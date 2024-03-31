Lowe's Companies Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$86.4b (down 11% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$7.71b (up 20% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 8.9% (up from 6.6% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: US$13.24 (up from US$10.20 in FY 2023).

LOW Sales Performance

Like-for-like sales growth: Down 4.7% vs FY 2023.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Lowe's Companies EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 1.4%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Home Improvement Retail Operations contributing US$86.4b. Notably, cost of sales worth US$57.5b amounted to 67% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$14.7b (70% of total expenses). Explore how LOW's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.0% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in the US.

Performance of the American Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are down 1.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Lowe's Companies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

