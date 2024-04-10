LPI Capital Bhd's (KLSE:LPI) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 5.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard LPI Capital Bhd (KLSE:LPI). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study LPI Capital Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LPI Capital Bhd is:

14% = RM314m ÷ RM2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

LPI Capital Bhd's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, LPI Capital Bhd seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. For this reason, LPI Capital Bhd's five year net income decline of 2.1% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared LPI Capital Bhd's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 4.6% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is LPI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LPI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is LPI Capital Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 84% (implying that 16% of the profits are retained), most of LPI Capital Bhd's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for LPI Capital Bhd.

Additionally, LPI Capital Bhd has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 85%. However, LPI Capital Bhd's ROE is predicted to rise to 17% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like LPI Capital Bhd has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

