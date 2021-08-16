U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    -1.01 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2500
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,131.05
    -609.18 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Record Revenues and Record Cultivation Output for the Second Quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lowell Farms Inc.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lowell Reports 37% sequential growth in revenue driven by large cultivation yields advances and strong growth in demand for the Lowell branded products

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation and maker of the legendary brand Lowell Smokes, announced revenue and operating results for the second quarter (ended June 30, 2021). All figures stated are in US Dollars and are on a US GAAP basis.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue generated for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $15.2 million; an increase of 53% from Q2 2020 and an increase of 37% over the preceding quarter.

  • Gross margin was 38% compared to negative margin of 13% in both the second quarter of last year and Q1 2021.

  • Operating loss of $473 thousand compared to operating loss of $4.8 million and $5.7 million in Q2 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively.

  • $2.6 million insurance recovery associated with plant stress incurred in 2020.

  • Net income of $731 thousand compared to net loss of $8.8 million and $6.7 million in Q2 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively. The current quarter includes proceeds from insurance claims of $2.6 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, was $740 thousand, which excludes insurance claim proceeds, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million in Q2 2020. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

Our Flower production at the greenhouse ramped steadily during the quarter and we exceeded our guidance of 8,500 to 9,000 lbs during the quarter by a healthy margin at 9,553 lbs, a 102% increase over the preceding quarter. Additionally, our plan to restore the Lowell brand to health was met with success during the quarter.

“We have a lot to be proud of, but I am particularly excited about the continued progress we are making at the cultivation level,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “We have spent a good portion of Q2 dialing in our automated environmental systems to continue to reach increased yields and potencies and right now we are collecting important data to provide the optimal conditions for each particular genetics. This is an exciting phase and we look forward to reporting back to you on our learnings and improvements as well as the positive impacts on our annual harvest run rate.”

Operational Highlights and Ongoing Initiatives in 2021:
The Company’s focus and strategic planning of key initiatives continue to drive sustainable profitable growth, with top priorities on its cultivation facilities, improving operational efficiency, and refinement of biological assets.

Subsequent events to the fiscal second quarter June 30, 2021:

  • Cultivation Quality and Efficiency:

    • As the Company continues to evaluate its cultivation processes, refine genetics, and enhance facilities and systems, the focus has been on fine tuning all systems in order to continue to improve the output.

      • Lowell Farms saw its flower production at the greenhouse ramped steadily during the quarter, exceeding guidance of flower product for a total of 9,714 lbs during the quarter in comparison to 4,724 lbs in Q1 2021 and 4,159 lbs in Q2 2020.

      • The Company harvested 40.5 rooms in Q2 2021; in contrast to the 36 rooms harvested in Q1 2021 and 18 rooms in Q2 2020.

      • The average turn time for a flowering room has improved and is now at 64 days in Q2 2021 compared to 74 days in Q1 2021 and 90 days in Q2 2020.

    • The portfolio of strains coming from the newly improved cultivation and as a direct result of the upgrades to the electrical, mechanical, and environmental systems have consistently tested higher THC potency.

      • These upgrades resulted in an increased potency of 22.47% in Q2 2021 compared to 21.4% in Q1 2021 and 19.4% in Q2 2020.

  • Cultivation Tech, Infrastructure, and Labor Efficiencies:

    • Argus programmed for self-preservation mode to counteract the impact of wildfires.

    • The Company purchased a Mobius Sorter in Q2 to reduce labor cost and improve timing.

    • Plant nutrition was switched from manual top-feed to liquid feeding through Roots Talk system.

  • Lowell Farm Services

    • Lowell Farms commissioned first-of-its-kind cannabis processing facility in Salinas Valley and started accepting orders on July 20, 2021

      • The 10-acre, 40,000 sq ft processing facility will provide drying, bucking, trimming, sorting, grading, and packaging operations for up to 250,000 lbs. of wholesale cannabis flower annually.

      • The facility is centrally located in the Salinas Valley with several million square feet of cultivation canopy within a few miles.

      • The facility currently includes eight environmentally-controlled, segregated drying rooms, each capable of accepting in excess of up to 30,000 pounds of wet cannabis plant material per month.

      • In the facility’s bucking and trimming area, there is a combination of mechanized and hand trimming services.

