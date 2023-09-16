Lower tariffs lift hopes for almond sales to India

Sep. 15—The top export market for one of Kern's leading crops has officially removed tariffs imposed in 2018 as retaliation for duties the Trump administration put in place to protect the U.S. steel and aluminum industries.

Effective Sept. 6, India lowered its tariff on in-shell almonds from 41 rupees per kilogram to 35. That translates to a price reduction of about 16 cents per pound paid by buyers in India.

India's tariff on almond kernels fell more steeply, from 120 rupees per kilogram to 100, a difference of about 53 cents per pound. But in-shell almonds are more popular in India.

The reductions are seen as helpful in the sense that India is a large and potentially growing market for California almonds. But the country continues to charge a duty for imports of the nut — plus, retaliatory tariffs remain in China and Turkey, which are also significant markets for local growers wrestling with a stubborn oversupply.

"This is not a huge improvement, particularly on in-shell almonds, but it is a change in the right direction," Senior Analyst and Vice President David Magaña at RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness said by email.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement in June that the country would remove its retaliatory tariffs came as welcome news among California growers who have suffered fallout from the trade war. Some in Kern said at the time they were willing to endure the imposition, at least for a while, in order to achieve fairer trade for the country as a whole.

A similar sentiment was expressed Thursday by Julie Adams, vice president of global technical and regulatory affairs at the Almond Board of California.

"I think what we have to always keep in mind is agriculture is one aspect of a broader trade strategy, and the focus that we certainly have — and I think the rest of ag and certainly a number of industries here have — is that we want to ensure that we have a fair and open environment in which to trade."

Story continues

China and Turkey have substantial retaliatory tariffs in place, equating to about 25% of the price of almonds, up in both cases from about 10% prior to the 2018 U.S. import duties.

Given China's hunger for almonds, Adams said, "that's an area where we would like to see those retaliatory duties come off." She noted the almond board continues to engage with U.S. officials on how to ease the trade-policy burden carried by nut growers.

Meanwhile, the industry is busy working to develop other international markets — California almond growers already export to about 100 countries — and doing more to expand sales in India.

The almond board has purchased advertisements timed to run concurrent with this fall's Cricket World Cup. The message to Indian consumers is that the nut provides energy and exercise-recovery benefits for people who play the country's biggest sport.

"The industry is very positive about the opportunity in India," she said. "It has a growing middle class. The way almonds are viewed in the market is extremely positive. Almonds are an integral part of the culture and belief in India."

U.S. in-shell almond exports to India rose overall between 2013 and 2019, despite a drop in 2018, the year the trade war began, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rabobank. Sales to the country jumped in 2020 from about 140 metric tons to about 210, then settled to about 180 metric tons in 2021 before rebounding to about 220 last year.

India has gradually risen from about 30% of U.S. in-shell almond exports in 2012 to about 65% now, after peaking at about 80% in the first half of 2022, according to figures from USDA and Rabobank.