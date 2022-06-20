U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,745.25
    +69.50 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,370.00
    +501.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,527.25
    +230.50 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.20
    +34.10 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.85
    +2.29 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    +0.0062 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.22
    -2.73 (-8.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    +0.0070 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3190
    +0.2340 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,251.46
    +577.88 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.49
    +23.56 (+5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.67
    +45.86 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Low wages at Tesla's Berlin factory mean it's hiring much slower than expected, according to Germany's largest union

Grace Dean
·2 min read
Elon Musk on the red carpet in 2022
Low wages are deterring workers from jobs at Tesla's German factory, a union told Bloomberg.Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

  • Low wages are deterring workers from jobs at Tesla's German factory, a union told Bloomberg.

  • IG Metall says skilled workers at the factory earn 20% less than staff at some rival manufacturers.

  • Tesla's recruitment at the site "isn't progressing at the planned speed," a union chief said.

Tesla is struggling to hire workers for its German Gigafactory, in part due to low wages, Germany's largest trade union told Bloomberg.

IG Metall says that skilled workers at Tesla's factory in Grünheide, Brandenburg, earn around 20% less than staff at rival manufacturers that have wage agreements with the union, Bloomberg reported. IG Metall said some Tesla staff had complained about low wages, the publication reported.

This is stunting hiring at the site. Tesla's recruitment "isn't progressing at the planned speed," regional IG Metall chief Birgit Dietze said in a statement, per Bloomberg.

"Many people would be interested in switching to Tesla, but ultimately decide against it, also because they sometimes earn considerably more in their current positions at other automotive companies," she added.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Tesla started producing and delivering its Model Y from its Berlin-Brandenburg Gigafactory in March 2022. It said at the time that more than 3,000 people worked there and that it planned to hire "thousands more in the coming months."

The EV maker has said it expects to eventually have 12,000 workers at the site, which is set to produce 500,000 vehicles per year.

Tesla is struggling to hire in Germany, just as it appears to be cutting staff elsewhere. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month that the company would slash its roughly 100,000 workforce by 10% and said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy, as inflation rises and growth slows.

Some Tesla workers, including a CGI animation lead, staff trainers, and a regional warehouse manager, said on LinkedIn that they had been laid off following Musk's announcement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kibo School gets $2M to offer online STEM degrees to students in Africa

    When she was 10 years old, Ope Bukola’s family relocated from Nigeria to the US, where she advanced her studies to later pursue a degree in Economics. Exposed to the top-of-the-line education at the New York University, she wondered how her friends in Nigeria and other bright students in Africa could access the same. Omu is former dean at Africa Leadership University while Cobb is a master teacher at Flatiron School who previously worked at curriculum engineer at Make School.

  • Kremlin: Captured U.S. fighters committed crimes against Russian forces

    Vladimir Putin's press secretary said two Americans feared captured in Ukraine are criminals and are not protected by the Geneva Conventions. Chris Livesay reports.

  • Tesla under pressure to boost wages to attract workers to German plant

    Electric carmaker Tesla is having to raise wages to attract employees to its new manufacturing plant outside Berlin, a top German union said, warning of a looming pay dispute among the workforce there. Recruitment at the company's so-called Gigafactory in Gruenheide, which began production in March 2022, is behind schedule, Birgit Dietze, a regional representative for IG Metall's branch for Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony, said in a statement. Many interested in switching to Tesla "earn significantly more in their current jobs at other automakers," she added.

  • Long Dollar Trade Is Still the One to Chase: Lin

    Max Lin, Asia FX and rates strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses the dollar, U.S. interest rates and his outlook for emerging market currencies. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Worker shortage a continued hot topic this summer

    Worker shortage a continued hot topic this summer

  • NASA discovers mysterious balanced rock on Mars, igniting debate over how it happened

    “The shape of this rock is not natural.”

  • Zelensky notes Russian troop buildup near Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya

    Russian invasion forces are amassing troops in close proximity to the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation.

  • Japan’s 4s4ki Talks Hyperpop & Connecting With Fellow Artists Though a Shared Sensibility

    4s4ki talks with Billboard Japan about everything from her roots and the unique sensibilities she owes to them to her visions for the future.

  • Russian missiles strike Mykolaiv the day Zelensky was in town (UPDATED)

    Russia launched seven cruise missiles at the city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on June 19.

  • Iran blames U.S. for stalled talks with world powers to revive 2015 nuclear deal

    Iran said on Monday that Tehran is ready to reach a "good deal" with world powers, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference, blaming the U.S. for stalling talks to revive their 2015 nuclear pact. The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray partly over whether the United States might remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which controls elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list. In 2018 then-U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its core nuclear limits about a year later.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps in the Midwest

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- now known as SNAP and formerly called food stamps -- gives low-income residents help to purchase nutritious foods in states across the country. While...

  • The Difference Between SNAP & WIC, Plus How to Apply

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are both federally-funded health and nutrition programs. Both...

  • Taliban releases 5 British citizens caught in crackdown after US withdrawal

    British authorities said Monday that the Taliban released five male citizens who were held captive in Afghanistan after the U.S. troop withdrawal from the country in August. The British Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office said in a statement that the men had no role with the U.K. government in Afghanistan and were there against travel…

  • Libya’s Rival PM Sees Politics Hindering Oil Production All Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutLibya has little chance of holding elections this year, the parliament-backed prime minister said, raising the prospect of further uncertainty for the OPEC member’s oil industry just as th

  • Azov Regiment commanders said to be taken to a Moscow detention centre

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 20:37 The Russian media is reporting that the commanders of the Azov Regiment who took part in the defence of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are currently being held in the Lefertovo pre-trial detention centre in Moscow.

  • Yellen Says High Inflation Locked In for the Rest of 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that “unacceptably high” prices are likely to stick wit

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and could burn more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands have all signalled that coal-fired power plants could help see the continent through a crisis that has sent gas prices surging and added to the challenge facing policymakers battling inflation. Italy moved closer to declaring a state of alert on energy after oil company Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday.

  • Café to vacate Erie County Courthouse over contract dispute

    The Davis administration claims the café's 'no-rent' contract violates the terms of the original request for proposals submitted by the county.

  • Blinken, Truss address Three Seas summit via video

    STORY: Speaking via video link, Blinken said the war in Ukraine had underscored the importance of "strong transportation infrastructure.""The region's roads, rails and airfields have been used by NATO to move personnel and equipment in order to reinforce the alliance's eastern flank," Blinken said, adding they've been used to get lifesaving humanitarian and security assistance into Ukraine.Truss told the summit that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "weaponising hunger and Russian energy".

  • 5,000 people hit by Heathrow flight cancellations

    The latest disruption comes as EasyJet announced it will reduce flights this summer.