Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Record Revenues and Record Cultivation Output for the Second Quarter

Lowell Reports 37% sequential growth in revenue driven by large cultivation yields advances and strong growth in demand for the Lowell branded products

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation and maker of the legendary brand Lowell Smokes, announced revenue and operating results for the second quarter (ended June 30, 2021). All figures stated are in US Dollars and are on a US GAAP basis.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue generated for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $15.2 million; an increase of 53% from Q2 2020 and an increase of 37% over the preceding quarter.

Gross margin was 38% compared to negative margin of 13% in both the second quarter of last year and Q1 2021.

Operating loss of $473 thousand compared to operating loss of $4.8 million and $5.7 million in Q2 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively.

$2.6 million insurance recovery associated with plant stress incurred in 2020.

Net income of $731 thousand compared to net loss of $8.8 million and $6.7 million in Q2 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively. The current quarter includes proceeds from insurance claims of $2.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, was $740 thousand, which excludes insurance claim proceeds, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million in Q2 2020. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

Our Flower production at the greenhouse ramped steadily during the quarter and we exceeded our guidance of 8,500 to 9,000 lbs during the quarter by a healthy margin at 9,553 lbs, a 102% increase over the preceding quarter. Additionally, our plan to restore the Lowell brand to health was met with success during the quarter.

“We have a lot to be proud of, but I am particularly excited about the continued progress we are making at the cultivation level,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “We have spent a good portion of Q2 dialing in our automated environmental systems to continue to reach increased yields and potencies and right now we are collecting important data to provide the optimal conditions for each particular genetics. This is an exciting phase and we look forward to reporting back to you on our learnings and improvements as well as the positive impacts on our annual harvest run rate.”

Operational Highlights and Ongoing Initiatives in 2021:

The Company’s focus and strategic planning of key initiatives continue to drive sustainable profitable growth, with top priorities on its cultivation facilities, improving operational efficiency, and refinement of biological assets.

Subsequent events to the fiscal second quarter June 30, 2021:

Cultivation Quality and Efficiency : As the Company continues to evaluate its cultivation processes, refine genetics, and enhance facilities and systems, the focus has been on fine tuning all systems in order to continue to improve the output. Lowell Farms saw its flower production at the greenhouse ramped steadily during the quarter, exceeding guidance of flower product for a total of 9,714 lbs during the quarter in comparison to 4,724 lbs in Q1 2021 and 4,159 lbs in Q2 2020. The Company harvested 40.5 rooms in Q2 2021; in contrast to the 36 rooms harvested in Q1 2021 and 18 rooms in Q2 2020. The average turn time for a flowering room has improved and is now at 64 days in Q2 2021 compared to 74 days in Q1 2021 and 90 days in Q2 2020. The portfolio of strains coming from the newly improved cultivation and as a direct result of the upgrades to the electrical, mechanical, and environmental systems have consistently tested higher THC potency. These upgrades resulted in an increased potency of 22.47% in Q2 2021 compared to 21.4% in Q1 2021 and 19.4% in Q2 2020.

Cultivation Tech, Infrastructure, and Labor Efficiencies : Argus programmed for self-preservation mode to counteract the impact of wildfires. The Company purchased a Mobius Sorter in Q2 to reduce labor cost and improve timing. Plant nutrition was switched from manual top-feed to liquid feeding through Roots Talk system.

Lowell Farm Services Lowell Farms commissioned first-of-its-kind cannabis processing facility in Salinas Valley and started accepting orders on July 20, 2021 The 10-acre, 40,000 sq ft processing facility will provide drying, bucking, trimming, sorting, grading, and packaging operations for up to 250,000 lbs. of wholesale cannabis flower annually. The facility is centrally located in the Salinas Valley with several million square feet of cultivation canopy within a few miles. The facility currently includes eight environmentally-controlled, segregated drying rooms, each capable of accepting in excess of up to 30,000 pounds of wet cannabis plant material per month. In the facility’s bucking and trimming area, there is a combination of mechanized and hand trimming services.

Owned Core Brands : Lowell Herb Co Sales of Lowell branded products generated revenue of $5.8 million in the second quarter which was the first full quarter of brand ownership. Lowell Herb Co. has been introduced to approximately 399 new accounts YTD with a positive reception from the market upon the introduction of Lowell products, made with flower grown at our greenhouse.

Distribution and Sales Capabilities: With the high desirability with the Lowell brand, dispensary partners that have been previously ordering legacy products have now added Lowell products to their orders and vice versa. The average delivery drop has increased by 46.5% from Q1 2021 to Q2 2021 and the average per route has increased 49.7% in the same period.



“We have a lot to look forward to, and despite the headwinds we anticipate encountering from decline in bulk sales and the compression in the market,” said George Allen, Chairman of the Board for Lowell Farms. “Our strategy is to offset revenues with our increased cultivation output and the launch of our new LFS business unit which is ramping quickly to incredibly high demand.

