Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Electricity Fuels Sector

Global Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low voltage cables & accessories market grew from $164.89 billion in 2022 to $201.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The low voltage cables & accessories market is expected to grow to $542.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.1%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the low voltage cables & accessories market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the low voltage cables & accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising electricity demand is expected to propel the low voltage cables and accessories market. Global electricity demand is rising due to strong economic growth in developing countries, a rising increase in household incomes, electrification of transportation, and growing demand for digitally connected devices.

The increased demand for electricity is expected to boost the utilization of low-voltage cables and accessories, as they act as the main component for the secondary distribution of electricity to various industrial and household components.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report in 2021, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization for energy, worldwide electricity demand is expected to grow by 2.4% in 2022 after the previous year's 6% increase in electricity consumption. Therefore, the rising electricity demand is expected to boost demand for low-voltage cables and accessories during the forecast period.



Technology innovations and advancements in the design of cable accessories are key trends gaining popularity in the low-voltage cables & accessories market. The companies operating in the low-voltage cables and accessories sector are focusing on developing innovative products with the latest technologies, improvised product offerings, and cost-efficiency.

For instance, in April 2021, Lapp India Pvt. Ltd., an India-based supplier, and manufacturer of cables and cable accessories launched ETHERLINE T1, a new single-pair Ethernet cable for transmitting digital signals. The Ethernet T1 cable is made up of copper braid and aluminum-laminated foil and is used as a double shield to prevent electromagnetic interference., which is capable of supplying power and data simultaneously to SPE (Single Pair Ethernet) terminals with low energy consumption and can transmit data up to a range of 1200m at 10 Mbit/s.

In April 2022, Nexans S.A., a Europe-based fiber optic cable manufacturing company acquired Centelsa from Xignux SA of Mexico for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Nexans intends to become a pure electrification player, focusing on the value chain of sustainable energy generation, transmission, distribution, and usage. Centella is a Latin American-based manufacturer of power and telecommunications cables.



The countries covered in the low voltage cables & accessories market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