  • Owned Core Brands:

    • Lowell Herb Co

      • Sales of Lowell branded products generated revenue of $5.8 million in the second quarter which was the first full quarter of brand ownership.

      • Lowell Herb Co. has been introduced to approximately 399 new accounts YTD with a positive reception from the market upon the introduction of Lowell products, made with flower grown at our greenhouse.

  • Distribution and Sales Capabilities:

    • With the high desirability with the Lowell brand, dispensary partners that have been previously ordering legacy products have now added Lowell products to their orders and vice versa.

      • The average delivery drop has increased by 46.5% from Q1 2021 to Q2 2021 and the average per route has increased 49.7% in the same period.

“We have a lot to look forward to, and despite the headwinds we anticipate encountering from decline in bulk sales and the compression in the market,” said George Allen, Chairman of the Board for Lowell Farms. “Our strategy is to offset revenues with our increased cultivation output and the launch of our new LFS business unit which is ramping quickly to incredibly high demand.

“We are also seeing extremely positive results from our expansion to Illinois and we are on track to launch Massachusetts later this quarter. We fully expect to add more markets in the near future. In California, we are positioning Lowell to be successful in an incredibly competitive operating environment and I am incredibly encouraged by the numbers coming out of our cultivation.”

Q2 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call Details:
The conference call with management at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, can be accessed using the following dial-in information:

U.S. and Canadian Toll Free:

1-877-407-0789

International:

1-201-689-8562

Conference ID:

13721106

Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145513

Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call to register.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of the Lowell Farms website at https://ir.lowellfarms.com/.

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.
Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning originals, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

Lowell Farms Inc. Media Contact

Renata Follmann
pr@lowellfarms.com

Lowell Farms Inc. Investor Relations Contact
Bill Mitoulas
416.479.9547
ir@lowellfarms.com

Lowell Farms Inc. Company Contact
Mark Ainsworth
ir@lowellfarms.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved.” The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including as a result of the described acquisition, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and statements. This forward-looking information and statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; operating and development costs; competition; changes in legislation or regulations affecting the Company; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; the available funds of the Company and the anticipated use of such funds; favorable production levels and outputs; the stability of pricing of cannabis products; the level of demand for cannabis product; the availability of third-party service providers and other inputs for the Company’s operations; lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals; and risks and delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s disclosure documents, such as the Company’s annual information form filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed, or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, the content of this news release.


LOWELL FARMS INC. AND AFFILIATES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,113

$

25,751

Accounts Receivable - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,024 and $1,389 at June 30, 2021 and December 2020, respectively

6,223

4,529

Inventory

14,736

9,933

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,144

6,391

Total current assets

34,216

46,604

Property and equipment, net

64,496

49,243

Goodwill

357

357

Other intangibles, net

40,919

736

Other assets

601

476

Total assets

$

140,589

$

97,416

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,313

$

2,137

Accrued payroll and benefits

1,142

1,212

Notes payable, current portion

369

1,213

Lease obligation, current portion

2,410

2,301

Other current liabilities

5,012

8,860

Total current liabilities

12,246

15,723

Notes payable

258

303

Lease obligation

35,260

36,533

Convertible debentures

13,646

13,701

Mortgage obligation

8,938

-

Total liabilities

70,348

66,260

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

170,613

125,540

Accumulated deficit

(100,372

)

(94,384

)

Total stockholders' equity

70,241

31,156

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

140,589

$

97,416



LOWELL FARMS INC. AND AFFILIATES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

5,988

$

(16,631

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,858

1,762

Amortization of debt issuance costs

420

-

Share-based compensation expense

625

1,825

Provision for doubtful accounts

173

720

Termination of branding rights agreement

152

-

Unrealized gain on change in fair value of investments

(125

)

(395

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(1,526

)

1,390

Inventory

(1,501

)

1,980

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(553

)

(333

)

Other assets

-

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(4,320

)

2,307

Other current and long-term liabilities

-

(98

)

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(10,785

)

$

(7,473

)

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from asset sales

$

1,979

$

-

Purchases of property and equipment

(608

)

(4,110

)

Disposition of business interest, net of cash received

-

2,743

Acquisition of business assets, net

(6,642

)

-

Investment in corporate interests

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(5,271

)

