U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.75
    +43.75 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,158.00
    +270.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,727.00
    +176.00 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.80
    +21.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.70
    +0.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6770
    -0.1830 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,398.21
    +1,723.82 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.80
    +23.00 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.90
    +103.95 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Lowe's Canada supports kids' health with Close to $1,5 M Raised in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LOW

  • On June 5, the Lowe's Canada network presented a cheque of $590,000 at the 2022 Opération Enfant Soleil telethon, in addition to a $880,000 donation to Children's Miracle Network

  • The successful fundraising campaign took place from March 28 to May 8 in its Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate and participating dealer stores, as well as online

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 450 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, has brought another successful campaign benefitting Opération Enfant Soleil (OES) and Children's Miracle Network (CMN) to a close by unveiling part of its 2022 results at the OES telethon on June 5. Thanks to the commitment of Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt corporate and participating dealer store teams, the customers' generosity and donations from the vendor community, the network raised over $1,470,000 for both organizations this year.

Lowe’s Canada has brought another successful campaign benefitting Opération Enfant Soleil (OES) and Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) to a close by unveiling part of its 2022 results at the OES telethon on June 5. Thanks to the commitment of Lowe’s, RONA, Réno-Dépôt corporate and participating dealer store teams, the customers’ generosity and donations from the vendor community, the network raised over $1,470,000 for both organizations this year. From Réno-Dépôt Sainte-Dorothée, Julie Perron, general manager (left) and Joann Rivard, chief cashier (right). (CNW Group/Lowe's Canada)
Lowe’s Canada has brought another successful campaign benefitting Opération Enfant Soleil (OES) and Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) to a close by unveiling part of its 2022 results at the OES telethon on June 5. Thanks to the commitment of Lowe’s, RONA, Réno-Dépôt corporate and participating dealer store teams, the customers’ generosity and donations from the vendor community, the network raised over $1,470,000 for both organizations this year. From Réno-Dépôt Sainte-Dorothée, Julie Perron, general manager (left) and Joann Rivard, chief cashier (right). (CNW Group/Lowe's Canada)

"Over the past few years, it became clear that we all benefit from supporting the healthcare system in our communities. For this reason, we saw our teams again this year rallying around the CMN and OES campaign, not just because they wish to support their local hospital foundations but also to make a difference in the lives of their neighbours and give kids in their community a chance to chase their dreams", said Mélanie Lussier, Director, External Communications and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "At Lowe's Canada, our purpose is to serve Canadians and their projects, whether it's renovating their home or building a life not defined by illnesses, and we would like to thank everyone—–our customers, vendors and associates—who contributed to the great success of this year's campaign."

A meaningful campaign that gives back locally

This year's campaign was even more meaningful to the Lowe's Canada network since it was represented by two associates: Jessy Intine and her mother, Ramona Paul. When Ramona learned that her daughter had been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 7, she joined the Lowe's Canada team to gain the flexibility she needed to be there for her family during this difficult time. Fast-forwarding 15 years later, Jessy is not only in perfect health, but she is also thriving as an Assistant Store Manager. "It is amazing to see our friends and colleagues sparing no efforts to support the cause and to know that we work for a company that is bent on making a difference", added Jessy Intine.

The campaign took place from March 28 to May 8 in stores and online, and was extended until May 27 for the Pros on jobsites. All the funds raised will go directly to the foundations in the region where they were donated to support the work of 14 children's hospitals and contribute to offering advanced care to children across the country.

Results

Children's Miracle Network

Opération Enfant Soleil

Vendor Fundraising Event

$360,000

2022 Fundraising Campaign

$550,000

$560,000

Grand Total

$1,470,000

 

Home improvement at the service of health improvement in Québec

Again this year, Lowe's Canada has put its expertise and network in the home improvement industry at the service of the Maison Enfant Soleil as its official supplier of materials. Thanks to the generosity of 16 of its vendors and a corporate contribution, the network maximized its sponsorship and greatly contributed to minimize the house's construction cost. In addition, participating stores in Québec sold raffle tickets to win the beautiful house built by Bonneville, and the combined efforts made it possible to present the $590,000 cheque.

A 5-year partnership yielding great results

Lowe's Canada has been supporting the Opération Enfant Soleil and Children's Miracle Network's missions since 2018. Over the past five years, through unprecedented situations, the teams together with customers and vendors were able to raise over $4,7 million for children's hospital foundations across Canada.

"Canada's Children's Hospitals and the Children's Miracle Network are incredibly grateful for Lowe's Canada's support in changing the health of Canada's kids so that we change the health of Canada," says Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Lowe's Canada and its caring workforce have significantly helped to advance children's health across Canada, joining in our mission to do what's right for kids so they live their happiest, most fulfilling lives."

To share this news on social media, please use @LowesCanadaCorp (Facebook), @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Opération Enfant Soleil

A major unifying force for Quebecers around the cause of sick children, Opération Enfant Soleil has been supporting their recovery throughout the province regardless of their illness for 35 years. From raising awareness to prevention, through investigations, diagnosis, equipment used in treatments, and outpatient care at home, Opération Enfant Soleil supports children and their families every step of the way. With the funds raised, about 100 projects are carried out each year in hospitals across the province, where children can be cared for close to their families, as well as in large pediatric centres, which can be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and welcoming spaces. Sums are also donated to organizations each year to carry out over 50 projects related to preventive care for young people through physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits. To date, close to 288 million dollars has been distributed throughout Quebec thanks to the generosity of donors, volunteer support, and our partners' dedication. For more information, visit www.operationenfantsoleil.ca.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit our website to learn more about our cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®. www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/06/c4955.html

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Money-Saving Tips I Learned About Living In New York City Thanks To TikTok

    Free merch, city views, and saving money? Count me in.View Entire Post ›

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • Two China Investment Banks to Cut Hong Kong Staff by 30%, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe cuts will impa

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

  • Hard-Landing Dread Eclipses Brief Rally in Emerging Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Market

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the b

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Big tech is winning the battle for Kenya’s talent

    Not everyone is winning though in Kenya’s battle for tech talent. Even as Kenya added an estimated 2,000 new developers to its tech talent pool in 2021, startups and telcos are struggling to retain talent.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus re

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes This Year

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks and US Inflation in Focus

    The RBA and the ECB deliver monetary policy decisions in the week ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone, China, and the US to also draw interest.

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Why Is Bitcoin Volatile?

    Learn why Bitcoin's price fluctuates and about the factors that contribute to the wild price swings.

  • The Power of the Lunch Break—and Why So Many of Us Are Bad at Taking One

    American workers are terrible at taking lunch breaks, but we don’t have to be.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • Lifting Tariffs on Goods May Make Sense, US Commerce Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on some goods as a way to tame the hottest inflation in almost four decades. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Wit

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o