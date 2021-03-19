U.S. markets closed

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share, payable May 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2021.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contacts:

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman

Jackie Pardini Hartzell


704-775-3856

704-758-4317


kate.pearlman@lowes.com

jaclyn.pardini@lowes.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-declares-cash-dividend-301251237.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