“We are also seeing extremely positive results from our expansion to Illinois and we are on track to launch Massachusetts later this quarter. We fully expect to add more markets in the near future. In California, we are positioning Lowell to be successful in an incredibly competitive operating environment and I am incredibly encouraged by the numbers coming out of our cultivation.”

LOWELL FARMS INC. AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,113 $ 25,751 Accounts Receivable - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,024 and $1,389 at June 30, 2021 and December 2020, respectively 6,223 4,529 Inventory 14,736 9,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,144 6,391 Total current assets 34,216 46,604 Property and equipment, net 64,496 49,243 Goodwill 357 357 Other intangibles, net 40,919 736 Other assets 601 476 Total assets $ 140,589 $ 97,416 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,313 $ 2,137 Accrued payroll and benefits 1,142 1,212 Notes payable, current portion 369 1,213 Lease obligation, current portion 2,410 2,301 Other current liabilities 5,012 8,860 Total current liabilities 12,246 15,723 Notes payable 258 303 Lease obligation 35,260 36,533 Convertible debentures 13,646 13,701 Mortgage obligation 8,938 - Total liabilities 70,348 66,260 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 170,613 125,540 Accumulated deficit (100,372 ) (94,384 ) Total stockholders' equity 70,241 31,156 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 140,589 $ 97,416







LOWELL FARMS INC. AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ 5,988 $ (16,631 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,858 1,762 Amortization of debt issuance costs 420 - Share-based compensation expense 625 1,825 Provision for doubtful accounts 173 720 Termination of branding rights agreement 152 - Unrealized gain on change in fair value of investments (125 ) (395 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,526 ) 1,390 Inventory (1,501 ) 1,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (553 ) (333 ) Other assets - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,320 ) 2,307 Other current and long-term liabilities - (98 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (10,785 ) $ (7,473 ) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from asset sales $ 1,979 $ - Purchases of property and equipment (608 ) (4,110 ) Disposition of business interest, net of cash received - 2,743 Acquisition of business assets, net (6,642 ) - Investment in corporate interests - - Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,271 ) $ (1,367 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on lease obligations $ (1,164 ) $ (1,053 ) Payments on notes payable (128 ) (31 ) Proceeds from convertible notes, net of financing costs - 13,663 ssuance of warrants associated with convertible notes offering - 1,556 Proceeds from brokered private placement - 62 Proceeds from lease financing - - Proceeds from notes payable - - Proceeds from exercise of warrants and options 710 - Issuance of subordinate voting shares for acquisition - - Payment of debt issuance costs - - Net cash (used) provided by financing activities $ (582 ) $ 14,197 Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (16,638 ) $ 5,357 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 25,751 1,344 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 9,113 $ 6,701 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 605 $ 1,403 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 187 $ - OTHER NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment acquired via capital lease $ - $ 578 Disposition of business interests $ - $ 2,743 Issuance of warrants $ - $ 1,556 Shares issued for services in connection with convertible debenture offering $ - $ 62 Issuance of subordinate voting shares in exchange for net assets acquired $ 43,259 $ - Liabilities assumed and receivable forgiveness in exchange for net assets acquired $ 2,910 $ - Debt and associated accrued interest converted to subordinate voting shares $ 478 $ -







LOWELL FARMS INC. AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 15,157 $ 9,894 $ 26,183 $ 19,336 Cost of goods sold 9,413 11,157 21,915 22,328 Gross profit (loss) 5,744 (1,263 ) 4,268 (2,992 ) Operating expenses General and administrative 3,817 1,456 6,285 4,733 Sales and marketing 2,233 1,184 3,667 2,410 Depreciation and amortization 167 885 491 1,762 Total operating expenses 6,217 3,525 10,443 8,905 Loss from operations (473 ) (4,788 ) (6,175 ) (11,897 ) Other income/(expense) Other income (expense) 1,858 - 1,416 25 Loss on termination of investment - (3,524 ) - (3,524 ) Unrealized gain on change in fair value of investment 18 306 124 391 Interest expense (598 ) (726 ) (1,215 ) (1,576 ) Total other income (expense) 1,278 (3,944 ) 325 (4,684 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 805 (8,732 ) (5,850 ) (16,581 ) Provision for income taxes 74 25 138 50 Net income (loss) $ 731 $ (8,757 ) $ (5,988 ) $ (16,631 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.50 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 71,021 33,307 61,956 33,025 Diluted 201,278 33,307 61,956 33,025







LOWELL FARMS, INC. AND AFFILIATES ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 731 $ (8,757 ) Interest expense 598 726 Provision for income taxes 75 25 Depreciation in cost of goods sold 584 514 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses 167 371 Depreciation in other income (expense) 195 - EBITDA(1) 2,350 (7,121 ) Investment and currency (gains)/ losses (19 ) (306 ) Share-based compensation 336 213 Net effect of cost of goods on mark-up of acquired finished goods inventory 497 - Transaction and other special charges (2,424 ) - Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 740 $ (7,214 ) (1) Non-GAAP measure - see Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this MD&A.



