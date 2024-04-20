Lower Atlantic region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

USA TODAY Network
1 min read
0

Regional gas prices rose last week and reached an average of $3.41 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.35 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Lower Atlantic region has risen about 7 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.88 on Dec. 18, 2023, and as high as $3.66 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Lower Atlantic region was 2% higher at $3.48 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.savannahnow.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.63, making prices in the Lower Atlantic region about 6.0% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.59 per gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Lower Atlantic states includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Lower Atlantic region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Welcome to 'peak boomer' era: A wave of retirees is about to blow through their savings and cling to Social Security to stay afloat

    While more older boomers tend to have a pension, a looming wave of younger retirees are about to strain the economy and Social Security.

  • 68% of Warren Buffett's $372 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 4 Stocks

    A whopping $253 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $372 billion investment portfolio can be traced back to four brand-name, time-tested stocks.

  • Oil Markets Are on Edge Over Iran and Venezuela Sanctions. What Comes Next.

    Oil prices have been rising in recent weeks, but they’d probably be significantly higher were it not for production from two countries that have dicey relationships with the U.S.—Venezuela and Iran. New political developments, however, might curb some of those supplies, potentially causing oil and gasoline prices to climb further. International crude oil prices are up 13% this year, to $87.29 per barrel.

  • 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

    How would you handle early retirement? Instead of having years of investment and growth left, what if you had to start living on your retirement accounts tomorrow? More importantly, what if you had no choice in the matter? A financial advisor can help you prepare for life’s curveballs, including forced retirement. Find a fiduciary advisor […] The post Study Says 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: Here’s How to Stay Ahead of the Curve appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Running on Ice: A new refrigerant on the scene

    In this edition: Honeywell introduces a new type of refrigerant, Arcadia Cold moves to Chicago and pharma stands to get an overhaul. The post Running on Ice: A new refrigerant on the scene appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Wells Fargo bond saleswoman sues over 'unapologetically sexist' workplace

    Wells Fargo was accused of sex discrimination in a lawsuit by a bond saleswoman who said the fourth-largest U.S. bank denied pay and promotions available to men and tolerated an "unapologetically sexist" workplace. The complaint filed on Friday in federal court in Chicago by Michal Leavitt is the latest in a long line of lawsuits accusing big U.S. banks of bias against women. Leavitt said Wells Fargo's practice of steering larger accounts toward men in its financial institutions group cost her up to one-third of her potential pay, and forced her to wait nine years for a promotion to director from vice president.

  • The Average US Retirement Age: Where Do You Stack Up?

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California McDonald’s franchisee says he's focused on ‘survival’ after new $20 minimum wage law

    He claims his restaurants employ 800 workers.

  • Glencore and Trafigura’s Sanctions Games Are Draining the LME

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s two biggest metals traders are moving to withdraw large volumes of aluminum from the London Metal Exchange in a complex trade made possible by new UK sanctions on Russian metal, raising questions about unintended consequences from the new rules.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackNigeria’s Economy, Once Africa’s Biggest, Slips to Fourth Place

  • Natural Gas Is Cheap. Why Electricity Isn’t.

    A variety of factors—from power-hungry data centers to utilities spending to move toward cleaner sources of power—contribute to high electricity bills. And natural gas won’t stay this low forever.