paint market trends contributing to the market growth is the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products. The growing environmental and food and drug regulations are fostering the consumption of bio-based polymer paints in food packaging, consumer goods, and other products.

However, one of the challenges limiting the low VOC paint market growth is the volatility in raw material prices. The prices of raw materials used to manufacture low VOC paints are highly unpredictable, mainly due to their high dependence on crude oil prices and natural forest products. A decline in crude oil prices in recent years prompted players in the oil and gas industry to implement cost-cutting measures such as workforce layoffs and rig idling. Fluctuations in raw material prices bring unpredictability to the market, affect production costs adversely, and reduce vendors' profit margins. Therefore, volatility in crude oil prices is expected to negatively impact the global low VOC paint market growth during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report for more Key Market Dynamics and Their Impact Analysis

The low VOC paint market analysis includes Type and Geography landscape.

Low VOC Paint Market Type Landscape: The low VOC paint market share growth in the water-borne segment will be significant during the forecast period. Water-borne low VOC paints provide superior resistance to moisture and humidity and produce no or less odor during soldering. These paints do not emit heat during the curing process and are thus used to protect heat-sensitive automotive components. Moreover, the numerous benefits, such as environmentally friendly and cost-effectiveness, offered by water-borne low VOC paints drive the growth of the low VOC paint market. Thus, the demand for water-borne low VOC paints is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Low VOC Paint Market Regional Outlook: 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for the low VOC paint market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the automobile sector, along with the growing economy and emerging middle class, will fuel the low VOC paint market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Segment-wise Contribution and Regional Opportunities, Download FREE Sample Report

The low VOC paint market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Low VOC Paint Market Sizing
Low VOC Paint Market Forecast
Low VOC Paint Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The low VOC paint market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the low VOC paint market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The low VOC paint market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • 3M Co.

  • Aexcel Corp.

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • American Formulating and Manufacturing

  • Arkema Group

  • Asian Paints Ltd.

  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Berger Paints India Ltd.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Cloverdale Paint Inc.

  • Fine Paints of Europe

  • Indestructible Paint Ltd.

  • Jotun AS

  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

  • NEI Corp.

  • Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd.

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Want to know more about the key product offerings and key strategic initiatives, Download the PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Paint and Coatings Market in MEA by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paints Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paints and Coatings Additives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paints and Coatings Market by Resin Type, Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Low VOC Paint Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.2

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Aexcel Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, American Formulating and Manufacturing, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Fine Paints of Europe, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., NEI Corp., Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Water borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Solvent borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Aexcel Corp.

  • 10.5 Akzo Nobel NV

  • 10.6 Asian Paints Ltd.

  • 10.7 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • 10.8 BASF SE

  • 10.9 Berger Paints India Ltd.

  • 10.10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.11 Teijin Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-voc-paint-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-82-billion-with-48-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301610671.html

SOURCE Technavio

