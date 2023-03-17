U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Electricity Fuels Sector

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low voltage cables & accessories market grew from $164.89 billion in 2022 to $201.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The low voltage cables & accessories market is expected to grow to $542.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.1%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the low voltage cables & accessories market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the low voltage cables & accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising electricity demand is expected to propel the low voltage cables and accessories market. Global electricity demand is rising due to strong economic growth in developing countries, a rising increase in household incomes, electrification of transportation, and growing demand for digitally connected devices.

The increased demand for electricity is expected to boost the utilization of low-voltage cables and accessories, as they act as the main component for the secondary distribution of electricity to various industrial and household components.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report in 2021, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization for energy, worldwide electricity demand is expected to grow by 2.4% in 2022 after the previous year's 6% increase in electricity consumption. Therefore, the rising electricity demand is expected to boost demand for low-voltage cables and accessories during the forecast period.

Technology innovations and advancements in the design of cable accessories are key trends gaining popularity in the low-voltage cables & accessories market. The companies operating in the low-voltage cables and accessories sector are focusing on developing innovative products with the latest technologies, improvised product offerings, and cost-efficiency.

For instance, in April 2021, Lapp India Pvt. Ltd., an India-based supplier, and manufacturer of cables and cable accessories launched ETHERLINE T1, a new single-pair Ethernet cable for transmitting digital signals. The Ethernet T1 cable is made up of copper braid and aluminum-laminated foil and is used as a double shield to prevent electromagnetic interference., which is capable of supplying power and data simultaneously to SPE (Single Pair Ethernet) terminals with low energy consumption and can transmit data up to a range of 1200m at 10 Mbit/s.
-
In April 2022, Nexans S.A., a Europe-based fiber optic cable manufacturing company acquired Centelsa from Xignux SA of Mexico for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Nexans intends to become a pure electrification player, focusing on the value chain of sustainable energy generation, transmission, distribution, and usage. Centella is a Latin American-based manufacturer of power and telecommunications cables.

The countries covered in the low voltage cables & accessories market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The low voltage cables & accessories market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides low voltage cables & accessories market statistics, including low voltage cables & accessories industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a low voltage cables & accessories market share, detailed low voltage cables & accessories market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the low voltage cables & accessories industry. This low voltage cables & accessories market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Overhead Products; Underground Products
2) By Voltage: Up to 240V; 241V - 440V; 441V - 1000V
3) By Material: Copper; Aluminum
4) By End-User: Commercial; Residential; Industrial

Companies Mentioned: Prysmian S.P.A; Nexans S.A.; General Cable Corporation; Sumitomo Electric Industries; NKT Cables Group GmbH

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Delivery Format: PDF, Word and Excel Data Dashboard.


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

200

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$201.33 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$542.52 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

28.1%

Regions Covered

Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Characteristics

3. Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Trends And Strategies

4. Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Size And Growth

6. Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Segmentation

7. Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

9. China Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

10. India Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

11. Japan Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

12. Australia Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

13. Indonesia Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

14. South Korea Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

15. Western Europe Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

16. UK Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

17. Germany Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

18. France Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

19. Eastern Europe Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

20. Russia Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

21. North America Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

22. USA Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

23. South America Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

24. Brazil Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

25. Middle East Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

26. Africa Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

27. Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

29. Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Prysmian S.P.A

  • Nexans S.A.

  • General Cable Corporation

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries

  • NKT Cables Group GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1iji0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


