Low-Voltage MOSFET Market Size to Reach USD 1.18 Billion Globally by 2025 at 4.43% CAGR | Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The low-voltage MOSFET market size is set to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.43% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the low-voltage MOSFET market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growing demand for LV MOSFET resulting from the rising deployment of advanced electronics by automotive OEMs will facilitate the low-voltage MOSFET market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low-Voltage MOSFET Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low-Voltage MOSFET Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Low-voltage Mosfet Market Report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Low-voltage Mosfet Market - Scope

The low-voltage MOSFET market covers the following areas:

Low-voltage Mosfet Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Low-Voltage MOSFET Market is segmented by Type (41-150 V MOSFET and 0-40 V MOSFET) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The low-voltage MOSFET market share growth by the 41-150 V MOSFET segment will be significant for revenue generation. The 41-150 V MOSFETs find applications in data centers, communication equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and power supply (PS) devices, and industrial motor drives (IMDs). The increasing investment in renewable energy sources is also supporting the growth of the 41-150 V MOSFET segment. LV MOSFETs are used in photovoltaic (PV) inverters to achieve a higher power density and efficiency.

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Download a sample now!

Low-voltage Mosfet Market - Drivers

  • The increasing use of electronics in automobiles is a major factor driving the global low-voltage MOSFET market share growth.

  • Automotive OEMs are integrating advanced safety features such as blind-spot detection and alert systems and collision-avoidance systems into their vehicles. This is leading to the integration of a large number of electronic components into vehicles. In addition, the developments in wired and wireless communication technologies for automotive applications are further accelerating the adoption of electronics in automobiles

  • Consequently, automotive OEMs are providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles that include communication technologies to create an automatic system. All these factors are leading to the deployment of more ECUs, microcontrollers, and power management ICs in automobiles. These electronic systems are used to control and manage various automotive functions such as controlling seats, power windows, braking systems, safety systems, steering, taillights, and headlights. LV MOSFETs are used in a wide range of applications in automobiles.

Low-voltage Mosfet Market - Challenges

  • Scaling MOSFETs to smaller dimensions will be a major challenge for the global low-voltage MOSFET market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The exponential increase in the demand for feature-packed electronic devices is driving designers and engineers to develop new methodologies and techniques to manage more circuitry within the same area at the same cost. As a result, the size of the transistors is becoming small.  Therefore, semiconductor manufacturers are adopting several semiconductor-manufacturing technologies such as CMOS, FD-SOI, and fin field-effect transistor (FinFET) for improving the transistor structures and materials.

  • The complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology has been widely used in the manufacturing of MOSFETs, including LV MOSFETs. However, if scaled down to the nanometer level, the transistors developed based on the CMOS technology will face several issues such as an increase in the manufacturing cost, increased leakage currents, low reliability and yield, and large parameter variations. The scaling of the geometry of a transistor also results in several design and fabrication challenges. Essentially, such obstacles will continue to hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Low-voltage Mosfet Market - Vendor Analysis

The low-voltage MOSFET market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Diodes Inc.

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • IXYS Corp.

  • ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • ROHM Co. Ltd.

  • STMicroelectronics NV

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Toshiba Corp.

To know about all the major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Low-Voltage MOSFET Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Low-Voltage MOSFET Market  Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The programmable application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market share is expected to increase by USD 2.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. Download a sample now!

  • The computer on module (COM) market share is expected to increase by USD 334.67 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. Download a sample now!

Low-Voltage MOSFET Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.35

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Diodes Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Comparison by Geography

  • List of Abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-voltage-mosfet-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-18-billion-globally-by-2025-at-4-43-cagr--technavio-301565854.html

SOURCE Technavio

