U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,887.49
    -961.70 (-5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

·1 min read

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents ($1.05) per share, payable Feb. 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 25, 2023.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com


kate.pearlman@lowes.com


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-declares-cash-dividend-301675913.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Home Depot, Walmart Kick Off Busy Week Of Retail Earnings; Tech Investors Eye Results from Cisco, Nvidia, AMAT

    Home Depot and Walmart are among a large group of retailers set to report earnings in the coming week, along with four technology giants.

  • "Tasty and that's it": McDonald's to be rebranded in Belarus

    Under the deal, the 25 McDonald's restaurants in Belarus, all of which are operated by a local licensee, will be rebranded as Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it". McDonald's sold its Russian restaurants in May to a local operator there, which later rebranded to "Vkusno & tochka," making a decision to sever ties with Russia over its actions in Ukraine. "Due to extensive local supply issues, it is no longer possible for our McDonald's licensee to continue operating in Belarus," McDonald's said in a statement.

  • Why Alcoa, Chevron, and Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Sizzled on Friday

    Commodity stocks flew high on Friday, with some even clocking double-digit percentage gains during the day. Two C's drove Friday's rally in these stocks: China and commodity prices. China's zero-COVID policy has dealt a heavy blow to the economy and investor sentiment in recent months.

  • ALSN or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    ALSN vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • 3 Top-Ranked Stocks up More Than 25% The Past Month

    While the market charges ahead on a better-than-expected inflation report, several currently top-ranked stocks are quietly crushing the market over the last month. Their earnings outlooks suggest that much more could be left in the tank.

  • Centerra Gold's (TSE:CG) Dividend Will Be $0.07

    Centerra Gold Inc. ( TSE:CG ) will pay a dividend of $0.07 on the 2nd of December. This means the annual payment is...

  • Nio Stock A Buy? China Luxury EV Startup Seen Doubling Revenue In 2023

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Why Home Depot Stock Was Up on Thursday

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders outpaced a soaring market on Thursday. Investors also gained a bit more confidence about the retailer's upcoming earnings report. The main factor driving Home Depot's shares higher was news that inflation cooled slightly in October.

  • Amid Uncertainty Over FTX Collapse BlockFi Suspends Withdrawals, Juul Shelves Bankruptcy Preparations, Berkshire Hathaway Trims Holdings In Tesla Competitor: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 11

    Reuters US Government Watchdog To Review FAA's Oversight Of Two Safety Features On Boeing 737 MAX The Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) will audit the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of including MCAS in Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX. The watchdog will also review FAA oversight of the inoperability of Angle of Attack (AOA) disagree alerts on most of the MAX fleet in 2019. Boeing, in 2017 identified that not all 737 MAX 8 aircraft were equipped with AOA di

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Plunged 19.4% Friday Morning

    Shares of energy company Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Adjusted net earnings fell 25% to $73.5 million, or $0.11 per share. Management said that higher interest payments and a reduction in tax subsidies were the reason for the shortfall.

  • Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

    "FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States," the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter. Founding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned, FTX said in the statement. "In order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders, John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group," FTX said.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)

    There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.

  • You need to understand the FTX debacle even if you have no investments in crypto

    The sudden collapse of FTX, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, underlines how important it is for any investor to learn about the risks taken when money is parked with a lightly regulated firm. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned his position as CEO and was replaced by John J. Ray III, a lawyer who has worked on the bankruptcies of Enron, Nortel Networks and many other companies. FTX, based in the Bahamas, held about $16 billion in customer assets but had lent about $10 billion of that to Alameda Research, a trading firm also run by Bankman-Fried and headquartered in Hong Kong, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

  • Insiders Are Buying the Dip on These 10 Stocks

    At the end of July we identified 10 stocks that insiders were piling into and shared it with our subscribers. In this article we are going to revisit our July 2022 thesis in each stock and report each stock’s performance. These stocks outperformed the market by an average of 1 percentage point since then. Here […]

  • Does SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Have the Potential to Rally 132% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 131.8% upside potential for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Oil to $125: 10 Most Shorted Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discussed why oil might be heading to $125 and the 10 most shorted oil stocks. If you want to skip our discussion, you can check out the 5 Most Shorted Oil Stocks. Oil prices have been volatile because there has been so much going on around the globe. These historical occurrences, such […]

  • Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped on Friday after an analyst put a note out for investors. As of 1 p.m. ET, Roku stock was up 9%. Dozens of analysts follow Roku stock and Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz joined them today by initiating coverage with a hold rating, according to The Fly.

  • ‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers comments on FTX bankruptcy

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers likens the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX to the meltdown that engulfed Houston-based energy company Enron.

  • Why Veru Stock Was Losing One-Third of Its Value This Week

    The stock of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) did not have a good week. As of midafternoon Friday, the share price was down by more than 35% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Veru and its shareholders had high hopes for sabizabulin, an orally administered COVID treatment.

  • A Never-Before-Seen Opportunity: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Bear Market

    These growth stocks just hit all-time lows, but both companies have a shot at disrupting massive industries.