Lower Sugar meltémi Greek Yogurt wins Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award 2022 for "Best Greek Yogurt"!

·3 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meltémi Brands, Inc., the proud maker of meltémi Greek Yogurt and a certified Women-Owned Business, is pleased to announce that Good Housekeeping has chosen Lower Sugar meltémi Greek Yogurt as a 2022 Healthy Snack Award recipient for "Best Greek Yogurt". The product met strict nutritional criteria with a focus on wholesome ingredients (www.goodhousekeeping.com/healthysnacks).

Meltémi Lower Sugar Greek Yogurt comes in 5 delicious flavors!
Meltémi Lower Sugar Greek Yogurt comes in 5 delicious flavors!

Lower Sugar meltémi is lactose-free, has only 4 grams of sugar, and 25% or more of your daily RV of 9 vitamins and zinc. It has the lowest sugar of any Greek yogurt made with real fruit.

Meltémi launched its line of rich traditional Greek Yogurt and Lower Sugar meltémi Greek Yogurt in supermarkets in 2021. "As a new brand, we are thrilled to be recognized by Good Housekeeping, a name America has trusted since 1885," said CEO and Co-founder, Ntina Skoteiniadis.

Lower Sugar meltémi is truly innovative: it's lactose-free, with 13g of protein, only 4g of sugar and 100 calories per serving. But meltémi goes beyond low sugar/high protein. Lower Sugar meltémi has 25% or more of the daily RV of these important vitamins: A, E, D, B1, B2, B5, B6, B9, B12 and Zinc. Says Skoteiniadis, "Coming out of the pandemic, consumers are focused on staying healthy and shedding those pandemic pounds, and this combination of vitamins and zinc supports both the immune system and metabolism."

Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Awards winners must be made with real and recognizable ingredients that you can pronounce. Lower Sugar meltémi is made with real fruit and real vanilla beans, which is not always the case with low/no sugar products in the yogurt aisle. In fact, it has the lowest sugar of any Greek yogurt that has real fruit in its ingredients. Lower Sugar meltémi is also true Greek strained yogurt, not a "dairy snack" or "ultra-filtered milk".

Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award winners also factor in taste. "We've had wonderful feedback from consumers about how delicious meltémi is," says Skoteiniadis, "meltémi is made with yogurt cultures from Greece we've chosen because they give our yogurt a milder, less sour taste. When you start with a better tasting plain yogurt, you don't need to add a lot of sugar to make it yummy. We are excited for America to finally experience an authentic Greek yogurt that is nutritious AND delicious!"

For more information, please visit www.meltemiyogurt.com. The results from the Good Housekeeping 2022 Snack Awards can be found in the July/August issue and online at GoodHousekeeping.com/healthysnacks.

About Meltémi Brands, Inc.

Founded in 2021, Meltémi Brands, Inc.'s mission is to make the best Greek yogurt outside of Greece. meltémi is currently sold in Meijer, Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and Giant Food. meltémi Greek Yogurt is made in the US. Meltémi Brands, Inc. is a certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the NWBOC.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lower-sugar-meltemi-greek-yogurt-wins-good-housekeeping-healthy-snack-award-2022-for-best-greek-yogurt-301579057.html

SOURCE Meltemi Brands, Inc.

