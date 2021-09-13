U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.68
    +0.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,006.31
    -414.34 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.40
    +6.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Lowe's Prices $2 Billion Notes Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today it has agreed to sell $1 billion of 1.700% Notes due 2028 and $1 billion of 2.800% Notes due 2041 (collectively, the "Notes"). Lowe's plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes. Closing is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lowe&#39;s Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe&#39;s Companies, Inc.)
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This offering was made under an effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase any securities. Any offers to sell, or solicitations to buy, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement for this offering may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 888-603-5847, Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, Telephone: 1-877-558-2607; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, Telephone: 1-800-645-3751, Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to an anticipated financing. There are many factors that affect management's views about future events and trends of the business and operations of the company, all as more thoroughly described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information included in this release or any of its public filings.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman

Jackie Pardini Hartzell


704-775-3856

704-758-4317


kate.pearlman@lowes.com

jaclyn.pardini@lowes.com

# # #

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-prices-2-billion-notes-offering-301375736.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Daily – Vickers Top Insider Picks for 09/13/2021

    The Vickers Top Insider Picks is a daily report that utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify 25 companies with compelling insider purchase histories based on transactions over the past three months.

  • True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Furthers Its Urban Growth Strategy with Acquisition in Victoria, British Columbia

    True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce it has agreed to acquire an office property located at 1112 Fort Street, Victoria, British Columbia (the "Victoria Property"). The acquisition of the Victoria Property continues the REIT's strategy of expanding into urban locations and will also further increase its existing presence in downtown Victoria.

  • Why Moderna, Pfizer, and Other Vaccine Stocks Dropped Today

    Booster shot revenue could be at risk.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Moderna Stock Dips As Scientists Balk At Booster Shots; InMode Plunges

    Moderna stock tumbled as scientists argued against Covid vaccine booster shots. InMode stock sold off.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • Why Mayville Engineering Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) climbed 20% higher on Monday morning after the small manufacturing company got a positive write-up in Barron's over the weekend. Nicholas Jasinski of Barron's wrote that as U.S. manufacturers incorporate the lessons they learned from the pandemic, they'll find the ability to source components reliably is just as important as cost, if not more so.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.