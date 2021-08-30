U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

The Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign is Back

·2 min read

From September 1 to 30, Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot will be raising funds to support 235 local organizations

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, is bringing back its Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign starting September 1. Over a period of 30 days, customers of participating stores will be invited to make donations at the cash register in support of the local cause selected by their store. This year, 8 of the network's distribution centres, as well as 71 RONA affiliated dealer stores will join the Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores to support 235 non-profit organizations or public schools across the country. At the end of the campaign, Lowe's Canada will match 50% of the funds raised by the 311 participating locations, up to $2,000 per store.

"The Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign has a special place in the hearts of our teams. The growing number of distribution centres and RONA affiliated dealer stores that choose to join forces with our corporate stores year after year demonstrates the enthusiasm of our entire network towards this campaign," says Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development. "This year, for the first time, we have surpassed the mark of 300 participating locations. Words cannot express the pride I feel in seeing our people team up to help out our communities."

For more information on this initiative or to view the list of participating locations and supported organizations, visit lowescanada.ca/heroes. To share this news on social media, please use #HeroesCampaign and @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) or @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c6137.html

