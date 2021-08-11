U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,181.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,014.00
    -30.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.50
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.66
    -0.63 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.90
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.84
    +0.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7300
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,093.26
    +711.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.55
    +906.87 (+373.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.58
    +37.54 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Loyalty Management Market Worth $10.02 Billion at 19.9% CAGR; Top Market Companies Such as Capillary and IBM to Focus on Developing Advanced Loyalty Solutions: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key companies covered in the Loyalty Management Market Research report include VeriPark, Target Brands, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Kobie, IBM Corporation, Comarch SA, Bond Brand Loyalty, Antavo, TIBCO Software, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Maritz Motivation, Inc., ICF International, Inc., Epsilon Data Management, LLC., Capillary Technologies, Blue Ocean Contact Centers, Inc., Aimia, Inc.

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global loyalty management market size is projected to reach USD 10.02 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Rising importance of loyalty management during the current COVID-19 pandemic will be a crucial factor driving the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Loyalty Management Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Customer Retention, Customer Loyalty, and Channel Loyalty), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Viewing the on-going crisis as a lucrative opportunity, companies, brands, and retailers across the board are designing attractive loyalty solutions in the form of discounts, free shipping, and virtual proximity to retain customers. For instance, the Italian luxury fashion retailer, LuisaViaRoma modified its return policy, changing it from 30 days to 60 as the coronavirus ravaged the country. In the UK, a beer company called BrewDog converted its bars into virtual pubs to maintain visibility and closeness of its brand to its loyal customers. The COVID-19 outbreak, therefore, is generating unique opportunities for businesses to launch novel loyalty programs to retain their customers and attract new ones.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/loyalty-management-market-101166

List of Players Profiled in this Loyalty Management Market Report:

  • VeriPark

  • Target Brands, Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Kobie

  • IBM Corporation

  • Comarch SA

  • Bond Brand Loyalty

  • Antavo

  • TIBCO Software, Inc.

  • Salesforce.com, Inc.

  • Maritz Motivation, Inc.

  • ICF International, Inc.

  • Epsilon Data Management, LLC.

  • Capillary Technologies

  • Blue Ocean Contact Centers, Inc.

  • Aimia, Inc.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

19.9%

2027 Value Projection

USD 10.02 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 2.47 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

160

Tables, Charts & Figures

66

Segments covered

Type; Deployment; Enterprise Size; Industry; and Region

Growth Drivers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to Enhance Loyalty Programs

Growing Customer Preference for Personalization to Push Loyalty Program Adoption

Omnichannel Loyalty Programs to Substantially Enhance the Adoption of Loyalty Management Platforms

Pitfalls & Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations may Affect the Adoption of Loyalty Programs

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/loyalty-management-market-101166

As per the report, the market value stood at USD 2.47 billion in 2019. The report also shares the following:

  • Exhaustive study of all market segments;

  • Careful analysis of the market drivers, trends, and growth opportunities;

  • Comprehensive assessment of the challenges facing the market; and

  • Detailed examination of the regional developments and competitive landscape of the market.

Market Driver

Blending of Loyalty Programs with Artificial Intelligence to Open New Growth Dimension

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technologies related to it are being rapidly adopted in multiple industries to optimize their most essential processes. The domain of loyalty management occupies central place in most sectors, primarily those where customer interface is frequent. Integration of AI with loyalty platforms is one of the top trends in this market as AI aids companies to analyze customer behavior and predict their purchase patterns. This ability of AI also allows businesses to offer personalized products and services to their customers. For example, UK-based HSBC Holdings leveraged AI to offer reward points for customers, aligned with their purchase behavior. Similarly, the US pharmacy franchise, Walgreens, personalizes its offers based on customers’ purchase history and also keeps them posted about relevant events and discounts of the company. Increasing adoption of AI by brands to ensure customer loyalty is, thus, expected to fuel the loyalty management market growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights

North America to Have a Tight Hold on Market Share; Europe to Display Considerable Growth

North America boasted a market size of USD 0.81 billion in 2019 and is expected to lead the loyalty management market share during the forecast period. The foremost reason for the region’s commanding hold on the market is the presence of a robust retail sector in the US and Canada. Retail giants such as Walmart and Costco are actively adopting AI and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure customer retention, which is fueling the regional market.

In Europe, personalized loyalty management programs are gaining popularity, especially in France, Italy, and the UK, with brands in these countries increasingly investing in AI for improved customer engagement. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR as retailers in the region are focused on enhancing customer experience through advanced loyalty programs.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/loyalty-management-market-101166

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players to Focus on Optimizing Customer Satisfaction

Key players in this market are accomplishing the challenging task of retaining loyal customers by launching novel loyalty management programs and offerings. These programs comprise of various discounts, cash-back offers, attractive exchange and return options, and enhanced services for frequent buyers.

Industry Developments:

  • April 2020: US-based ACI Worldwide announced the provision of its ACI Issuer solution to financial institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The product is card management system that supports all types of card payments and features advanced analytics, along with loyalty management and reporting.

  • September 2019: The US retail bigwig, Target Corp., declared the expansion of its customer loyalty program, Target Circle, across the country. Intended to capitalize the upcoming holiday season, the program is available for free for all customers and offers 1% redemption on purchases, early access to sales, and personalized offers and deals.

Quick Buy- Loyalty Management Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101166

Major Table of Content for Loyalty Management Market:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

    • Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Loyalty Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Type (Value)

      • Customer Retention

      • Customer Loyalty

      • Channel Loyalty

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Deployment (Value)

      • On Premise

      • Cloud

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value)

      • Large Enterprises

      • Small & Medium Enterprises

    • Market Size and Forecast – By End User (Value)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Retail

      • Transportation

      • Hospitality

      • Manufacturing

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Others

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

TOC Continued

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/loyalty-management-market-101166

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Online Trading Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By End-Users (Banking and Financial Institutions, Brokers and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Industry (Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Carbon Footprint Management, Crop Monitoring, Fire Detection, Forest Monitoring, Green Building, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Sustainable Mining and Exploration, Water Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, and Other), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Document Management, Web Content Management, Digital Asset Management, eDiscovery, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Building Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Application (Residential, and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/loyalty-management-market-9232


Recommended Stories

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have reported a steeper loss than expected in its latest quarterly report, but Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch chose to focus on the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s top-line beat and raise instead. “With PLUG delivering upside to 2Q21 revenue expectations and raising 2021 revenue guidance, we believe the company is making sound decisions as it lays the foundation for growth of hydrogen as a transportation fuel,” the analyst said. PLUG generated sales of $124.56 million in Q2, $13.35

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • The stock market is on a stunning winning streak

    Stocks continue to notch impressive gains. Here is one interesting stat you. need to know.

  • Coinbase Earnings Beat, But Cryptocurrency Exchange Warns On Lower Volumes

    Coinbase earnings beat views, but the cryptocurrency exchange warned of lower trading volume and users. COIN stock rose overnight.