Loyola High School of Detroit becomes the first high school to enroll in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Program enrollment attributes a portion of the school’s electricity use to renewable energy

Detroit, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and Loyola High School of Detroit today announced the school’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program.

MIGreenPower is among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States, enabling DTE Electric customers to attribute more of their energy use to the company’s wind and solar parks. Loyola High School is the first high school to enroll in the program.

Founded in 1993, Loyola High School of Detroit is an all-male, Catholic, Jesuit high school on the northwest side of the city. One of nearly 70 Jesuit secondary schools in the United States, the school’s mission is to graduate young men who go beyond academic excellence and act with integrity, compassion and courage. In similar fashion, the school aims to go beyond academia and make a difference in the community that it serves.

“At Loyola, we teach our students to serve others and help make the world a better place,” said David Smith, president of Loyola High School. “Right now, a core element of that is collaborating for the protection and renewal of our common home. We were thrilled that MIGreenPower offers such an easy, convenient way for us to reduce our carbon footprint here at the school.”

Loyola High School joins more than 47,000 residential and 450 business customers who are using MIGreenPower to meet their environmental goals. Prominent subscribers include Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Bedrock Detroit and the University of Michigan. With their enrollment, customers are accelerating the development of wind and solar projects in Michigan and helping to create a sustainable future for all. To date, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled more than 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit of taking more than 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.*

Story continues

“MIGreenPower is a flexible program that offers options for all our customers, whether they are schools, small businesses, large companies or private residents,” said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. “We’re excited to have Loyola as our first high school enrolled, and we look forward to working with the teachers to help their students learn more about clean energy and the positive impact associated with enrolling in MIGreenPower.”

DTE is Michigan’s largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, with 50 wind and solar parks generating enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. By 2025, the company will invest another $2.8 billion in renewable energy infrastructure and double its generation from these clean energy resources. DTE is committed to continued growth of its renewable energy portfolio as part of its goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

