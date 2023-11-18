Loyal to Local shopping program kicks off in Jamestown on Nov. 25

Nov. 18—JAMESTOWN — The Loyal to Local Holiday Passport Program kicks off on Nov. 25, which is Small Business Saturday, said Emily Bivens, executive director, Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce.

This will be the third year for the chamber program, which encourages people to shop locally through the holiday season and have a chance to win prizes.

"Out of every 100 dollars spent locally, 61 of it stays here in Jamestown," Biven said. Shopping locally helps with such things as taxes and supporting people and businesses, which in turn sponsor teams or other activities in the community, she said.

"So it just comes full circle," she said.

The Loyal to Local Holiday Passport booklet contains the names of businesses where people can shop and earn qualifying purchases. Each participating business has a page in the booklet where a customer's purchase is "stamped" at the time of the purchase. The booklet is complete when there are $250 in stamped purchases. People completing a booklet should fill out their information and turn it into the chamber office or Zimmerman's Furniture for a chance to win prizes, Bivens said.

Purchases will need to be made at a minimum of five businesses to complete the passport booklet, and people can complete as many booklets as they want.

Passport booklets can be stamped from Nov. 25 through Jan. 5. They must be returned by Jan. 8, and prizes will be drawn on Jan. 9, Bivens said.

"We have quite a few prizes already," she said, which can be viewed at Zimmerman's Furniture in Jamestown. They include a one-hour photo session, gift baskets, gift cards and gift certificates along with other items.

About 54 businesses are participating in the booklet, she said, a slight increase over last year. In addition to participating businesses, other businesses have donated prizes, she noted, and their names are also listed in the booklet.

"So there's quite a few (businesses) in there that know the importance of supporting other local businesses and the way they can help is donating prizes to the pot," Bivens said.

She said there are many benefits to a business participating in Loyal to Local.

"For those who are participating merchants, obviously, they get their name out there, and it could possibly bring more people into your door, or make people think a little differently about how they're doing their shopping," Bivens said. "They'll come to you instead of somebody who maybe's not in the booklet."

Bivens recalled one boutique that participated for the first time last year received new business as a result of being in the booklet.

"We had several people that when they came in to turn in their booklets were like, 'I didn't even know this boutique was here,'" Biven said. "So that's really cool, too, that we can bring that exposure to our chamber members."

Bivens said 4,000 booklets were ordered for this year's Loyal to Local program. The chamber tracks the spending in the community through the completed booklets that are turned in, and Bivens said the program has tracked a little over $250,000 in local spending during the holiday season for its first two years.

"We know that there's more spending happening but the whole idea behind this program obviously is behind its name, Loyal to Local," Bivens said. "Shopping local. Supporting our local businesses. We know everybody's going to go do some holiday shopping or you're going to go out to eat or you're going to put gas in your car. You might as well help us track those dollars and then be eligible to win some prizes ... But it's really also cool to see that there's some businesses in there that a lot of people maybe aren't aware of or didn't know we had something like that in Jamestown."

Booklets will be available at the chamber, banks and participating businesses, which can be found on the chamber's website at

https://www.jamestownchamber.com/