U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    -0.37 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6240
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,192.33
    +364.55 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.16
    +10.47 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Loyalty Management Market was worth USD 8 billion in 2021 & it will reach to USD 15.94 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Loyalty Management Market Size By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the loyalty management market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the loyalty management treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/loyalty-management-market/142/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as component, deployment, organization, industry, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Loyalty Management market are Epsilon Data Management, LLC., Brierley+Partners, Merkle Inc., Oracle, BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC., Yotpo Ltd., Comarch SA., Cheetah Digital, Sailplay, Jakala, ICF International Inc., Five Stars Loyalty, Inc., Zinrelo, Maritz Motivation Inc., AnnexCloud, Apex Loyalty, Punchh, Inc., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Loyalty Management market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The strategy, resources, and procedures that business uses to attract, engage, and keep consumers are together referred to as loyalty management. It assists brands in choosing the appropriate demographic to target before offering rewards, experiences, and perks that encourage sustained engagement. While some stores manage these components internally, properly managing all of them might require a significant investment in time, money, and experience. Because of this, the majority of merchants opt to outsource some, if not all, of these components to reputable loyalty management firms. However, not all of these businesses were made the same. Comprehensive loyalty management encompasses a variety of components in addition to the loyalty program itself, such as the design of the program the rewards and benefits mix, technology improvements, creative services, member communications and marketing, member acquisition strategy, billing engine (in the case of a premium loyalty program), branded customer service, client services, and loyalty program optimization.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/142

Scope of Loyalty Management Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year            

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

By Component, By Deployment, By Organization, By Industry, By Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Epsilon Data Management, LLC., Brierley+Partners, Merkle Inc., Oracle, BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC., Yotpo Ltd., Comarch SA., Cheetah Digital, Sailplay, Jakala, ICF International Inc., Five Stars Loyalty, Inc., Zinrelo, Maritz Motivation Inc., AnnexCloud, Apex Loyalty, Punchh, Inc., among others

Segmentation Analysis

The cloud segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The deployment includes on-premise and cloud. During the forecast period, the cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Devices and channels including desktops, cellphones, tablets, social media, and websites can all be supported by the cloud-based deployment approach. The creation of online content for various social media platforms is being fueled by rising internet usage and smartphone ownership. Due to benefits such scalability integration and extension in usage, cloud-based deployment of loyalty management solutions is gaining popularity. As a result, businesses are implementing public or private cloud platforms according on their requirements and budgets.

BFSI is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The industry includes BFSI, hospitality, retail & consumer goods, transportation, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technology development has forced BFSI organizations to concentrate on boosting client loyalty. Banks have adopted loyalty management solutions to engage clients, strengthen their ties with them, and draw in new ones as a result of the banking industry's intensifying rivalry. Customers' preference for internet and mobile banking is expanding, providing banks with new chances to attract clients and boost client loyalty.

Regional Analysis                                                         

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Loyalty Management include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

  • North America region witnessed a major share. North America consists of established economies, such as the U.S. and Canada. Retail brands that reward loyal customers are more popular in the area. For various clients, many businesses opt to offer customized loyalty programs, which is likely to stimulate growth. The majority of consumers like monetary advantages like cashback, rebates, and product discounts. These are all positive signs for the market's expansion. The adoption of loyalty management solutions is also being fueled by solutions built on the newest technology for customer data analysis, real-time reporting, and strong investments in AI-based loyalty programs.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Loyalty Management market size was valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2029.
Customers were and are more interested than ever in discounts and coupons in Germany as a result of the outbreak. Customers of PAYBACK, one of Germany's top incentive programs providers, accrued points worth EUR473 million in 2020, an increase of EUR20 million over the previous year, according to PAYBACK. The high rate of redemption shows that during the pandemic, Germans benefited from the prizes and coupons distributed within its extensive partner network.

  • China

China Loyalty Management’s market size was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2029. China's e-commerce business has expanded quickly over the past two to three years, and the country's loyalty and rewards program market has also seen substantial expansion during this time. When compared to western standards, these programs gave e-commerce players good outcomes. Notably, loyalty programs have begun to be offered by e-commerce platforms across several product categories in an effort to increase market share and revenue.

