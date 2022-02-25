U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

LPG Market to Hit USD 211.96 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand in Residential Sector to Fuel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies in the LPG Market are BP (U.K.), ExxonMobil (U.S.), ConocoPhillips (U.S.), ADNOC Group (UAE), Qatar Petroleum (Qatar), NOVATEK (Russia), Gazprom (Russia), SINOPEC (China), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Shell (U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LPG Market size was valued at USD 128.48 billion in 2020. The market valuation is predicted to rise from USD 129.17 billion in 2021 to USD 211.96 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the analysis timeline. Increasing demand for autogas and supportive initiatives for the product adoption will drive the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in its report titled “LPG Market, 2021-2028."

Liquefied petroleum gas or propane is commonly used as sulfur-free, non-toxic fuel. It is a flammable hydrocarbon gas that is stored in bulk quantities in tanks in bottle gas form. Its easy storage makes it a highly versatile and portable source for various industries. It is widely preferred since it produces lower sulfur emissions and burns with lower carbon. Common application of the product is for boiling water and producing steam. It also finds application as a household cooking gas owing to its high flash point. The gas is stored as a liquid at moderate pressure and transported within gas cylinders.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lpg-liquefied-petroleum-gas-market-106373

Companies Operating in LPG Market Report:

  • BP (U.K.)

  • ExxonMobil (U.S.)

  • ConocoPhillips (U.S.)

  • ADNOC Group (UAE)

  • Qatar Petroleum (Qatar)

  • NOVATEK (Russia)

  • Gazprom (Russia)

  • SINOPEC (China)

  • Reliance Industries Limited (India)

  • Shell (U.S.)

LPG Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 211.96 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 128.48 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

End User, Source, and Region

Growth Drivers

Demand for Autogas and BioLPG to Boost Market Expansion

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Asia Pacific is slated to dominate the LPG market share


Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lpg-liquefied-petroleum-gas-market-106373

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Uncertainty amid Pandemic to Hamper Market Outlook

The market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 due to lower usage of LPG-fueled heaters across restaurants, healthcare facilities, and other areas. Slowdown of activity across a wide range of industries that utilize the product resulted in a lower-than-anticipated demand amid the pandemic. However, it is an essential commodity for residential purposes and petrochemical feedstock. Therefore, stay-at-home orders have benefited the overall market outlook.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/lpg-liquefied-petroleum-gas-market-106373

Segments:

End User, Source, and Region Are Studied

In terms of end user, the market is segmented into commercial, domestic, industrial, agriculture, refinery fuel, transport, and chemical.

Based on source, the market is bifurcated into crude oil and natural gas liquid.

Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

  • List of major industry players.

  • Key strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Demand for Autogas and BioLPG to Boost Market Expansion

Autogas or automotive LPG is gaining immense traction worldwide. Its growing adoption worldwide is driving the LPG market growth. Autogas consumption increased steadily in recent years, hitting 27.1 million tons in 2019, a rise of 1% compared to 2018. In addition to these factors, ongoing government initiatives to boost product adoption will propel the market forward. Governments are launching various policies such as subsidies to provider wider access to the product. For instance, the Indian Government introduced the PAHAL scheme that delivers subsidies directly into the bank accounts of consumers.

On the contrary, increased focus on clean renewable technology, adoption of biofuels, and zero carbon emissions could hamper the product demand slightly.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is slated to dominate the LPG market share over 2021-2028 led by robust adoption as a primary fuel for water heating and cooking at homes. The region is also experiencing heavy adoption of autogas, which will benefit the regional outlook significantly.

Europe will witness tremendous growth during the projected period led by the growing commercialization of the product as boiler fuel. Meanwhile, the market in North America will expand led by wide application across key industry verticals.

Quick Buy - LPG Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106373

Notable Industry Development:

November 2019: Qatar Petroleum inked an agreement with Wanhua Chemical Group (Wanhua) for the sale of 800,000 metric tons of LPG per year for a period of 10 years.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the LPG Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global LPG Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Domestic

      • Commercial

      • Agriculture

      • Industrial

      • Transport

      • Refinery Fuel

      • Chemical

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source

      • Natural Gas Liquid

      • Crude Oil

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America LPG Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Domestic

      • Commercial

      • Agriculture

      • Industrial

      • Transport

      • Refinery Fuel

      • Chemical

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source

      • Natural Gas Liquid

      • Crude Oil

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis and Forecast – By End User

        • Domestic

        • Commercial

        • Agriculture

        • Industrial

        • Transport

        • Refinery Fuel

        • Chemical

      • Canada Market Analysis and Forecast – By End User

        • Domestic

        • Commercial

        • Agriculture

        • Industrial

        • Transport

        • Refinery Fuel

        • Chemical

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lpg-liquefied-petroleum-gas-market-106373

Have a Look at Related Research:

Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Capacity (Up to 2 kW, 2 – 10 kW, and 10 – 50 kW), By Prime Mover (IC Engine, Stirling Engine, Fuel Cell, and Others), By Fuel (Natural Gas, Hydrogen, Renewable Resources, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Buildings {Residential, Commercial, Warehouse}, Industrial {Meat Processing, Dairy, Beverages, and Others}) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Propane Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture, Transportation, Chemicals), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film, Others), By Application (Roof Top, Curtain Wall, Glass, Façade, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Preheating, Power Generation, Steam Generation, Others), By End-User Industry (Chemical, Petroleum Refinery, Heavy Metal Manufacturing, Fertilizer and Pesticide, Paper & Pulp, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


