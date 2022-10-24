U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.43
    +36.68 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,451.87
    +369.31 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,905.32
    +45.61 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.21
    +4.97 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.53
    -0.52 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    +0.14 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9873
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2020
    -0.0110 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1276
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7980
    +1.1680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,297.92
    +119.53 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.45
    -0.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Loyalty Management Market to grow by USD 4.40 Bn by 2026, Growing Customer Preference For Personalized Solutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loyalty Management Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the loyalty management market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.40 billion. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.38% with an estimated growth rate of 13.78% Y-O-Y in 2022. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Loyalty Management Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Loyalty Management Market 2022-2026

Loyalty Management Market: Major Driver

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the loyalty management market is the increasing customer inclination for tailored solutions. Over the past few decades, customer loyalty programs have undergone numerous changes. Today's consumers not only expect to be instantly rewarded for shopping at their favorite brands and to be able to use their rewards right away at the point of sale, but they also expect optimal engagement with brands both before and after the purchase through their brand communication channel.

In the past, customers needed to visit a single local store several times to feel like they were being rewarded for shopping in the same place. Because they increase sales, customer loyalty, online traffic, and profits, retailers also favor customized reward programs. All of these elements are projected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Loyalty Management Market: Major Challenges

One of the things preventing the growth of the loyalty management market is the strict government restrictions that may limit the use of loyalty programs. Under the GDPR, the definition of personal data, permission, partners, enterprise communication, and statistics withdrawal are the essential variables that have an impact on businesses' loyalty programs. Companies adopting safety data protection rules are crucial when it comes to compliance due to the significant risk of suffering penalties that are detrimental to their income.

The adoption of loyalty programs is generally constrained by worries about various federal and state rules such as gift certificate laws, trade stamp laws, data security laws, and privacy laws. Because of this, the banking sector is prevented from restructuring its incentive system, which impacts the market as a whole. Download Free Sample Report.

Loyalty Management Market: Segmentation By Deployment

The market for cloud-based loyalty management software is anticipated to expand quickly over the course of the forecast period. This development can be credited to the capability of cloud-based loyalty management solutions to collect, store, and provide data from a single point of access. Mobile phones, social media, tablets, and many other user-friendly gadgets are all available through the cloud-based deployment method. As cell phones and the Internet become more widely used, so is the demand for cloud-based loyalty management software.

These mobile applicant monitoring apps are often cloud-based and can run on iOS and Android devices. Thus, the use of smartphones and the web doubles the demand for cloud-based loyalty management software. Moreover, cloud-based loyalty management software does not require any initial setup or infrastructure to be deployed in an organization or institution and organizations can update their systems based on their subscription plans. These factors will drive the growth of the segment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Supply Chain Management Software Market by Application, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers supply chain management software market segmentation by application (SCP, procurement, WMS, and TMS), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Blockchain Technology Market in BFSI Sector by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers blockchain technology market segmentation in the BFSI sector by type (public blockchain, private blockchain, and consortium blockchain) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Loyalty Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

$4.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aimia Inc., Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley and Partners Inc., Capillary Technologies, Cheetah Digital Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management LLC, Five Stars Loyalty Inc., ICF International Inc., Kobie, Maritz Motivation Inc., Merkle Inc., Oracle Corp., Punchh Inc., SAP SE, SessionM, Social Annex Inc., The Lacek Group, LoyaltyLion Ltd, and Apex Loyalty

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aimia Inc.

  • 10.4 Bond Brand Loyalty

  • 10.5 Brierley and Partners Inc.

  • 10.6 Comarch SA

  • 10.7 Epsilon Data Management LLC

  • 10.8 Five Stars Loyalty Inc.

  • 10.9 ICF International Inc.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 SAP SE

  • 10.12 The Lacek Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Loyalty Management Market 2022-2026
Global Loyalty Management Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loyalty-management-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-40-bn-by-2026--growing-customer-preference-for-personalized-solutions-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301655947.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, the FXI ETF, and the Risk to Chinese Stocks

    The reaction to President Xi's new power has been swift but I don't think it'll be discounted in one trading session.

  • Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

    Moscow is ramping up oil exports to Turkey, India and China before the EU’s December 5 sanctions go into place

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • EU Sanctions Already Crimping Russian Crude Sales to Prime Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions aimed at Russia’s crude exports may be starting to have an impact already, six weeks before they’re due to come into effect.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutStocks Climb as Investors Turn to Defensive Buys: Markets WrapSeaborne cr

  • Hong Kong stocks suffer worst single-day rout since 2008 as Xi consolidates power

    Hong Kong stocks were on track for their worst single session since the 2008 financial crisis after Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC asks court to deny Ripple motion for summary judgment in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. SEC has filed a legal rebuttal to Ripple’s motion for summary judgment, a day after Ripple took a similar move against the SEC.

  • Strong equipment, parts demand expected to lift Caterpillar sales

    Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. is expected to report a double-digit growth in profit and revenue when it releases quarterly earnings on Thursday, as demand for the company's equipment and parts remains robust. Still, investors will be looking for signs of softening demand as expectations of a global recession increase and after a sales miss in the previous quarter. The world's largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has weathered inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints and escalating freight and production costs by increasing prices over the last two years.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Biden's EV minerals cash fruitless without permitting reform

    President Joe Biden last week doled out $2.8 billion to miners developing new U.S. sources of lithium, nickel, copper and other EV minerals, as well as battery parts manufacturers and recyclers. Both measures aim to spur domestic mining and push the country closer to Biden's goal for half of all new U.S. vehicles to be electric by 2030. Biden's administration has also opposed permits for several proposed mines.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Philips to Cut 4,000 Jobs as Big Recall, Supply Snags Hit Earnings

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate said that the job cuts, which amount to about 5% of its 80,000 workforce, would save Philips almost $300 million a year.

  • Meta Platforms Displays Chart Weakness Going Into Earnings

    Meta Platforms has not fared well in the past 12 months. Meta's price has been been cut in half since then and has continued to weaken, so let's see where it might be going from here. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has declined in a similar fashion as prices and its weakness tell us that sellers of META are more aggressive than buyers.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.