LPI Capital Bhd's (KLSE:LPI) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

LPI Capital Bhd's (KLSE:LPI) stock up by 4.5% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to LPI Capital Bhd's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for LPI Capital Bhd

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LPI Capital Bhd is:

15% = RM314m ÷ RM2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

LPI Capital Bhd's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, LPI Capital Bhd seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for LPI Capital Bhd in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared LPI Capital Bhd's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly less than the industry average growth of 1.9% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is LPI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LPI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is LPI Capital Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 84% (meaning, the company retains only 16% of profits) for LPI Capital Bhd suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, LPI Capital Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 81% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that LPI Capital Bhd's future ROE will be 14% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like LPI Capital Bhd has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.