U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.99
    +1.73 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0135 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9660
    +0.5160 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,868.41
    -553.64 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.36
    -3.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announces A Proposed Class Action Settlement. If You Purchased or Sold Any Precious Metals Futures or Options on Precious Metals Futures on the COMEX or NYMEX Exchanges, Your Rights May Be Affected By A Pending Class Action Settlement

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE JPMORGAN PRECIOUS METALS SPOOFING LITIGATION

Case No.: 1:18-cv-10356 (GHW)

Summary Notice of Proposed CLASS ACTION Settlement

If you purchased or sold any Precious Metals Futures or Options on Precious Metals Futures on the Commodity Exchange Inc. ("COMEX") or the New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX") from March 1, 2008 through August 31, 2016, your rights may be affected by a pending class action settlement, and you may be entitled to a portion of the settlement fund.

If You Purchased or Sold Any Precious Metals Futures or Options on Precious Metals Futures on the COMEX/NYMEX Exchanges

This Summary Notice is to alert you to a proposed Settlement totaling $60,000,000 (the "Settlement Amount") reached with JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan") in a pending class action (the "Action").

The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court") authorized this Summary Notice and has appointed the lawyers listed below to represent the Settlement Class in this Action:

Vincent Briganti
Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Telephone: (914) 733-7221
Email: vbriganti@lowey.com

Who is a member of the Settlement Class?

The proposed Settlement Class consists of all Persons and entities that purchased or sold any Precious Metals Futures or Options on Precious Metals Futures on the COMEX or NYMEX from March 1, 2008 through August 31, 2016 (the "Class Period"). Excluded from the Settlement Class are: (i) JPMorgan and any parent, subsidiary, affiliate or agent of JPMorgan, provided, that any Investment Vehicle shall not be excluded from the Settlement Class, but under no circumstances may JPMorgan (or any of its direct or indirect parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, or divisions) receive a distribution for its own account from the Settlement Fund through an Investment Vehicle; and (ii) the United States Government.

"Precious Metals Futures" means Gold Futures contract(s), Silver Futures contract(s), Platinum Futures contract(s) or Palladium Futures contract(s), and "Options on Precious Metals Futures" means any option on Precious Metals Futures.

The other capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice are defined in the detailed Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement, July 7, 2022 Fairness Hearing Thereon and Class Members' Rights ("Notice") and in the Settlement Agreement, which are available at www.preciousmetalsfuturesclassactionsettlement.com.

If you are not sure if you are included in the Settlement Class, you can get more information, including the detailed Notice, at www.preciousmetalsfuturesclassactionsettlement.com or by calling toll-free 1-877-999-4333 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-414-921-0344).

What is this lawsuit about and what does the Settlement provide?

Class Plaintiffs allege that Defendants JPMorgan and three of JPMorgan's former futures traders (John Edmonds, Robert Gottlieb, and Michael Thomas Nowak) unlawfully and intentionally manipulated the prices of gold and silver futures and options contracts traded on the COMEX and platinum and palladium futures and options traded on the NYMEX during the Class Period in violation of the Commodity Exchange Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 1, et seq. and the common law.

JPMorgan maintains that it has good and meritorious defenses to Class Plaintiffs' claims and would prevail if the case were to proceed. Nevertheless, to settle the claims in this lawsuit, and thereby avoid the expense and uncertainty of further litigation, JPMorgan has agreed to pay a total of $60,000,000 in cash for the benefit of the proposed Settlement Class. If the Settlement is approved, the Settlement Amount, plus interest earned from the date it was established (the "Settlement Fund"), less any Taxes, the reasonable costs of Class Notice and administration, any Court-awarded attorneys' fees, litigation expenses and costs, Incentive Awards for Class Plaintiffs, and any other costs or fees approved by the Court (the "Net Settlement Fund") will be divided among all Class Members who file valid Proof of Claim and Release Forms ("Claim Form").

If the Settlement is approved, the Action will be resolved against all Defendants. If the Settlement is not approved, JPMorgan and the other Defendants will remain as defendants in the Action, and Class Plaintiffs will continue to pursue their claims against Defendants.

Will I get a payment?

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not opt out, you will be eligible for a payment under the Settlement if you file a Claim Form. You may obtain more information at www.preciousmetalsfuturesclassactionsettlement.com or by calling toll-free 1-877-999-4333 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-414-921-0344).

Claim Forms must be postmarked by August 8, 2022 or submitted online at www.preciousmetalsfuturesclassactionsettlement.com on or before 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 8, 2022.

What are my rights?

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not opt out, you will release certain legal rights against JPMorgan, the other Defendants, and Released Parties as explained in the detailed Notice and Settlement Agreement, which are available at www.preciousmetalsfuturesclassactionsettlement.com. If you do not want to take part in the proposed Settlement, you must opt out by May 23, 2022. You may object to the proposed Settlement, the Distribution Plan, and/or Lead Counsel's request for attorneys' fees, payment of litigation costs and expenses, and any Incentive Awards to Class Plaintiffs. If you want to object, you must do so by May 23, 2022. Information on how to opt out or object is contained in the detailed Notice, which is available at www.preciousmetalsfuturesclassactionsettlement.com.

When is the Fairness Hearing?

The Court will hold a hearing via audio teleconference from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, located at 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007, on July 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time to consider whether to finally approve the proposed Settlement, Distribution Plan, the application for an award of attorneys' fees and payment of litigation costs and expenses, and the application for Incentive Awards for the Class Plaintiffs. Any Class Member who wants to participate at the Fairness Hearing can do so remotely by calling the following toll-free number: 1-888-567-1602 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-862-298-0702) on the date and time of the Fairness Hearing. You or your lawyer may ask to participate and speak at the hearing, but you do not have to. Any changes to the time and place of the Fairness Hearing, or other deadlines, will be posted to www.preciousmetalsfuturesclassactionsettlement.com as soon as is practicable.

For more information, call toll-free 1-877-999-4333 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-414-921-0344) or visit www.preciousmetalsfuturesclassactionsettlement.com.

**** Please do not call the Court or the Clerk of the Court for information about the Settlement. ****

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowey-dannenberg-pc-announces-a-proposed-class-action-settlement-if-you-purchased-or-sold-any-precious-metals-futures-or-options-on-precious-metals-futures-on-the-comex-or-nymex-exchanges-your-rights-may-be-affected-by-a-pend-301474352.html

SOURCE Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c4086.html

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets t

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • Wells Fargo Gamed System in Investor Arbitration, Judge Says

    Wells Fargo and its lawyer improperly manipulated a list of arbitrators who could decide on the customer’s claim—with the permission of the regulatory body that oversees the process, Superior Court Judge wrote in a Jan. 25 ruling. The arbitrators ultimately decided in Wells Fargo’s favor. Judge Edwards’s ruling vacated the arbitration award.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Shock and Dismay at CNN as Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns

    The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • WTI crude oil tops $90 a barrel for first time since 2014

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the oil market as WTI crude oil tops $90 a barrel.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Activision Blizzard misses on Q4 earnings, as 'Call of Duty' bookings fall

    Activision Blizzard missed on the top and bottom line in Q4, as sales of 'Call of Duty' fell year over year.

  • VMware Strips Leadership Role From Ex-AWS Manager After Blowback

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. is pressing ahead with plans to hire a former Amazon.com Inc. executive, but is scaling back his responsibilities after employees protested the appointment. Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unid