U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    +0.48 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -20.90 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1739
    -0.0099 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5060
    +1.0360 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,698.21
    -950.91 (-4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LOW

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents ($1.05) per share, payable Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19, 2022.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman 

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856

704-881-4272


kate.pearlman@lowes.com

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-declares-cash-dividend-301613323.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Recommended Stories