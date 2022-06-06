Lowell Farms Inc. to Webcast Live at the OTC Virtual Investor Conference on June 7th

U.S. markets closed

SALINAS, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation and maker of the legendary brand Lowell Smokes, will be presenting live at the OTC Markets’ Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

OTC MARKETS - KCSA Cannabis Industry Virtual Investor Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3Nmqms4

Available for one-on-one meetings: Wednesday, June 8 - Friday, June 10

George Allen, Chairman of the Board for Lowell Farms, will deliver a presentation to conference attendees and detail Lowell’s brand partnership and expansion initiatives for creating the products that the US cannabis market wants.

Recent Company Highlights:

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time and schedule one-on-one meetings with Company management. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live on the day of the conference.

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.
Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning originals, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.
ABOUT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Lowell Farms Inc. Investor Relations Contact
Bill Mitoulas
416.479.9547
ir@lowellfarms.com

Lowell Farms Inc. Media Contact
pr@lowellfarms.com

Lowell Farms Inc. Company Contact
Mark Ainsworth
ir@lowellfarms.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
212.220.2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