$

(1,367

)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Principal payments on lease obligations

$

(1,164

)

$

(1,053

)

Payments on notes payable

(128

)

(31

)

Proceeds from convertible notes, net of financing costs

-

13,663

ssuance of warrants associated with convertible notes offering

-

1,556

Proceeds from brokered private placement

-

62

Proceeds from lease financing

-

-

Proceeds from notes payable

-

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants and options

710

-

Issuance of subordinate voting shares for acquisition

-

-

Payment of debt issuance costs

-

-

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

$

(582

)

$

14,197

Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(16,638

)

$

5,357

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year

25,751

1,344

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period

$

9,113

$

6,701

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

605

$

1,403

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$

187

$

-

OTHER NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Property and equipment acquired via capital lease

$

-

$

578

Disposition of business interests

$

-

$

2,743

Issuance of warrants

$

-

$

1,556

Shares issued for services in connection with convertible debenture offering

$

-

$

62

Issuance of subordinate voting shares in exchange for net assets acquired

$

43,259

$

-

Liabilities assumed and receivable forgiveness in exchange for net assets acquired

$

2,910

$

-

Debt and associated accrued interest converted to subordinate voting shares

$

478

$

-



LOWELL FARMS INC. AND AFFILIATES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenue

$

15,157

$

9,894

$

26,183

$

19,336

Cost of goods sold

9,413

11,157

21,915

22,328

Gross profit (loss)

5,744

(1,263

)

4,268

(2,992

)

Operating expenses

General and administrative

3,817

1,456

6,285

4,733

Sales and marketing

2,233

1,184

3,667

2,410

Depreciation and amortization

167

885

491

1,762

Total operating expenses

6,217

3,525

10,443

8,905

Loss from operations

(473

)

(4,788

)

(6,175

)

(11,897

)

Other income/(expense)

Other income (expense)

1,858

-

1,416

25

Loss on termination of investment

-

(3,524

)

-

(3,524

)

Unrealized gain on change in fair value of investment

18

306

124

391

Interest expense

(598

)

(726

)

(1,215

)

(1,576

)

Total other income (expense)

1,278

(3,944

)

325

(4,684

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

805

(8,732

)

(5,850

)

(16,581

)

Provision for income taxes

74

25

138

50

Net income (loss)

$

731

$

(8,757

)

$

(5,988

)

$

(16,631

)

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

0.01

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.50

)

Diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.50

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

71,021

33,307

61,956

33,025

Diluted

201,278

33,307

61,956

33,025



LOWELL FARMS, INC. AND AFFILIATES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months

June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

731

$

(8,757

)

Interest expense

598

726

Provision for income taxes

75

25

Depreciation in cost of goods sold

584

514

Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

167

371

Depreciation in other income (expense)

195

-

EBITDA(1)

2,350

(7,121

)

Investment and currency (gains)/ losses

(19

)

(306

)

Share-based compensation

336

213

Net effect of cost of goods on mark-up of acquired finished goods inventory

497

-

Transaction and other special charges

(2,424

)

-

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

740

$

(7,214

)

(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this MD&A.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Tesla falls on autopilot probe, Walmart earnings preview, Sonos jumps on patent case win

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Roblox results come in below Street expectations, shares decline

    Roblox Corp. declined in the extended session Monday after the social-gaming platform's results came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • How investors could pose as a headwind for Moderna

    Hartaj Singh, Oppenheimer Analyst,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance to discuss downgrading Moderna earlier this month, future outlook on the stock, and questions around booster shots.

  • News Flash: 8 Analysts Think Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Earnings Are Under Threat

    The analysts covering Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARA ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • Should Income Investors Look At United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

    United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is...

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Trading At A 28% Discount?

    Does the August share price for Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • 3 Reasons I Just Bought Amazon Stock

    Sometimes investing in stocks is simple. Find the best companies and buy shares whenever Wall Street turns negative on them. It can seem counterintuitive. How can the stocks with the best historical performance still produce great future returns? But winners keep winning.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Snowflake or Twilio

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are both high-growth cloud companies that have generated dazzling returns for investors. Snowflake's stock price has more than doubled since its IPO last September, while Twilio's stock has delivered a 23-bagger gain since its IP0 in mid-2016. Both companies simplify tasks for companies.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.