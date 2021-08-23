U.S. markets open in 8 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.00
    +16.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,200.00
    +142.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,147.50
    +60.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.50
    +19.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.25
    +1.11 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8780
    +0.1380 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,277.70
    +1,209.03 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.88
    +76.49 (+6.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,536.58
    +523.33 (+1.94%)
     

Lowe's Unites Creator Collective And Project Matchmaking Program To Help Us All #FallTogether

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Win a chance for an exclusive one-on-one project consultation with a home improvement expert and $500 gift card

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From backyard fire pits to pumpkin carvings and festive front porches, fall is a season of rich experiences and traditions. In fact, more than a third of people consider it be their favorite season*. That's why Lowe's has assembled the #FallTogether Collective, a diverse and distinguished group of 10 creators, who will work with Lowe's customers to help them bring their passion for the season to life in their outdoor spaces.

#FallTogether
#FallTogether

Beginning today, customers can register for the Lowe's #FallTogether Matchmaker Program on www.lowes.com/fallmatchmaker for the chance to be one of 50 matched with one of Lowe's Collective creators. Each person chosen will receive a virtual consultation, customized project plan and $500 Lowe's gift card to help infuse the sights, sounds and flavors of fall into their homes. The Collective includes lifestyle creator Sopha Rush, design and DIY expert Julia Marcum of Chris Loves Julia, and homestead hobbyist and environmental activist Jenny Ong, among others. The full list and a sneak peek at their projects can be found on the Lowe's Newsroom.

"We know that fall is a seasonal favorite for millions of people and there are boundless ways to bring the season home, especially in outdoor spaces," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "By giving our customers access to some of the brightest creative minds in the home improvement space, our hope is to give every household the inspiration and advice they need to take their favorite season into their own hands so we can all fall together."

Lowe's will also begin the official countdown to fall today until Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, by releasing daily DIY projects on Instagram created by the #FallTogether Collective and other Lowe's experts.

Whether customers are inspired to enhance their fall curb appeal or add warmth and coziness to their indoor spaces, Lowe's will also offer a variety of values during the Lowe's Labor Day Savings Event on Aug. 26 through Sept. 8. It includes:

  • Buy One, Get One Free on Select Tools from Top Brands like Kobalt and Bosch to ensure customers are well-equipped to tackle any fall project.

  • 3 for $10 Sta-Green 1-CF Garden Soil to set the stage for your favorite seasonal flowers (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

  • Up to $500 Off Major Appliances, including select refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and more, to check off all the musts for seamless hosting.

  • 40% Off Levolor Custom Special-Order Blinds & Shades for the smallest details that make the biggest ambient difference.

Join Lowe's in counting down to fall on Instagram @loweshomeimprovement using #FallTogether and visit Lowes.com for more #FallTogether Collective details starting Monday, Aug. 23.

*Source: https://www.studyfinds.org/fall-americas-favorite-season-pumpkin-spice-foliage/
**Official sweepstakes rules can be found here

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact: Olin Ericksen
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Publicrelations@lowes.com

Lowe&#39;s Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe&#39;s Companies, Inc.)
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-unites-creator-collective-and-project-matchmaking-program-to-help-us-all-falltogether-301359919.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • Oil prices snap 7-day losing streak as investors hunt for bargains

    Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak as investors hunted for bargains and a softer dollar lent support, though persistent anxiety over surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant kept sentiment cautious. Brent crude futures climbed $1.16, or 1.8%, to $66.34 a barrel by 0430 GMT, after hitting the lowest level since May 21 of $64.60 earlier in the session. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week - Brent slid about 8% and WTI fell about 9% - as markets braced for weakened fuel demand worldwide due to the surge in the pandemic.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • You’ve Got Another Job Offer. Here’s What to Tell Your Boss.

    If you’re open to staying at your current workplace, think hard about your role there and what you want from it that you’re not getting.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Woolworths, Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand

    Woolworths' locations will be available on the Uber Eats app from the last week of August for account holders based in Sydney and Melbourne before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the following weeks, the supermarket chain said. Uber Eats will also become a delivery option for customers ordering through the Woolworths website, with Uber providing delivery solutions to the supermarket chain's existing online retail operations, Woolworths said.

  • Toyota Cutting Global Production 40 Percent, but Not the New Tundra

    Supply-chain problems have reached the usually imperturbable Toyota, but the San Antonio plant that will assemble the eagerly awaited 2022 Tundra will go on as scheduled.

  • Brookfield Wins Investor Support for Inter Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.7 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd.Inter Pipeline shareholders agreed to tender 65.6% of the common stock not already held by Brookfield Infrastructure, the Toronto-based company said in a statement late Friday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It will file a mandatory extension of the offer to Sept. 3 to allow remaining shareholders time to tende

  • To Gen Zers Working From Home, the Office Is a Remote Concept

    Many who started careers during the pandemic have never worked in the same space as colleagues. But there are ways bosses can ensure they don’t miss out on mentoring.

  • Target Reinforces its Leadership in Retailing

    Q2 solid sales confirm that Target is well-positioned to ride the new retail trend of merging online and offline sales. Target Corporation's (TGT) strong performance in the second quarter reinforced the company's leadership in the retail space, according to its chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell. "In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail," he said. "We've spent years building and investin

  • Disney pushes for private arbitration in Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' lawsuit

    In a motion filed Friday in LA, Disney is seeking to settle its pay dispute with 'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson privately through arbitration.

  • Private equity firms circling Sainsbury's with view to launch bids - Sunday Times

    American buyout giant Apollo is said to be running the rule over the supermarket group, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3sAaTeZ. It remains in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for Morrisons and any involvement in that deal may preclude a move for Sainsbury's, the report said, adding Apollo's interest in Sainsbury's is exploratory. British supermarket group Morrisons said on Thursday its board would unanimously recommend U.S. private equity group CD&R's 285 pence a share offer worth 7 billion pounds and drop its previous recommendation for a 6.7 billion pound bid from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress.

  • 57% of Workers Plan to Have a Job in Retirement. Here's Why You Should, Too

    It's easy to think of retirement as a period of life when work is off the table. A good 57% of workers today said they'll earn money in some capacity once they retire, according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. If you're not planning to have a job in retirement, you may want to rethink that plan.