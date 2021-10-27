U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Lowe's Canada Presents Over $1.5 million to Canadian Charity Partners

·2 min read
More than 235 Partner Organizations Across the Country Will Benefit From the Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, is proud to announce the results of yet another highly successful Heroes campaign. Thanks to associates' unrelenting efforts and customers' generosity, over $1.5 million will be distributed to more than 235 partner organizations in Canada. This year's campaign garnered the greatest participation from the Lowe's Canada network yet, with eight distribution centres and 71 RONA affiliated dealer stores joining the Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores.

Lowe&#x002019;s Canada, one of Canada&#x002019;s leading home improvement retailers, is proud to announce the results of yet another highly successful. Thanks to associates&#x002019; unrelenting efforts and customers&#x002019; generosity who actively took part in the Lowe&#x002019;s Canada Heroes campaign, over $1.5 million will be distributed to more than 235 partner organizations in Canada. (CNW Group/Lowe&#39;s Canada)
Lowe’s Canada, one of Canada’s leading home improvement retailers, is proud to announce the results of yet another highly successful. Thanks to associates’ unrelenting efforts and customers’ generosity who actively took part in the Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign, over $1.5 million will be distributed to more than 235 partner organizations in Canada. (CNW Group/Lowe's Canada)

Each year, the Heroes campaign rallies the Lowe's Canada network to fundraise for local non-profit organizations or public schools. As part of this campaign, associates from participating locations are invited to select an organization they wish to support and fundraise for the month of September. In addition to the amount raised by associates, Lowe's Canada matches donations by 50%, up to a maximum of $2,000 per location.

Despite challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, associates ramped up team spirit, hard work, creative ideas, and personal determination to raise the most funds possible for their chosen organization.

"We've once again reached a new campaign milestone in terms of the number of participating locations this year, as a record number of distribution centres and affiliated RONA dealers joined forces with our corporate stores network," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development. "We couldn't be prouder of our 2021 results and how our teams came together under challenging conditions to support worthy causes across the country. Thank you to our dedicated associates and generous customers for making it happen!"

For more information on this initiative or to view the list of participating locations and supported organizations, visit lowescanada.ca/heroes. To share this news on social media, please use #HeroesCampaign and @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) or @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services over 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/27/c9177.html

