Loyalty Management Market was worth USD 8 billion in 2021 & it will reach to USD 15.94 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Loyalty Management Market Size By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the loyalty management market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the loyalty management treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as component, deployment, organization, industry, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Loyalty Management market are Epsilon Data Management, LLC., Brierley+Partners, Merkle Inc., Oracle, BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC., Yotpo Ltd., Comarch SA., Cheetah Digital, Sailplay, Jakala, ICF International Inc., Five Stars Loyalty, Inc., Zinrelo, Maritz Motivation Inc., AnnexCloud, Apex Loyalty, Punchh, Inc., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Loyalty Management market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The strategy, resources, and procedures that business uses to attract, engage, and keep consumers are together referred to as loyalty management. It assists brands in choosing the appropriate demographic to target before offering rewards, experiences, and perks that encourage sustained engagement. While some stores manage these components internally, properly managing all of them might require a significant investment in time, money, and experience. Because of this, the majority of merchants opt to outsource some, if not all, of these components to reputable loyalty management firms. However, not all of these businesses were made the same. Comprehensive loyalty management encompasses a variety of components in addition to the loyalty program itself, such as the design of the program the rewards and benefits mix, technology improvements, creative services, member communications and marketing, member acquisition strategy, billing engine (in the case of a premium loyalty program), branded customer service, client services, and loyalty program optimization.

Scope of Loyalty Management Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment, By Organization, By Industry, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Epsilon Data Management, LLC., Brierley+Partners, Merkle Inc., Oracle, BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC., Yotpo Ltd., Comarch SA., Cheetah Digital, Sailplay, Jakala, ICF International Inc., Five Stars Loyalty, Inc., Zinrelo, Maritz Motivation Inc., AnnexCloud, Apex Loyalty, Punchh, Inc., among others

Segmentation Analysis

The cloud segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The deployment includes on-premise and cloud. During the forecast period, the cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Devices and channels including desktops, cellphones, tablets, social media, and websites can all be supported by the cloud-based deployment approach. The creation of online content for various social media platforms is being fueled by rising internet usage and smartphone ownership. Due to benefits such scalability integration and extension in usage, cloud-based deployment of loyalty management solutions is gaining popularity. As a result, businesses are implementing public or private cloud platforms according on their requirements and budgets.

BFSI is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The industry includes BFSI, hospitality, retail & consumer goods, transportation, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technology development has forced BFSI organizations to concentrate on boosting client loyalty. Banks have adopted loyalty management solutions to engage clients, strengthen their ties with them, and draw in new ones as a result of the banking industry's intensifying rivalry. Customers' preference for internet and mobile banking is expanding, providing banks with new chances to attract clients and boost client loyalty.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Loyalty Management include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. North America consists of established economies, such as the U.S. and Canada. Retail brands that reward loyal customers are more popular in the area. For various clients, many businesses opt to offer customized loyalty programs, which is likely to stimulate growth. The majority of consumers like monetary advantages like cashback, rebates, and product discounts. These are all positive signs for the market's expansion. The adoption of loyalty management solutions is also being fueled by solutions built on the newest technology for customer data analysis, real-time reporting, and strong investments in AI-based loyalty programs.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Loyalty Management market size was valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2029.

Customers were and are more interested than ever in discounts and coupons in Germany as a result of the outbreak. Customers of PAYBACK, one of Germany's top incentive programs providers, accrued points worth EUR473 million in 2020, an increase of EUR20 million over the previous year, according to PAYBACK. The high rate of redemption shows that during the pandemic, Germans benefited from the prizes and coupons distributed within its extensive partner network.

China

China Loyalty Management’s market size was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2029. China's e-commerce business has expanded quickly over the past two to three years, and the country's loyalty and rewards program market has also seen substantial expansion during this time. When compared to western standards, these programs gave e-commerce players good outcomes. Notably, loyalty programs have begun to be offered by e-commerce platforms across several product categories in an effort to increase market share and revenue.

India

India's Loyalty Management market size was valued at USD 0.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2029. Market expansion in India is also being fueled by the expanding use of loyalty and rewards programs across various sectors. Airlines, quick-service restaurants, and retailers all provide loyalty and rewards programs to entice new consumers and fuel their expansion across the nation. Notably, in order to compete with local firms in India, international brands like KFC and Starbucks have also introduced their own loyalty programs.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as ICT, healthcare, semiconductors, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the ICT sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward loyalty programs. Customers are rapidly shifting toward digital channels to buy products or services amidst the nationwide lockdown and related restrictions.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in the end-user industry.