  • India

India's Loyalty Management market size was valued at USD 0.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2029. Market expansion in India is also being fueled by the expanding use of loyalty and rewards programs across various sectors. Airlines, quick-service restaurants, and retailers all provide loyalty and rewards programs to entice new consumers and fuel their expansion across the nation. Notably, in order to compete with local firms in India, international brands like KFC and Starbucks have also introduced their own loyalty programs.
Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as ICT, healthcare, semiconductors, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the ICT sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward loyalty programs. Customers are rapidly shifting toward digital channels to buy products or services amidst the nationwide lockdown and related restrictions.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in the end-user industry.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/142/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Metal 3D Printing Market Size By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Technology (Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Laser Metal Deposition, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Selective Laser Melting, and Others), By Application (Prototyping, Functional Parts, and Tooling), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Power & Energy, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-3d-printing-market/174

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size By Type (Persistent and Non-persistent), By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), By Application (BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market/168

Navigation Satellite System Market Size By Type (Regional Constellations, Satellite-based Augmentation Systems, and Global Constellations), By Application (Rail, Aviation, Consumer Solutions, Road, Agriculture, Surveying, and Other), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/navigation-satellite-system-market/162

Team Collaboration Tools Market Size By Software Type (Conferencing Software and Communication & Coordination Software), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/team-collaboration-tools-market/158

Bare Metal Cloud Market Size By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise), By End-User (Healthcare, IT, BFSI, Retail, and Telecommunication), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/bare-metal-cloud-market/143

Loyalty Management Market Size By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/loyalty-management-market/142

3D House Construction Market Size by Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding, and Others), By Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite, and Others), By End-User (Infrastructure and Building), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/3d-house-construction-market/119

Dark Fiber Market Size By Type (Single Mode Fiber and Multimode Fiber), Network Type (Metro and Long Haul), End User (Internet Service Providers, BSFI, Oil and Gas Industry, Telecommunications Industry, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/dark-fiber-market/118

3D Rendering Market Size By Component (Software [On-premise, Cloud], Service), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SME), By Application (Product Design & Modeling, Animation, Visualization & Simulation), By End-use (Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Automotive, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment), Regions, Segmentation, and projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/3d-rendering-market/117

Monolithic Microwave IC Market Size by Component (Power Amplifiers, Low-noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters, Mixers, Voltage-controlled Oscillators, and Frequency Multipliers), Material Type, Technology, Application, Aerospace & Defense, CATV, and Wired Broadband, Test and Measurement, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/monolithic-microwave-ic-market/64


Recommended Stories

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Oil falls on prospect of Keystone resumption, weakening demand

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday on the prospect of a major crude pipeline resuming service, which would return a hefty amount of crude to the market at a time when global economic slowdowns are raising fuel demand fears. "I would tend to think that, any minute here, you're going to see a headline hit the tape that's going to say that Keystone is going to be back sooner rather than later," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. Canada's TC Energy said it shut its 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which is the primary line shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, after a spill into a Kansas creek.

  • Top 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten semiconductor manufacturing countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to Top 5 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World. Semiconductor fabrication is one of the most lucrative yet one of the most difficult industries in the world. Chips are responsible for […]

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • Checking the Fit of Lululemon Ahead of Earnings

    Lululemon Athletica Inc. is slated to release quarterly numbers after the close of trading Thursday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from March, which tells us that buyers have been more aggressive than sellers for most of the year. This difference in movement is a bearish divergence.

  • FedEx's top HR exec, Chris Winton, leaves to take role at Tesla working for Elon Musk

    MBJ reported last month that FedEx’s top HR executive, Chris Winton, had left the job to take an outside position. Now we know who his new boss is: Elon Musk.

  • U.S. extends three firms' export ban over China exports

    The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China. The extension came after new concerns about Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc, which the Commerce Department said in a June 7 order had sent technical drawings and blueprints from U.S. customers to manufacturers in China to 3-D print satellite, rocket and defense-related prototypes without authorization.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Ma

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

    New sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LVC) are down almost 61% year-on-year, as Western sanctions curb Russia's access to some materials and falling demand and high prices further hobble the sector. But sales of Chinese branded passenger cars, including Haval, Chery and Geely have surged, rising to 16,138 units in November, almost double the 8,235 in January, while market share reached 31.3% from 9.6%, data from Russian analytical agency Autostat showed. Russia's new passenger car and LCV sales were 46,403 in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, and sales should reach around 600,000 for this year overall.

  • Shell, Exxon face delays in exiting California oilfield

    German asset manager IKAV in September agreed to pay $4 billion for Aera Energy, a Shell-Exxon business that produces nearly 25% of California's oil output. The closing is expected by the end of the first quarter next year, said Patrick Evans, a spokesperson for IKAV.

  • Wow! Buffet Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Making Big Moves in the USA

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recent investment updates in Arizona that can create tailwinds for the semiconductor industry. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.

  • This once good company has created two great ones – investors should own both

    Market noise has been loud this year and it has been difficult for investors to look beyond the hysteria whipped up by their peers to focus on information and fundamentals. Sentiment has also been highly changeable, which has led to volatile stock prices that in many cases materially diverge from underlying business valuations.

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:REGN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...